Talking Football with Bengal Jim and Friends welcome in Geoff Hobson and Clark Judge

Look: Deshaun Watson's Girlfriend Enjoys Browns Stadium
Deshaun Watson will serve a six-game suspension for sexual misconduct, judge Sue Robinson ruled on Monday morning, barring an appeal from the National Football League. The Cleveland Browns starting quarterback was accused of sexual misconduct by more than 20 female massage therapists. Watson did not face any criminal charges for his alleged behavior. He will now miss the first six games of the 2022 season.
Deshaun Watson’s shocking reaction following 6-game suspension decision
Deshaun Watson’s suspension was announced on Monday. The Cleveland Browns quarterback will serve a 6 game suspension. Most of the NFL world believes he was fortunate to only get suspended for 6 games. However, Watson and his team don’t feel the same way. NFL insider Josina Anderson revealed that Watson and his team are “displeased” […] The post Deshaun Watson’s shocking reaction following 6-game suspension decision appeared first on ClutchPoints.
The real reason Browns QB Deshaun Watson was only suspended 6 games
Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson was suspended for six games in relation to the violations he made against the NFL’s personal conduct policy, much to the chagrin of countless people. Reactions to the ruling have been sharp, as not a few people are unhappy about the perceived lack of gravity of the punishment handed to Watson, considering the allegations and the volume of which.
Browns’ Deshaun Watson’s final settlement offer from NFL, revealed
Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson is expected to receive his long-awaited suspension on Monday. However, his camp did attempt to settle the issue before this development. According to ESPN’s Dan Graziano, Watson and the NFL engaged in settlement talks regarding his disciplinary proceedings. The report revealed what each side was...
Cowboys owner Jerry Jones goes off after ‘very petty’ Jimmy Johnson Ring of Honor call-out
Despite the fact that Jerry Jones had already previously agreed to put Jimmy Johnson’s name in the Dallas Cowboys’ esteemed Ring of Honor, the two-time Super Bowl-winning head coach still hasn’t seen his name join other team legends in the AT&T stadium’s facade. In a recent...
Steelers Cut Player Following Wide Receiver Signing
The Pittsburgh Steelers have announced a series of roster moves. Pittsburgh signed a new wide receiver on Monday, adding Javon McKinley to the roster. However, the Steelers had to clear a roster spot following the roster move. Pittsburgh released defensive lineman Tyree Johnson on Monday. The Steelers are currently in...
Browns get more bad news with Amari Cooper injury amid Deshaun Watson drama
Deshaun Watson has been grabbing headlines of late after his suspension was announced amid his ongoing sexual misconduct allegations. This wasn’t the only bit of bad news the Cleveland Browns received on Monday, though, after reports emerged of an Amari Cooper injury from practice. According to reports, Cooper injured his ankle late in practice on […] The post Browns get more bad news with Amari Cooper injury amid Deshaun Watson drama appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Lawyer for Deshaun Watson’s accusers responds to revelations that could help QB
The NFL’s three-day trial regarding the Deshaun Watson case concluded last week. However, breaking information leaked Thursday that could impact the result of the case. The NFL interviewed 12 women that accused Watson of sexual misconduct. Allegedly, the league also interviewed the adult son of one of the women. And, according to recent reports (originally […] The post Lawyer for Deshaun Watson’s accusers responds to revelations that could help QB appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Cincy Jungle
Joe Burrow predicted to lead NFL in passing yards
As Cincinnati Bengals training camp continues, predictions for the 2022 season are still popping up for any category you can think of. When it comes to quarterbacks, Joe Burrow found himself atop one list that predicted he will lead the NFL in passing yards this coming season. Cynthia Frelund of...
Cincy Jungle
Monday Bengals training camp
After getting some time to rest Sunday, the Cincinnati Bengals are back in action today at 2:15 pm ET (gates open at 1:30). Come join the fun in today’s open thread, and check out the Twitter stream below for live updates from the Paul Brown Stadium practice fields!
Cleveland Browns News and Rumors 8/1: It's happening, It's happening, IT'S HAPPENING!
Your OBR Daily Newswire is a little early this morning. The explanation is simple: Given that this is a huge news day for the Cleveland Browns, with massive implications for the rest of the year, I simply couldn’t sleep. I woke up an hour early and just couldn’t fall back to sleep.
Cleveland Browns News and Rumors 8/2: Watson Newsplosion, Written Derision, and Ratbird Purity
The only word that describes today’s OBR Daily Newswire is “mammoth.” Or perhaps “excessive.” Or maybe “overwrought.” Actually, many words could describe today’s Newswire-with-some-sort-of-glandular-problem. But today’s big and unwieldy Newswire represents a massive day for the Cleveland Browns and the surrounding media...
