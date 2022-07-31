cheeseheadtv.com
The Packers Want Fans Excited About Sammy Watkins
The Green Bay Packers will have a big hole to fill after losing All-Pro wide receiver Davante Adams. He has been their top receiver for years and it would be difficult to replace his production. However, a team that has Aaron Rodgers at quarterback will always have a chance to...
What Packers reporters are saying now about Jordan Love
Is former Utah State quarterback Jordan Love finally finding his rhythm in the NFL? Early reports on his performance in training camp have been positive, with some Green Bay Packers beat writers saying he looks more comfortable in the pocket now than anytime in his first two seasons in the league.
Packers HC Matt LaFleur may have learned from his huge preseason mistake in 2021
The Green Bay Packers stunk up the joint at the start of the 2021 season, losing to the New Orleans Saints, 38-3, in a disappointing fashion. The team went on to win seven straight games en route to the top seed in the NFC playoffs, which left that season-opening stinker far in the rearview mirror. It's a loss that has cropped up again now that the Packers are just a few weeks away from the 2022 season opener, though. The big question on everybody's (well, some) minds?
Sammy Watkins' activation off PUP list is massive news for Packers
Packer fans got a little bit of a scare last week when veteran receiver Sammy Watkins, who signed a one-year deal earlier this offseason with Green Bay, was placed on the PUP list with an undisclosed injury. Those who have spent a lot of time around Watkins know that he hasn't had the healthiest career. In fact, he has played just one full season, and it came as a rookie in 2014.
Packers rookie Romeo Doubs showcasing his ability to win in multiple ways
As general manager Brian Gutekunst told reporters before the Green Bay Packers’ seventh training camp practice on Wednesday, rookie wide receiver Romeo Doubs is off to a “great start.”. But the thing about Doubs’ fast start that has Gutekunst particularly excited is that he is showcasing what the...
Packers Training Camp Injury Report: Practice 6
With the Green Bay Packers practicing for the first time in full pads, these players did not practice on Tuesday at training camp.
3 pleasant surprises standing out in Packers 2022 NFL training camp
The Green Bay Packers’ training camp is now in full swing, and players, coaches, and fans are starting to get a taste of what the 2022 NFL season has in store for the squad. Among the takeaways from camp’s early days are several players on the Packers roster who have, so far, been a pleasant surprise.
Doubs Continues Big-Play Ways
On the first day of Green Bay Packers training camp, Romeo Doubs made a sensational leaping catch over Kabion Ento. “It’s just Day 1, so anybody can do something one day,” coach Matt LaFleur said the next morning. “It’s how consistently can you do it and can you make those incremental improvements, and that’s what we’re really looking for.”
Packers remain 'very bullish' on potential of WR Amari Rodgers
Green Bay Packers wide receiver Amari Rodgers isn’t going anywhere. Despite a disappointing rookie season, general manager Brian Gutekunst still has big plans for last year’s third-round pick. “We’re very, very bullish on Amari Rodgers and what he can do for this football team,” said Gutekunst on Wednesday....
Packers LB De'Vondre Campbell on wearing Guardian Caps: 'I just think it's stupid'
Green Bay Packers linebacker De’Vondre Campbell doesn’t like the reasoning behind the usage of “Guardian Caps,” a new protective measure worn on the helmet to help reduce the severity of impacts between players during NFL practices. The Packers have been wearing the covers on helmets of...
