Breaking: Alabama Wildlife Gives Shocking Black Bear Warning

Large Bear Caught On West Alabama Families Security Camera
This bear issue is getting too close for my comfort. Just yesterday, a warning was issued and reported by us, that black bears had pretty much taken over Alabama. OK, that's a little drastic, I admit. That wasn't the warning, the warning is linked above. However, it seems like more...
Authorities searching for loose kangaroo spotted in Alabama
Aug. 3 (UPI) -- Authorities in Alabama are teaming up with a local zoo to attempt to track down and capture a kangaroo spotted hopping loose in Tuscaloosa County. The Tuscaloosa County Sheriff's Office said animal control deputies are working together with Bigham Farms and Exotics to try to capture the kangaroo seen hopping Tuesday morning along Rose Boulevard, near U.S. Highway 82.
Anyone Missing A Kangaroo In Tuscaloosa Alabama?
Earlier today Bigham Farms & Exotics posted to Facebook. So if it's your kangaroo, or you know anyone missing a kangaroo, let Bigham farms and exotics know. I had no idea that we had so many kangaroos in Alabama. I only say so many because they keep getting loose. Recently...
ROUND TWO: The strangest town names in Alabama, according to Reddit users
News 19 asked, and the users of r/Alabama on Reddit responded. Here are the strangest town names across the state of Alabama.
This Restaurant Has The Best Chicken Wings In Alabama
A Gulf Shores restaurant is being credited for having the best chicken wings in Alabama. Eat This, Not That compiled a list of the best chicken wings in every state which included Hog Wild Beach & BBQ as the top choice for Alabama. "A favorite on Yelp, reviewers rave about...
Don’t miss out on the World’s Longest Yard Sale, coming to Alabama August 4-7
Love shopping till you drop and finding a good bargain? This event is perfect for you. 127 Yard Sale (the world’s longest yard sale!) will be in Alabama from Thursday, August 4-Sunday, August 7. Keep reading for all the details. 690 miles of shopping. Yes, you read that right....
Man Dresses As Slave For Company’s Alabama Plantation Party
In 2022, things like this let me know just how far we still have to go. On one hand, I love the pettiness of the guy who pulled this off but on the other hand, HOW could a company feel like this was ok?. This is top-tier trolling and I'll...
Alabama ends daily updates on COVID-19 dashboard
Daily updates on the Alabama Department of Health’s COVID-19 dashboard, which updated daily throughout most of the pandemic, are coming to an end. The dashboard, which reports virus cases and deaths by county, positivity rate and more, will switch to updating once a week, a notice posted to the site announced Monday.
Alabama man finds class ring 35 years after losing it
A DeKalb County man now has a treasured item back that was lost for nearly 35 years – and social media helped him find it.
Help Alabama Children Awaiting Adoption Find Their Forever Home
Adoption is important. There are many reasons why people adopt and I believe the main reason is to give a child one of the most precious gifts ever which is love. According to A Childs Hope, adoption benefits families in countless ways. Here are some examples:. Adoption allows hopeful parents...
Step Inside: You May Never Want to Leave This Alabama Airbnb Staycation
If you are looking for a lake getaway, I have found the perfect spot for you on Smith Lake. The Airbnb hosts 10 guests with 4 bedrooms, 7 beds, and 3.5 baths. This lake home is a perfect spot for peace and tranquility. Or it could be a great party atmosphere. It could be anything you make it out to be.
What are the most bizarre town names in North Alabama?
North Alabama isn't just home to things like beautiful nature and bustling cities – it's also home to towns with some of the most bizarre names in the state.
Canine influenza spreading rapidly across Alabama
Canine Influenza is rapidly spreading across the country and has significantly impacted Alabama for the first time.
Alabama Man Puts His Money Where His Mouth Is To Help Holt Heal
After the Tornado outbreak in April of 2011, a lot of money came into the area to help rebuilt Tuscaloosa. It appeared that the bulk of that money came to the City of Tuscaloosa, and much of the damaged county area did not receive much help. One such home was...
Federal COVID dollars go to Alabama tourism
An Associated Press analysis shows Alabama lawmakers are using federal COVID relief dollars to bolster fishing tourism in the state. The plan is to spend almost $3 million dollars to build three boat piers at reservoirs along the Coosa River. The state said regional fishing tournaments can lure $200,000 into an economy, while national tournaments up to $1 million. The AP looked into where COVID relief money is going, and a lot of it is being used for tourism.
Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey noncommittal on GOP proposal for closed primary
Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey did not take a position when asked today about the state Republican Party’s plans to vote on a resolution supporting a closed primary system in Alabama. Ivey was asked about the issue after taking part in a groundbreaking for the expansion of the James Hardie...
Woman sues Hyundai after report of child labor at Alabama plant
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — A California woman filed a lawsuit against Hyundai Motor Company after reports came out that SMART Alabama LLC, a Hyundai Motor Company subsidiary, had used children as young as 12 at a plant in Luverne, Ala. SMART Alabama supplies parts for Hyundai’s Montgomery plant. According to court documents, Lea Reis of […]
Four dead in Alabama prisons over the weekend
Four incarcerated men in Alabama’s correctional system died over the weekend, marking yet another deadly weekend for the state’s incarcerated population, according to the Alabama Department of Corrections and the Jefferson County Coroner’s office. A spokesperson for the ADOC confirmed to APR on Tuesday that two incarcerated...
‘We don’t want to leave anything to chance’: After Uvalde, Alabama schools weigh increases in resource officers
Alabama’s largest public school system is weighing the idea of whether to expand the number of resource officers at their schools, and to make sure they are armed. But with school starting Thursday, no definitive plan is imminent for the Mobile County School System, which employs 12 resource officers who are unarmed.
National Night Out aims to strengthen relationship between law enforcement, community
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - National Night Out events are planned around the country Tuesday, providing an opportunity to bring law enforcement officers and neighbors together under positive circumstances. National Night Out is an annual community-building campaign. Millions of neighborhoods host block parties, cookouts, and other community events. There are safety...
