ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
World

Australia Home Prices Slide, Sydney Suffers Worse Month In 40 Years

By Wayne Cole
International Business Times
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
www.ibtimes.com

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

The areas where house prices are tumbling at the fastest rate in 40 years – as mortgage-holders brace for a 'super-sized' rate rise

Some of Australia's wealthier areas are suffering the sharpest drop in property values, as surging interest rates spark the steepest housing market downturn in four decades. For the third straight month, the median national home price fell in July - this time by 1.3 per cent, new CoreLogic data showed. House and unit values together have fallen by two per cent over three months.
BUSINESS
US News and World Report

UK House Prices Rise at Slowest Pace in a Year, Nationwide Says

LONDON (Reuters) - British house prices rose in July at the slowest monthly pace in a year and the market is likely to slow further as the cost-of-living squeeze tightens and the Bank of England keeps on raising interest rates, mortgage lender Nationwide said on Tuesday. House prices last month...
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Housing Prices#Mortgage#Reserve Bank Of Australia#Business Industry#Linus Business#Sydney Suffers#Australian#Home Value#Corelogic#Hobart 1 5
International Business Times

Spanish Farmers Fear Olive Oil Output Could Plunge A Third

Farmers in southern Spain fear extreme drought and consecutive heatwaves this year could cut olive oil output in the world's largest producer by nearly a third in the 2022/23 season. ASAJA, an association of young farmers in the main olive-growing region of Andalusia, estimated this week that Spain would produce...
AGRICULTURE
International Business Times

Oil Prices Tumble On Demand Worries As Global Stocks Mostly Rise

Oil prices tumbled on demand worries Wednesday while global equities mostly rose as US-China tensions receded somewhat after House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's trip to Taiwan. The drop in oil prices came despite a move by the OPEC+ oil cartel, led by Saudi Arabia and Russia, to undertake just a small increase in production.
STOCKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Melbourne
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Real Estate
Place
Sydney
International Business Times

Lloyd's Of London's Hiscox To Provide Insurance For Ukraine Grain Corridor

Hiscox is committed to a planned insurance consortium providing cover for ships travelling through a safe passage from Ukraine, its chief executive said on Wednesday, as the Lloyd's of London insurer shares plunged on a first-half loss. The first grain-carrying ship to leave Ukrainian ports in wartime, following a deal...
INDUSTRY
CNBC

Indonesia's July inflation jumps to 7-year high

Indonesia's inflation accelerated to its highest in seven years at 4.94% in July, more than expected and well above the central bank's target range, but core inflation remained within target, official data showed on Monday. The July inflation rate was the highest since October, 2015. A Reuters poll had expected...
BUSINESS
International Business Times

Billionaire Lo Weighs Adding To Formula One Investments After Williams

Hong Kong-based billionaire Calvin Lo is considering putting more money into Formula One following his connection with F1 team Williams, Lo told Reuters in an interview, adding other Asian investors were also interested in investing in the sport. Lo, chief executive of insurance broker RE Lee International, confirmed he has...
MOTORSPORTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy