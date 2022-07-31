A Military Canine Skin, According To An Artist, Was copied By Call of Duty

happygamer.com
Related
Man's 'Insane' Bill After Treatment for Rattlesnake Bite Shocks Viewers
"Is the antidote made from moon dust or something?" one user commented.
One Green Planet
Watch the Touching Transformation of Tiny Puppy Whose Eyes Were Sealed Shut! [Video]
Animal Aid Unlimited is always helping and saving animals in need, from abused donkeys to countless dogs and more! They were told about a puppy who couldn’t even open his eyes. The eyes of the puppy, named Tinker, were sealed shut, oozing pus and blood. Animal Aid, of course,...
happygamer.com
In Under 60 Days, Elden Ring’s Game Release On YouTube Was One Of The Most Successful Game Releases Ever, With 3.4 Billion Views On YouTube
With more than 3.4 billion video views in its first 60 days, Elden Ring quickly rose to become one of the most popular video game launches on YouTube. 3.4 billion people watched Elden Ring in the first two months after it was released, surpassing GTA 5’s 1.9 billion viewers, according to data.
dailyphew.com
This Adorable Dog Insists On Being A Part Of His New Baby Brother’s Newborn Photo Shoot And The Pictures Are Perfect
Bentley is a sweet Goldendoodle puppy that resides in College Park, Maryland, with his family (United States). Bentley just became a proud older brother after his parents welcomed a baby. The adorable puppy is quite serious about his new responsibilities as a big brother. He wants to spend as much...
IN THIS ARTICLE
TODAY.com
Dev Patel breaks up violent knife fight in Australia: ‘There are no heroes in this situation’
Dev Patel successfully broke up a knife fight in Adelaide, Australia on August 1, the Oscar nominee’s representative confirmed in a statement to Variety. Patel lives in Australia. According to the country’s 7News, a man and a woman were fighting in the street and in a convenience store when the man was stabbed in the chest. He is expected to survive.
BBC
London Zoo's crocodile skin handbag display goes viral
Monkeys, penguins, and lions are just some of the animals you would normally expect to see on a visit to ZSL London Zoo. But head to its reptile house in search of the endangered Siamese crocodile and you will find something that looks much too inanimate to be drawing a crowd of zoo visitors to watch it "in action". It's a handbag that has been made from the skin of one such crocodile.
Comments / 0