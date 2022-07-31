ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Accidents

Brit killed & 6 injured in yacht crash after boat smashes into rock while trying to avoid another vessel in Italy

By Alex Winter
The US Sun
 3 days ago
A BRIT has died after a luxury yacht hit rocks close to a resort in Sardinia, Italy.

The casualty, a 63-year-old man from England, was alive when coastguard rescuers managed to board the stricken vessel off Porto Cervo.

Tragically, however, he could not be saved, and died at the scene.

Six other people have been injured in the horror accident.

Officials say the man was fatally injured when a 70ft yacht ploughed into rocks just off the coastline.

It's understood he may be the owner of the boat, La Stampa reports.

Medics rushed to the shoreline to help the other casualties, two of whom are in a serious condition in hospital.

The accident happened at around 8.40pm while the group was sailing in front of the Li Nibani islands.

It's understood the yacht may have suddenly swerved to avoid a collision with another boat.

The vessel partly sunk after striking the rocks.

It has been recovered and towed to Porto Cervo.

Officials have impounded it for further investigation.

The site of the crash is also being guarded by the coastguard tonight.

