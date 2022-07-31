ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
World

Proud captain Williamson vows to lap up England’s Euros triumph and calls on fans to go to WSL games

By Sandra Brobbey
The US Sun
The US Sun
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3mXoLk_0gzsCKqy00

LEAH WILLIAMSON hailed England’s historic Women’s Euros trophy win on home soil as the proudest moment of her life.

The ecstatic skipper urged more fans to turn up at WSL games next season following her side’s dramatic 2-1 defeat of Germany.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1m6dvr_0gzsCKqy00
Leah Williamson says she will be reliving England's historic Euros win for a long time Credit: ©MI News & Sport Ltd
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ZBGEQ_0gzsCKqy00
Williamson and her team-mates became the first Lionesses side to win a major tournament final after defeating Germany Credit: Getty
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4COqMY_0gzsCKqy00
The 2-1 victory saw England go 20 games unbeaten under head coach Sarina Wiegman Credit: Getty

Ella Toone’s classy chip and a dream winner netted by Chloe Kelly saw the Lionesses' fiercest rivals denied a ninth Euros crown.

The result also saw Williamson become the first captain to skipper an England Women’s team to a major trophy win.

In an emotionally charged interview, the centre-back told BBC Sport: "I just can't stop crying.

"With something like this, we talk and talk, and we've finally done it.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0XLFpp_0gzsCKqy00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=09si7K_0gzsCKqy00

"It's about doing it on the pitch, and I tell you what, the kids are alright.

"It's the proudest moment of my life - until the day I have kids I suppose. I am going to lap it up.

"Every single piece of advice I got was to take every single second in because you're going to want to relive it over and over and I'll be reliving that for a long time.

“I'm so proud to be English. I'm trying hard not to swear.".

FREE BETS AND SIGN UP DEALS - BEST NEW CUSTOMER OFFERS

Boosting crowd numbers at WSL games has been among the biggest challenges for the league over the years.

Last year the FA said it wanted to see fan numbers at top-flight matches tripled by 2024.

Last November, BBC Sport reported the average crowd attendance at games dropped to 2,282 from around 3,000 in the 2020-21 season.

We've got people to come to (Euros) games and we want them to come to WSL games

Williamson added: “The legacy of this tournament is a change in society.

“It's everything we've done. We've bought everyone together.

“We've got people to come to (Euros) games and we want them to come to WSL games.

"The legacy of this team is winners, and this is the start of the journey."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2yhCgE_0gzsCKqy00
Williamson hopes more fans will turn out at stadiums to watch Women's Super League games next term Credit: Getty

Comments / 0

Related
BBC

Watch: Commonwealth Games netball - England v Uganda

For the start of the second half, Jo Harten replaces Helen Housby, with Eleanor Cardwell switching to GA. At centre, Jade Clarke makes way for Laura Malcolm. You would have to have a heart of stone not to be badly feeling for Eoin Fleming right now. There's standing ovation for him at Coventry Arena.
WORLD
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Leah Williamson
Person
Ella Toone
Person
Chloe Kelly
BBC

Commonwealth Games: Laura Kenny wins scratch race gold at track cycling

Coverage: Watch live on BBC TV with extra streams on BBC iPlayer, Red Button, BBC Sport website and BBC Sport mobile app; Listen on BBC Radio 5 Live and Sports Extra; live text and clips online. England's Laura Kenny won a stunning track cycling scratch race gold at the Commonwealth...
WORLD
The US Sun

Leicester keeper Kasper Schmeichel completes Nice transfer and agrees three-year deal to end legendary spell with Foxes

KASPER SCHMEICHEL has completed his shock move to Nice. Leicester City - where the keeper spent more than a decade - confirmed the transfer on Twitter. In a lengthy and heartfelt tribute on the club website, they posted: "After 11 years with Leicester, Kasper Schmeichel has joined Nice, ending his incredible spell with the Foxes."
PREMIER LEAGUE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wsl#Over And Over#Women S Euros#England Women#Bbc Sport
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
World
Country
Germany
NewsBreak
Sports
ESPN

England's Alessia Russo: We are ready for USWNT challenge in October

Alessia Russo has said England's Euro 2022 winners are ready for the challenge of facing world champions United States in an "amazing" occasion at Wembley Stadium in October. Sarina Wiegman's Lionesses, who claimed England women's first major trophy by beating Germany in the final at Wembley on Sunday, will face the four-time World Cup winners for the first time since 2020 in a friendly on Oct 7.
SOCCER
The US Sun

Chelsea join Man Utd in transfer race for RB Salzburg star Benjamin Sesko and ‘have already met with player’s agent’

CHELSEA and Manchester United have both met Benjamin Sesko's agent as RB Salzburg struggle to keep Europe's hottest strike starlet. The hunger to sign the the 19-year-old is so intense it's possible a deal could be completed before this weekend's Premier League round-up. Newcastle are outsiders for the 13-cap Slovenian,...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The US Sun

The US Sun

New York City, NY
641K+
Followers
36K+
Post
220M+
Views
ABOUT

The fastest-growing news website in the US. Get your News, Entertainment, Lifestyle, Money and Sport here. Never miss a story again.

 https://www.the-sun.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy