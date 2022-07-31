Former WBC MVP Stroman to play for Puerto Rico in 2023

www.thescore.com
theScore
Report: Angels won't trade Ohtani; Yankees made serious offer
Shohei Ohtani isn't going anywhere. The Los Angeles Angels aren't going to trade the two-way phenom before the Aug. 2 deadline, according to the New York Post's Jon Heyman. The New York Yankees made a serious offer for Ohtani before the Angels decided to move on, while the Chicago White Sox and San Diego Padres were among the teams who tried to trade for the 28-year-old, Heyman adds.
Stunned Christian Vazquez traded by the Red Sox with Monday night opponents Houston Astros while in batting practice... as J.D. Martinez jokes 'he sat in our meetings, now he's going to catch against us!'
It started as a night like most others for Christian Vazquez. He arrived with his Red Sox team to play against the Astros in Houston and went through his paces in batting practice. But as he was warming up, the Sox traded him... with his Monday night opponents. Vazquez, still...
MLB trade grades: Who won the Astros-Red Sox Christian Vazquez deal?
The Houston Astros continued their strong Monday by acquiring catcher Christian Vazquez from the Boston Red Sox. But who won the trade?. On the day before the MLB trade deadline, the New York Yankees and Houston Astros were conducting business. The Yankees were able to acquire Oakland Athletics starting pitcher Frankie Montas and reliever Lou Trivino in exchange for four players. The Astros were able to get Baltimore Orioles first baseman Trey Mancini. But Houston was not done yet.
FOX Sports
New York Yankees made serious play for Shohei Ohtani
The New York Yankees are in the midst of a historic season, on pace for 108 wins and a runaway American League East title. But that apparently isn't stopping the Bronx Bombers from seeking to improve, as they made a "serious" offer to the Los Angeles Angels for superstar Shohei Ohtani, the New York Post reported.
NBC Sports
Report: Red Sox catcher Christian Vazquez drawing interest from Astros
The Houston Astros would be wise to acquire more depth at catcher before Tuesday's MLB trade deadline, and one option for them is Boston Red Sox veteran Christian Vazquez. The Athletic's Ken Rosenthal reported Monday that the Astros are "focusing more on Vázquez" than Chicago Cubs star Willson Contreras in their pursuit of a catcher.
theScore
Phillies snag Robertson from Cubs
The Philadelphia Phillies acquired right-handed reliever David Robertson from the Chicago Cubs for right-handed pitching prospect Ben Brown, the teams announced Tuesday. Robertson accrued a 2.23 ERA with 14 saves and 51 strikeouts over 36 appearances for the Cubs this season. The former All-Star is in his 14th major-league campaign.
This Hawks-Knicks Trade Sends John Collins To New York
New York City is often at the center of attention. This summer, it’s one of the central hubs of NBA rumors. Of course, the Brooklyn Nets are getting the biggest headlines. Kevin Durant’s trade request has been on the tip of everyone’s tongue from the moment he issued it. With that in mind, don’t rule out the New York Knicks as a major player either.
NBA・
theScore
Reds trade Pham to Red Sox
The Cincinnati Reds traded outfielder Tommy Pham to the Boston Red Sox for a player to be named later or cash considerations, the clubs announced Monday. Pham, 34, is hitting .238/.320/.374 with 11 homers and seven stolen bases over 91 games this season. Once an underappreciated corner outfielder, Pham has...
Vogelbach's slam, Alonso's HR send Mets past Nationals 9-5
WASHINGTON (AP) — Daniel Vogelbach hit a grand slam and Pete Alonso connected for his 28th homer, helping the New York Mets beat the Washington Nationals 9-5 on Wednesday. New York won for the eighth time in nine games and opened a 3½-game lead over second-place Atlanta in the NL East. The teams begin a four-day, five-game series Thursday in New York. “They’re a really good team and they’re playing good baseball, but we’re a really good team and we’re playing good baseball,” Vogelbach said. “I just think you take it as you’re playing another game and you’re playing another series.” Chris Bassitt (8-7) pitched seven shutout innings for New York, which finished with 14 hits.
FOX Sports
Red Sox get Hosmer from Padres; keep Martinez, Bogaerts
Boston Red Sox manager Alex Cora smiled when talking to reporters before Tuesday’s game against the Houston Astros: Baseball’s trade deadline had just passed, and he still had Xander Bogaerts, Rafael Devers and J.D. Martinez in his lineup. A day after shipping out catcher Christian Vazquez in a...
dodgerblue.com
Dodgers Trade Rumors: Joey Gallo Acquired From Yankees
Prior to the 2021 MLB trade deadline, the New York Yankees acquired slugging outfielder Joey Gallo from the Texas Rangers in what was considered a significant move at the time. With the Rangers, Gallo hit 145 career home runs in 568 games, including multiple 40-homer seasons, with an .833 on-base...
theScore
Angels trade Syndergaard to Phillies for Moniak, prospect
The Los Angeles Angels traded right-handed starter Noah Syndergaard to the Philadelphia Phillies in exchange for former first overall pick Mickey Moniak and outfield prospect Jadiel Sanchez, the teams announced. The Toronto Blue Jays were considered the other finalist to land Syndergaard ahead of the 6 p.m. ET trade deadline,...
Best Kevin Durant Trade Package Knicks Can Offer
The New York Knicks have been involved in a ton of trade rumors this NBA offseason, as they have been viewed as the favorites to land Donovan Mitchell from the Utah Jazz. Those negotiations have been going on for weeks and will likely continue up until training camp gets underway in September.
NBA・
theScore
Orioles trade All-Star Lopez to Twins for 4 prospects
The Baltimore Orioles traded All-Star closer Jorge Lopez to the Minnesota Twins for four players, the teams announced. Baltimore receives left-handers Cade Povich and Juan Rojas, as well as right-handers Yennier Cano and Juan Nunez. Lopez is in the midst of a career year. The 29-year-old has registered a 1.68...
theScore
Servais compares Castillo to King Felix in 1st outing with Mariners
There's a new sovereign in Seattle. Newly acquired starting pitcher Luis Castillo made his first appearance for the Seattle Mariners on Wednesday since he was acquired from the Cincinnati Reds prior to the trade deadline, and his manager is giving him some high praise. "I wasn't the manager here during...
theScore
Mets acquire Ruf from Giants
The New York Mets acquired utility player Darin Ruf from the San Francisco Giants in exchange for corner infielder J.D. Davis, left-hander Thomas Szapucki, and pitching prospects Nick Zwack and Carson Seymour, the teams announced. Ruf owns a .701 OPS with 11 home runs and 38 RBIs in 90 games...
theScore
Orioles GM expects significant offseason additions: 'It's liftoff from here'
The Baltimore Orioles acted like sellers before the trade deadline, but general manager Mike Elias believes his club can still qualify for the playoffs and make significant offseason additions to help with their long-term plan. "I think it's liftoff from here for this team," he said, according to MASN's Roch...
Former Knicks Star Mark Jackson Says Basketball in N.Y.C. Is All About 'the Grit, the Grind, the Edge'
When former NBA player Mark Jackson was growing up in New York City during the 1970's, his 90-minute daily commute to school included two trains and two buses. "My mom and dad didn't know where I was at the majority of the day," Jackson, 57, tells PEOPLE of his childhood in New York City. However, the Brooklyn-born baller that learned to hoop on the city's concrete courts insists, "It wasn't reckless, it's just the way it was."
theScore
Report: Yankees, Marlins discussed Torres-Lopez deal
The New York Yankees' massive trade deadline haul was almost even bigger. New York had serious talks with the Miami Marlins about acquiring right-hander Pablo Lopez, sources told the Miami Herald's Barry Jackson and Craig Mish. The two sides reportedly mentioned Gleyber Torres' name in the discussions, but it's uncertain...
theScore
Marlins trade relievers Pop, Bass to Blue Jays
The Toronto Blue Jays acquired relievers Zach Pop and Anthony Bass, along with a player to be named later, from the Miami Marlins in exchange for infield prospect Jordan Groshans, the teams announced Tuesday. Pop, a native of Brampton, Ontario, made his major-league debut with the Marlins in 2021. The...
