Hughes sweeps F4 US Sunday at NJMP

Why Rossi's IMS win was one for the history books
Another milestone was reached on Saturday, as Andretti Autosport’s Jessica Mace was part of the over-the-wall pit crew that won the Indianapolis Grand Prix with Alexander Rossi. Mace, a veteran of the team’s Indy Lights and IndyCar programs, changed the right-rear tire on the No. 27 Honda which Rossi...
OPINION: A bittersweet win for Richard Childress
Under the hot Indianapolis sun on the last day of July, Tyler Reddick took Richard Childress Racing to victory lane, and yet there was a chill in the air. Reddick is set to depart the company in 18 months for 23XI Racing and Richard Childress isn’t happy. Reddick made a long-term decision about his future after Childress only picked up the 2023 option on his contract. And so, even after winning for the second time in five races, there was no putting aside hurt feelings and the post-race scene reeked of awkwardness.
Changes made for IndyCar's return to Nashville
The second annual Nashville Grand Prix will take place on a revised 2.1-mile, 11-turn circuit that has seen the advice from NTT IndyCar Series drivers turned into improvements and modifications made around the Tennessean street course. To reduce the likelihood of the traffic jams and multi-car crashes that caused mayhem...
Road to Indy talent watch: Nicholas d’Orlando
Nicholas d’Orlando put his name on the list of rising open-wheel stars over the past two years, following in the footsteps of his older brother Michael as he began a march up the Road to Indy Presented by Cooper Tires ladder. D’Orlando, 19, plans to parlay a partial 2022...
Binotto blames car, not strategy, for Leclerc result
Ferrari’s strategy was not the reason Charles Leclerc was unable to win the Hungarian Grand Prix, according to team principal Mattia Binotto. Leclerc started third and had overtaken George Russell to lead by the halfway stage, using medium tires for each of the first two stints. The expected strategy was for Leclerc to run long enough to fit the soft tires for the end of the race – as teammate Carlos Sainz did – but Ferrari responded to a pit stop from Max Verstappen and opted for hard tires, leaving Leclerc struggling on the unfancied compound and dropping to six after an extra stop while Verstappen won.
2022 struggles ‘a reality check,’ Derani says
The 2022 season has been challenging for defending champions in many forms of racing, including the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship. Pipo Derani, who teamed with Felipe Nasr to win the DPi class title in 2021, has battled through a difficult campaign this year in the No. 31 Whelen Engineering Racing Cadillac DPi-V.R.
Hawksworth happy to be back in the saddle again
Any mention of motorcycles will not be tolerated by Jack Hawksworth. “We don’t talk about that,” he said with a laugh. Facetious silence aside, Hawksworth is serious about his journey back to full strength after a spill on a dirt bike in May left him with back and ankle injuries that kept him from racing.
Roe joins HMD for Nashville Indy Lights
TJ Speed Motorsports Indy Lights driver James Roe has moved to HMD Motorsports for the 10th round of the championship. The young Irishman follows former TJ Speed teammate Kyffin Simpson, who recently joined HMD. Roe replaces Canada’s Antonio Serravalle in the No. 11 entry starting this weekend in Nashville.
GRIDLIFE Circuit legends to debut at Lime Rock Park this month
Vehicular heroes from around the world will descend on the rolling Berkshire Hills as Lime Rock Park hosts the inaugural GRIDLFE Circuit Legends August 19-21. (Hype Video) Motorsports culture from the 1980s through the 2000s will be honored at Lime Rock Park as the festival-style event celebrates The Golden Age of Touring Cars, an era when technology moved quickly and the cars looked cool.
Albon stays with Williams on multi-year deal
Alex Albon has signed a multi-year extension that will keep him with Williams for the foreseeable future. The Red Bull-affiliated driver joined Williams this year after 12 months out of racing, having been dropped in favor of Sergio Perez at the end of the 2020 season. Williams was always keen to retain the British-Thai driver and with Pierre Gasly remaining at AlphaTauri and Yuki Tsunoda likely to stay, there is no space at AlphaTauri so a deal that extends beyond 2023 has been reached.
Hand to make IMSA return at Road America with PF Racing
Joey Hand will make his return to the IMSA paddock this weekend at Road America, where he will fill in for Chad McCumbee in the No. 40 PF Racing Ford Mustang GT4. Hand will join James Pesek in the car for the remainder of the Michelin Pilot Challenge season. Hand...
Aston Martin signs Alonso for 2023
Aston Martin has signed Fernando Alonso from Alpine on a multi-year deal starting in 2023. Alonso replaces the retiring Sebastian Vettel, who announced his decision to step away from Formula 1 on Thursday. The team has moved quickly to secure Alonso – who had an option at Alpine – and the Spaniard says the level of investment is what proved so attractive.
NASCAR should be handing out penalties like candy – Keselowski
Brad Keselowski believes NASCAR should be handing out more penalties to send a message to the NASCAR Cup Series garage, and revealed that RFK Racing responded to his L2 penalty earlier this year by communicating across the team that it needed to stop playing games with the race cars. RFK,...
VeeKay on the clock for 2023 IndyCar contact talks
After months of waiting, young IndyCar star Rinus VeeKay has reached August 1, the first day he’s allowed to negotiate with teams to determine where he’ll drive in 2023 and beyond. The Dutchman went into the final year of his contract with Ed Carpenter Racing with the full...
Pierson soaking up first year of sportscar racing
Josh Pierson, the 16-year-old rookie doing double-duty in the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship and FIA World Endurance Championship, is trying to learn as much as he can in his first year of sportscar racing. In October of 2021, Pierson was completing his second season of USF2000 with 45-minute sprint races....
Rossi, Andretti Autosport penalized for technical infraction at IMS road course
The NTT IndyCar Series has announced a $25,000 fine to Alexander Rossi, winner of Saturday’s Indianapolis Grand Prix, the loss of 20 points for the Californian in the Drivers’ championship and 20 points have also been taken from the Andretti Autosport team in the Entrants’ championship for a post-race technical inspection failure the No. 27 Honda.
Austin Hill set for Cup debut at Michigan
Austin Hill will make his NASCAR Cup Series debut this weekend at Michigan International Speedway in a third Richard Childress Racing entry. Hill will drive the No.33 Chevrolet with sponsorship from Bennett Transportation & Logistics. Other RCR partners – Alsco Uniforms, United Rentals, Global Industrial, and Realtree – will also support the effort.
The RACER Mailbag, August 3
Welcome to the RACER Mailbag. Questions for any of RACER’s writers can be sent to mailbag@racer.com. Due to the high volume of questions received, we can’t guarantee that every letter will be published, but we’ll answer as many as we can. Published questions may be edited for length and clarity. Questions received after 3pm ET each Monday will appear the following week.
Ty Gibbs in again at 23XI as Kurt Busch will miss third straight Cup race
Ty Gibbs will remain in the No. 45 Toyota for 23XI Racing this weekend at Michigan International Speedway as Kurt Busch will miss his third consecutive NASCAR Cup Series race. Busch is still dealing with the effects of a crashing in qualifying at Pocono Raceway on June 23. In a statement the day of the Pocono race, Busch said he had concussion-like symptoms from the crash in which he spun and backed the car into the Turn 3 wall before it spun around and hit the wall on the right front.
Sargeant to make FP1 debut for Williams in Austin
Williams young driver Logan Sargeant will make his FP1 debut at the United States Grand Prix in October, the team has confirmed. The Floridian is currently third in the Formula 2 championship after impressing with two feature race wins so far this season, and is the leading rookie in the series.
