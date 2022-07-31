Fire mitigation has increased post Carr Fire

The US National Weather Service issued a flash flood watch for parts of Siskiyou County and Trinity County on Tuesday. According to the NWS Medford office, the western half of Siskiyou County is impacted from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. in the area of the McKinney Fire and the Yeti Complex. Heavy rainfall could cause debris flows and flash floods.

SISKIYOU COUNTY, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO