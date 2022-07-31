ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Accidents

Teenage girl killed & 16-year-old injured in horror crash as driver is arrested in Norfolk

By Alex Winter
The US Sun
The US Sun
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2TrHam_0gzs94sl00

A TEENAGE girl has died and a second youngster was seriously hurt in a hit-and-run this afternoon.

The two young women were mown down by a silver Lexus SUV in market town Stalham, Norfolk just before 4.30pm.

The driver failed to stop, and the car motored off along the A149 before smashing into a road sign close to a Tesco, cops say.

Paramedics and police dashed to the stretch, but despite their efforts, one of the girls - who is described as being in her late teens - was pronounced dead at the scene.

The second casualty, a 16-year-old girl, was taken to the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital with a serious arm injury.

She remains in hospital tonight.

The driver of the Lexus suffered minor injuries.

He was taken to the James Paget Hospital in Gorleston for treatment before being arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving.

He is currently being quizzed by cops.

The A149 remains closed as police investigate.

A spokesperson from Norfolk Police said: "Officers are keen to hear from any witnesses, any motorists with dash cam footage and anybody who witnessed the manner of driving of the silver Lexus SUV or observed the vehicle in the Stalham area before the collision.

"They’re particularly keen to speak to a man and a woman in a Land Rover Discovery who are believed to have stopped at the scene immediately after the collision."

Anybody with information should contact Norfolk Police on 101 quoting incident number 360 of Sunday, July 31.

They can also email the Serious Collision Investigation Unit at SCIU@norfolk.pnn.police.uk

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Teenager arrested after 14-year-old girl found dead at home in Maine

A teenager was arrested and charged with the murder of a 14-year-old girl who was found dead at her family home in Maine last week.Brooke McLaughlin was found dead by her mother Rebecca “Becky” McLaughlin when she arrived at their residence in Mount Vernon, Kennebec County, just after 6pm on 18 July.A 15-year-old boy, who was in a romantic relationship with the victim, was charged with intentionally or knowingly causing the death of the girl. He was identified in the court documents on Monday after a hearing in the case at Waterville district court, Portland Press Herald reported.Additional documents...
KENNEBEC COUNTY, ME
CBS LA

Eight-year-old girl struck in the face by another rollercoaster rider's loose cellphone

A young girl at Six Flags Magic Mountain was struck in the face by another rider's cellphone while on a rollercoaster, and though she wasn't seriously injured, her family feels there's something to be learned from the incident. The rollercoaster ride turned into a traumatic experience for Evie Evans, an 8-year-old from Riverside. "I was like, 'Oh, no! Did my eye pop out? Did I get hurt? Where did I get hurt?'" she said. Evie said she felt something hit her face while she was riding the Twisted Colossus at Six Flags in Valencia. That object turned out to be a cellphone that...
RIVERSIDE, CA
Newsweek

Roller Coaster Car Flies off Track During Ride, Killing 14-Year-Old Girl

A 14-year-old girl has died after the rear part of a roller coaster came off the track at a popular amusement park in northern Denmark on Thursday, authorities said. Police said they had received a call at 12:50 p.m. local time that a car was stuck in the Cobra ride at the Tivoli Friheden park in Aarhus, Denmark's second-largest city, and that several people were trapped.
ACCIDENTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Norfolk Police#Lexus Is#Traffic Accident#Tesco#The James Paget Hospital
The Independent

Girl, 12, walks over a mile to get help for four-year-old sister after they were both stabbed

An injured 12-year-old girl walked almost a mile to seek help for her four-year-old sister after both were stabbed, it was reported.The four-year-old was found dead in her Longwood home despite her 12-year-old sibling’s efforts to walk a mile away to a McDonald’s restaurant to find help, said Florida police on Thursday.Officers were first called to the Longwood home on Highland Street near Seminole Avenue just after 5.30am.Police said the girls’ 39-year-old father Juan Braco Torres was also injured with self-inflicted stab wounds.He has since been named a “person of interest” in connection to the stabbings.The elder sister and...
LONGWOOD, FL
Lefty Graves

Church lady gives friend's 13-year-old daughter a ride home from school and demands to see her mother’s jewelry box

** This article is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as shared with me by a friend who experienced them first hand; used with permission. Growing up, I enjoyed the freedom of walking to and from school. Everyone else was walking to and from school, and we felt comfortable with our safety in numbers. However, one afternoon my friend became ill and couldn't reach her parents to come and pick her up at school.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
Daily Mail

Skydiver, 34, trying the wingsuit for the first time plunges to his death in horror accident in Victoria as early investigations reveal the likely tragic reason he died

A skydiver trying out a wingsuit for the first time has tragically died in a horror accident in Victoria. The experienced skydiver was part of a group who jumped from a plane in Connewarre, 70km southwest of Melbourne, on Sunday morning. The 34-year-old man sadly died at the scene just...
ACCIDENTS
Daily Mail

Trainee easyJet pilot, 21, died after she was bitten by a mosquito on her forehead and developed an infection which spread to her brain, inquest hears

A trainee commercial airline pilot died after she was bitten by a mosquito and developed an infection which spread to her brain, an inquest heard. Oriana Pepper, 21, of Bury St Edmunds in Suffolk, had passed her theory exams on the easyJet programme in Oxford with flying colours and had gone to Belgium for her instrument ratings.
ACCIDENTS
The Independent

Woman dies after ‘getting into difficulty’ while paddleboarding off Welsh beach

A 24-year-old woman has died after paddleboarding in North Wales.Emma Louise Powell, from Llandudno, was one of two people taken by ambulance to Ysbyty Gwynedd after emergency services responded to reports of paddleboarders in difficulty off Conwy Morfa beach on Thursday night, North Wales Police said.She died in hospital, the force said.In a statement, her family said: “Emma was a beautiful young lady, who was adventurous and had a free spirit.“She will remain in our hearts for the rest of our lives.”Police, the coastguard, RNLI and ambulance service were called to help three casualties just before 10.15pm.The coroner has been informed and specialist officers are supporting Ms Powell’s family, police added. Read More Over £130m handed to housing providers named and shamed by regulator
ACCIDENTS
The Independent

12 cult members arrested after death of eight-year-old girl in Australia

Twelve people have been arrested in Queensland, Australia, and charged with murder in connection with the death of an eight-year-old girl who was allegedly denied medical treatment.According to the police, Elizabeth Rose Struhs, a type-1 diabetes patient was allegedly denied insulin access for six days by a fringe religious group in Toowoomba, who were aware of the child’s illness, reported 9News.au.Police said that the members of the church group, which included the child’s parents, believed that the child would be “healed by god”.Southern region detective acting superintendent Garry Watts said Elizabeth died on 7 January but emergency services were...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The US Sun

The US Sun

New York City, NY
641K+
Followers
36K+
Post
220M+
Views
ABOUT

The fastest-growing news website in the US. Get your News, Entertainment, Lifestyle, Money and Sport here. Never miss a story again.

 https://www.the-sun.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy