24-year-old Indiana officer killed; suspect arrested after pursuit

www.whas11.com
Related
WTHI
Lafayette, Ind. man arrested for weekend Terre Haute murder
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - A Lafayette, Indiana, man will face murder charges after a weekend shooting in Terre Haute. On Tuesday, the Lafayette Police Department arrested 20-year-old Kole Hughes. The shooting happened at 19th and Walnut Streets near Davis Park Elementary School and Saint Patrick Catholic Church on July...
Police looking for missing 13-year-old believed to be with 18-year-old
Police are asking people to be on the lookout for a missing 13-year-old girl they believe may be in the company of an 18-year-old man.
Accused Elwood cop killer appears in court for first time
The man accused of killing Elwood Police Department Officer Noah Shahnavaz on Sunday morning was in court for the first time Monday afternoon.
WISH-TV
IMPD: Woman faces murder charge in hit-and-run after ‘disturbance’
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A 21-year-old woman could be formally charged Wednesday with murder in connection to a hit-and-run fatality in July, Indianapolis police said Monday night. Mary Ann Adame, 28, died July 24, the day after police found her injured and medics took her to a hospital in critical...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
What we know about suspect in Elwood officer’s deadly shooting, including his conviction for firing at Indianapolis PD
With formal charges expected to be filed Monday in Madison County, more details have emerged about the suspect in the deadly shooting of an Elwood police officer. Police arrested 42-year-old Carl Roy Webb Boards II of Anderson in connection to the fatal shooting that took the life of 24-year-old Noah Shahnavaz during a traffic stop. […]
WTHI
Blood on the playground: Court documents reveal more about shooting at Davis Park Elementary outdoor basketball court
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - We are learning more about a Sunday night murder at a Terre Haute elementary school that led to the arrest of a Lafayette, Indiana, man. On Tuesday, the Lafayette Police Department arrested 20-year-old Kole Hughes. Hughes is accused of killing 22-year-old Quincy Rogers-Porter at Davis...
IMPD officer shot at by Elwood suspect in 2006 reacts to killing of officer
INDIANAPOLIS — On Nov. 30, 2006, Indianapolis Police Department officers attempted to stop Carl Roy Webb Boards II. Instead, Boards fired six to seven shots from inside his car at officers. The bullets hit the officer's car in the front plate and grill, but the officer wasn't injured. Indianapolis...
Lafayette man faces charges after 5 year old found in street
The Lafayette Police Department was called about a 5-year-old boy who was found alone in the middle of State Road 38 on Monday, according to a probable cause affidavit filed Wednesday. The boy told police his mother was at work while a man called Felix was at home with his...
RELATED PEOPLE
Accused cop killer fired 36 rounds; officer never unholstered gun, doc says
The man accused of fatally shooting an Elwood police officer during an attempted traffic stop Sunday fired a total of 36 rounds and never gave giving the officer a chance to unholster his own gun.
WTHR
ISP: Greenfield officer shot, killed Indianapolis man 'actively assaulting' woman
GREENFIELD, Ind. — A Greenfield police officer shot and killed an Indianapolis man who, Indiana State Police said, was assaulting a woman Sunday morning. Greenfield police officers were called just before 8:45 a.m. to a "domestic issue" with shots possibly being fired in the 700 block of Bobtail Drive, which is in a residential neighborhood off Jaycie Phelps Drive north of U.S. 40.
Man kills own mother, claims celebrity told him to do it, police say
On July 31, Muncie Police were dispatched to a report of a stabbing that occurred at the 1000 block of North Burns Street.
Woman charged with murder in July 23 hit-and-run crash
INDIANAPOLIS — Police have arrested a woman for murder in a hit-and-run crash last month. Mary Adame, 28, was critically injured when she was struck by a vehicle around 8 p.m. on July 23 in the 1100 block of South Chester Avenue, near Prospect Street and Southeastern Avenue. She later died at the hospital.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Frankfort woman killed after motorcycle hits deer
CLINTON COUNTY, Ind. — A Frankfort woman was killed when a motorcycle hit a deer in Clinton County Sunday, according to the Clinton County Sheriff’s Office. Officials say a 33-year-old man was driving a motorcycle east on W. Mulberry Jefferson around 5:15 p.m. when a deer entered his path. He was unable to avoid a […]
WISH-TV
1 person dead after police shooting in Greenfield
GREENFIELD, Ind. (WISH) — Police have shot and killed a man Sunday morning in Greenfield, according to Indiana State Police. ISP confirmed an adult man is dead after a shooting involving police officers, and that no officers were injured. The man killed has been identified as Darrin Baker, a...
WANE-TV
Indiana police officer killed during a traffic stop
ELWOOD, Ind. (WANE) – Indiana State Police are investigating an officer-involved shooting that left an Elwood Police Department officer dead. It happened just after 2 a.m. Sunday morning in Elwood. That’s about 80 miles southwest of Fort Wayne. An Elwood Police officer was conducting a traffic stop near...
Are Hoosiers still applying for gun permits, despite 'Constitutional Carry' law?
INDIANAPOLIS — It has been more than a month since Indiana's "Constitutional Carry" law took effect statewide. It allowed most Hoosiers to carry a handgun without a permit. NOTE: The video above is a previous report on the new law going into effect. It was a law opposed by...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MyWabashValley.com
Elwood officer shot and killed during traffic stop
ELWOOD, Ind. — An Elwood police officer was shot and killed while conducting a traffic stop Sunday morning. Indiana State Police detectives say that around 2:00 a.m. Sunday, 24-year-old Elwood Officer Noah Shahnavaz was conducting a traffic stop near the intersection of State Road 37 and County Road 1100N in Madison County.
wbiw.com
Four-vehicle crash on I-465 claims the life of former Monroe County Judge Marc Kellams
INDIANAPOLIS – A four-vehicle crash on I-465 claimed the life of a former Monroe County Judge Marc Kellams, of Bargersville Friday afternoon as emergency responders were called to the scene of a serious multi-vehicle crash in the southbound lanes of I-465 near I-70 on the east side of Indianapolis.
WLFI.com
One dead in motorcycle crash with deer
CLINTON COUNTY, Ind. (WLFI) — One person is dead after a motorcycle crash involving a deer just west of Mulberry. At 5:17 p.m. Deputies with the Clinton County Sheriff's Office responded to a crash on the intersection of Mulberry Jefferson Road and 600 West. A motorcycle driver, Gerald Palmer,...
Police say thieves targeted local yoga studios, posing as new clients
Over the weekend, yoga studios across Central Indiana reported to police they had been the victims of thefts.
Comments / 1