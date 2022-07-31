ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hamilton County, IN

24-year-old Indiana officer killed; suspect arrested after pursuit

WHAS 11
 4 days ago
WTHI

Lafayette, Ind. man arrested for weekend Terre Haute murder

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - A Lafayette, Indiana, man will face murder charges after a weekend shooting in Terre Haute. On Tuesday, the Lafayette Police Department arrested 20-year-old Kole Hughes. The shooting happened at 19th and Walnut Streets near Davis Park Elementary School and Saint Patrick Catholic Church on July...
TERRE HAUTE, IN
WTWO/WAWV

What we know about suspect in Elwood officer’s deadly shooting, including his conviction for firing at Indianapolis PD

With formal charges expected to be filed Monday in Madison County, more details have emerged about the suspect in the deadly shooting of an Elwood police officer. Police arrested 42-year-old Carl Roy Webb Boards II of Anderson in connection to the fatal shooting that took the life of 24-year-old Noah Shahnavaz during a traffic stop. […]
ELWOOD, IN
WTHR

ISP: Greenfield officer shot, killed Indianapolis man 'actively assaulting' woman

GREENFIELD, Ind. — A Greenfield police officer shot and killed an Indianapolis man who, Indiana State Police said, was assaulting a woman Sunday morning. Greenfield police officers were called just before 8:45 a.m. to a "domestic issue" with shots possibly being fired in the 700 block of Bobtail Drive, which is in a residential neighborhood off Jaycie Phelps Drive north of U.S. 40.
GREENFIELD, IN
WTHR

Woman charged with murder in July 23 hit-and-run crash

INDIANAPOLIS — Police have arrested a woman for murder in a hit-and-run crash last month. Mary Adame, 28, was critically injured when she was struck by a vehicle around 8 p.m. on July 23 in the 1100 block of South Chester Avenue, near Prospect Street and Southeastern Avenue. She later died at the hospital.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
FOX59

Frankfort woman killed after motorcycle hits deer

CLINTON COUNTY, Ind. — A Frankfort woman was killed when a motorcycle hit a deer in Clinton County Sunday, according to the Clinton County Sheriff’s Office. Officials say a 33-year-old man was driving a motorcycle east on W. Mulberry Jefferson around 5:15 p.m. when a deer entered his path. He was unable to avoid a […]
FRANKFORT, IN
WISH-TV

1 person dead after police shooting in Greenfield

GREENFIELD, Ind. (WISH) — Police have shot and killed a man Sunday morning in Greenfield, according to Indiana State Police. ISP confirmed an adult man is dead after a shooting involving police officers, and that no officers were injured. The man killed has been identified as Darrin Baker, a...
GREENFIELD, IN
WANE-TV

Indiana police officer killed during a traffic stop

ELWOOD, Ind. (WANE) – Indiana State Police are investigating an officer-involved shooting that left an Elwood Police Department officer dead. It happened just after 2 a.m. Sunday morning in Elwood. That’s about 80 miles southwest of Fort Wayne. An Elwood Police officer was conducting a traffic stop near...
ELWOOD, IN
Public Safety
MyWabashValley.com

Elwood officer shot and killed during traffic stop

ELWOOD, Ind. — An Elwood police officer was shot and killed while conducting a traffic stop Sunday morning. Indiana State Police detectives say that around 2:00 a.m. Sunday, 24-year-old Elwood Officer Noah Shahnavaz was conducting a traffic stop near the intersection of State Road 37 and County Road 1100N in Madison County.
ELWOOD, IN
WLFI.com

One dead in motorcycle crash with deer

CLINTON COUNTY, Ind. (WLFI) — One person is dead after a motorcycle crash involving a deer just west of Mulberry. At 5:17 p.m. Deputies with the Clinton County Sheriff's Office responded to a crash on the intersection of Mulberry Jefferson Road and 600 West. A motorcycle driver, Gerald Palmer,...
FRANKFORT, IN

