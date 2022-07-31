Australia Home Prices Slide, Sydney Suffers Worse Month In 40 Years

www.ibtimes.com
The areas where house prices are tumbling at the fastest rate in 40 years – as mortgage-holders brace for a 'super-sized' rate rise
Some of Australia's wealthier areas are suffering the sharpest drop in property values, as surging interest rates spark the steepest housing market downturn in four decades. For the third straight month, the median national home price fell in July - this time by 1.3 per cent, new CoreLogic data showed. House and unit values together have fallen by two per cent over three months.
US News and World Report
UK House Prices Rise at Slowest Pace in a Year, Nationwide Says
LONDON (Reuters) - British house prices rose in July at the slowest monthly pace in a year and the market is likely to slow further as the cost-of-living squeeze tightens and the Bank of England keeps on raising interest rates, mortgage lender Nationwide said on Tuesday. House prices last month...
New Zealand house prices see fastest drop since GFC, but first homebuyers still shut out of market
House prices in New Zealand are experiencing the fastest drop in value since the global financial crisis, but many first homebuyers remain locked out of home ownership due to an inflated market, the cost of living crisis and rising interest rates. New Zealand has been plagued by a runaway housing...
Australian central bank hikes rate to 6-year high 1.85%
CANBERRA, Australia (AP) — Australia’s central bank on Tuesday boosted its benchmark interest rate for a fourth consecutive month to a six-year high of 1.85%. The Reserve Bank of Australia’s decision was the cash rate’s third consecutive hike of half a percentage point. When the bank...
International Business Times
Spanish Farmers Fear Olive Oil Output Could Plunge A Third
Farmers in southern Spain fear extreme drought and consecutive heatwaves this year could cut olive oil output in the world's largest producer by nearly a third in the 2022/23 season. ASAJA, an association of young farmers in the main olive-growing region of Andalusia, estimated this week that Spain would produce...
Era of soaring house prices is ending as central banks raise rates | Larry Elliott
Policies are tightening when major economies are either falling into recession or heading that way
UK house prices: history says the market is in for a long slowdown not a crash
It’s going to be easier to get on the property ladder following a recent decision by the Bank of England to relax some of the criteria for getting a mortgage. Combined with expectations of a slowdown in the property market, this news will be something of a relief to those who have been unable to buy a home due to booming prices in recent years.
International Business Times
Oil Prices Tumble On Demand Worries As Global Stocks Mostly Rise
Oil prices tumbled on demand worries Wednesday while global equities mostly rose as US-China tensions receded somewhat after House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's trip to Taiwan. The drop in oil prices came despite a move by the OPEC+ oil cartel, led by Saudi Arabia and Russia, to undertake just a small increase in production.
International Business Times
Lloyd's Of London's Hiscox To Provide Insurance For Ukraine Grain Corridor
Hiscox is committed to a planned insurance consortium providing cover for ships travelling through a safe passage from Ukraine, its chief executive said on Wednesday, as the Lloyd's of London insurer shares plunged on a first-half loss. The first grain-carrying ship to leave Ukrainian ports in wartime, following a deal...
Britain is the card fraud capital of Europe as we suffer more cons with the highest losses, new figures show
Britain is the card fraud capital of Europe as we suffer the most cons with the highest losses, new figures released today show. European Central Bank data shows that the UK boasts 134 card frauds per 1,000 population which is more than other major economies like France (115), Spain (37), Italy (19) and Germany (15).
CNBC
Indonesia's July inflation jumps to 7-year high
Indonesia's inflation accelerated to its highest in seven years at 4.94% in July, more than expected and well above the central bank's target range, but core inflation remained within target, official data showed on Monday. The July inflation rate was the highest since October, 2015. A Reuters poll had expected...
UK inflation expectations fall again as BoE nears rates decision
LONDON, Aug 1 (Reuters) - The British public's expectations for inflation fell again in July, a survey showed on Monday, potentially adding to the case for the Bank of England (BoE) to increase interest rates by only a quarter percentage point later this week.
4 "Strong Buy" Stocks Trading at Rock-Bottom Prices
Concerns over persistently high inflation, the Fed’s monetary policy tightening, the decline in GDP for two consecutive quarters, and the growing odds of a recession have kept the stock market...
India cricket star engages in ugly fight with fans in viral video
India cricket star Murali Vijay was engaged in an ugly fight with fans during a recent Tamil Nadu Premier League (TNPL) contest. The incident happened during a group stage clash between Madurai Panthers and Ruby Trichy Warriors when Murali Vijay entered the field as a substitute and was fielding near the ropes.
International Business Times
Billionaire Lo Weighs Adding To Formula One Investments After Williams
Hong Kong-based billionaire Calvin Lo is considering putting more money into Formula One following his connection with F1 team Williams, Lo told Reuters in an interview, adding other Asian investors were also interested in investing in the sport. Lo, chief executive of insurance broker RE Lee International, confirmed he has...
