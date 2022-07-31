ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Green Bay, WI

Yardbarker

The Packers Want Fans Excited About Sammy Watkins

The Green Bay Packers will have a big hole to fill after losing All-Pro wide receiver Davante Adams. He has been their top receiver for years and it would be difficult to replace his production. However, a team that has Aaron Rodgers at quarterback will always have a chance to...
deseret.com

What Packers reporters are saying now about Jordan Love

Is former Utah State quarterback Jordan Love finally finding his rhythm in the NFL? Early reports on his performance in training camp have been positive, with some Green Bay Packers beat writers saying he looks more comfortable in the pocket now than anytime in his first two seasons in the league.
Yardbarker

Packers HC Matt LaFleur may have learned from his huge preseason mistake in 2021

The Green Bay Packers stunk up the joint at the start of the 2021 season, losing to the New Orleans Saints, 38-3, in a disappointing fashion. The team went on to win seven straight games en route to the top seed in the NFC playoffs, which left that season-opening stinker far in the rearview mirror. It's a loss that has cropped up again now that the Packers are just a few weeks away from the 2022 season opener, though. The big question on everybody's (well, some) minds?
Yardbarker

Sammy Watkins' activation off PUP list is massive news for Packers

Packer fans got a little bit of a scare last week when veteran receiver Sammy Watkins, who signed a one-year deal earlier this offseason with Green Bay, was placed on the PUP list with an undisclosed injury. Those who have spent a lot of time around Watkins know that he hasn't had the healthiest career. In fact, he has played just one full season, and it came as a rookie in 2014.
Green Bay, WI
Yardbarker

Doubs Continues Big-Play Ways

On the first day of Green Bay Packers training camp, Romeo Doubs made a sensational leaping catch over Kabion Ento. “It’s just Day 1, so anybody can do something one day,” coach Matt LaFleur said the next morning. “It’s how consistently can you do it and can you make those incremental improvements, and that’s what we’re really looking for.”
