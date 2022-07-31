What to know as Indy public schools return to class

fox59.com
Indianapolis Public Schools students head back for the first day of classes
INDIANAPOLIS – It’s the first day back for more students across central Indiana. Indianapolis Public Schools students are headed back for their first day of school on Monday. District leaders said they are excited to see their students back in the classroom. “There’s nothing quite as exciting as the first day of school where you’re […]
Fox 59
IPS students head back to school
Monday is the first day back for Indianapolis Public Schools students. Indiana House committee to consider near-total abortion …. Murder charges filed against man accused of killing …. Community remembers kindness of fallen Officer Noah …. Update on criminal history of suspect accused of …. Broad Ripple businesses, leaders concerned...
WISH-TV
Students get free backpacks, school supplies at Back To School Family Day
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Hundreds of Marion County students and families spent some of the final hours of summer vacation at the Back to School Family Day at the Marion County Health Department. The event, held on the final weekend before Indianapolis Public Schools students return to class, provides students...
Indianapolis Recorder
Indianapolis Public Schools must redraw school board districts
The Indianapolis Public Schools board of commissioners must redraw its electoral districts due to population shifts within the district boundary. This redistricting will impact which neighborhoods are represented by a specific school board seat in the 2024 election. IPS has seven elected school board members — five reside in districts...
Fox 59
Mom approved back-to-school products
INDIANAPOLIS — Carly Dorogi stopped by the Indy Now studio to share with Jillian and Ryan the products that will making going back to school easier for parents and kids. To learn more about these products and more visit CarlyOnTV.com.
Fox 59
City Moms: Last-minute tips for back to school
INDIANAPOLIS — Most schools are starting this week, but it’s not too late for busy parents to save money, get organized and get involved. The City Moms Founder and Chief Mom Officer Jeanine Bobenmoyer has some tips to help you ease into the school year, even if your preparations are last minute.
Indianapolis Recorder
Indianapolis Urban League announces 1st round of grants totaling $21M
Indianapolis Urban League announced a total of about $21 million in grants to 52 organizations as part of its Indianapolis African American Quality of Life Initiative on Aug. 1. The initiative is a partnership between the National Urban League, the Indianapolis Urban League, and the African American Coalition of Indianapolis.
WISH-TV
Pediatrician says kids aren’t getting enough of this school lunch staple
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The carton may be small, but it’s packed with vitamin D, which is essential for a child’s growth. But, evidence shows over half of school-aged children from 6-12 don’t get enough. One food rich in vitamin D is milk. But with so many...
Current Publishing
District offers glimpse into new Deer Creek Elementary School
More than 600 elementary students from Hamilton Southeastern Schools will start school year in a new building featuring a STEM lab, collaboration spaces and outdoor courtyards. Members of the public, in addition to administration and other district employees, recently got a chance to tour Deer Creek Elementary School that will...
Fox 59
Creative back-to-school drinks for parents
INDIANAPOLIS — Katie Slonim the owner and mixologist of MixoIndy stopped by the studio to share a couple of her fun back to school inspired drinks to help parents who might need a pick-me-up with school back in session. To learn more about MixoIndy visit www.mixoindy.com.
East Indianapolis herbalism school offers lessons in healing, sustainability
INDIANAPOLIS — What if the secret to a healthier life was in your own backyard?. On the east side of Indianapolis, a school dedicated to teaching folks the practice of foraging, land stewardship and herbalism is showing people how to harness the power of plants all around us. "Herbalism...
Fox 59
Dorm Room Organization
Sarah Taylor from the container store joins the show to give parents some dorm shopping tips and ideas. Fellow soldiers remember Elwood officer and Army …. Elwood residents sing Amazing Grace to honor fallen …. Indiana House committee to consider near-total abortion …. Murder charges filed against man accused of...
Fox 59
WAMMFest 2022 Returns to Craig Park in Greenwood
WAMMFest returns to Greenwood on Saturday, August 20th. The popular festival brings wine, art, music, and microbrews to Craig Park. Tickets are now on sale and the fun is all for a good cause. WAMMFest Spokesperson, Susan Decker and the owner of Teal Canary Art Studio, Amy Barile, share the...
Inside Indiana Business
Butler University names CDO
Butler University has named Khalilah Shabazz vice president and chief diversity officer, beginning in September. She is assistant vice chancellor for student diversity, equity & inclusion at IUPUI. Shabazz holds a bachelor’s degree from IUPUI, and an MS and PhD from Indiana University.
Inside Indiana Business
Hoosier cities ranked among most affordable
Four Indiana cities are included on the 2022 list of cities with the lowest cost of living in America. The ranking from Niche.com, which focuses on public data on schools and neighborhoods, was compiled based on factors including median tax rates, median rent, and food costs. The website compiled the...
WISH-TV
‘National Night Out’ events happening Tuesday
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) –“National Night Out” is a decades-old tradition that promotes partnerships between law enforcement and neighborhoods. Police agencies around the country will host events. The Larence Police Department is among those participating in building a connection. According to LPD, it hopes to restore a “sense of...
Carvana hiring up to 100 Indianapolis area positions
Carvana is hosting a hiring event to fill multiple positions on August 2, from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. at their Vehicle Inspection Center.
WTHR
Verizon stores offering free backbacks Sunday
INDIANAPOLIS — Some schools went back to class last week, and thousands of Indianapolis Public School students will be heading back to school Monday. If your child still needs school supplies, there's a backpack giveaway happening Sunday at Verizon TCC and Wireless Zone stores across the country, including 28 locations in central Indiana.
macaronikid.com
Johnson County Community Resources
A lot of families are struggling in today's economy. But, did you know several churches in Johnson County prepare and serve FREE meals weekly? There is also numerous food pantry available in Johnson County. Check out the food pantry's in the area:. Edinburgh Food Pantry may have food boxes, fruits,...
Fox 59
Hy-Vee finalizing plans for grocery store in Fishers
FISHERS, Ind. — Iowa-based grocery store chain Hy-Vee is in the final planning stages before construction of a new location in Fishers, Indiana. Hy-Vee, which first released plans for a store in an expansion into the Hoosier State in January, previously announced plans to build a supermarket in Zionsville. Now, the corporation has set its sites set on Fishers.
