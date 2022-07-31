ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video Games

The Callisto Protocol, A Science Fiction Horror Game, Is Forthcoming, As Explained By Mark James, CTO Of Striking Distance Studios

By Michael Gunn
happygamer.com
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
happygamer.com

Comments / 0

Related
happygamer.com

The Lost Ark Video Game’s Designers, Smilegate RPG And Amazon Games, Provided A Preview Of What’s To Come

First, a proposal to upgrade Lost Ark was disclosed. Now it’s the turn of Amazon Games to discuss what they and Smilegate RPG are planning for the game’s Western release. Updates are scheduled for August and September in the near future. In addition, a ranch with pet-friendly features and Maharaka festival-themed events will be available to gamers starting in the following month.
VIDEO GAMES
The Hollywood Reporter

‘Batgirl’ Star Leslie Grace Responds After Film Is Shelved, Calls Herself “My Own Damn Hero”

Leslie Grace is speaking out after the announcement that HBO Max’s Batgirl will no longer get a release. The actress took to Instagram on Wednesday to share her thoughts after news broke the day prior that Warner Bros. Discovery is shelving the $90 million film. The social media post from Grace, who plays Barbara Gordon, aka the titular hero, included movie images and footage from the set of the DC project that was directed by Bad Boys for Life filmmakers Adil El Arbi and Bilall Fallah. More from The Hollywood ReporterBehind the Cancellation of 'Batgirl''Batgirl' Directors "Saddened and Shocked" After...
MOVIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy