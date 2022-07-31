Fire mitigation has increased post Carr Fire

ktvl.com
Q&A: Red Cross speaks on McKinney Fire shelter operations in Weed
SISKIYOU COUNTY, Calif. — Multiple Evacuation orders and warnings remain in effect for the McKinney Fire burning in Siskiyou County. As of Wednesday morning, the fire had burned 57,519 acres with no containment. Thousands of residents have been forced out of their homes. A shelter has been established for...
Flash flood watch issued for parts of Trinity and Siskiyou counties Tuesday
The US National Weather Service issued a flash flood watch for parts of Siskiyou County and Trinity County on Tuesday. According to the NWS Medford office, the western half of Siskiyou County is impacted from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. in the area of the McKinney Fire and the Yeti Complex. Heavy rainfall could cause debris flows and flash floods.
Armed suspect arrested after threatening to kill officers, family in Shasta County
SHASTA COUNTY, Calif. — An armed Whitmore man was arrested after officials said he threatened to kill police and family members. Shasta County Sheriff's Office deputies got a report Wednesday of a man who was possibly suicidal and armed with an AR-15-style rifle. The reporting party identified the man...
CHP officer hit by driver on I-5 in Redding while responding to traffic collision
REDDING, Calif. — A California Highway Patrol officer was hit by a driver on Interstate 5 early Thursday morning. According to the CHP, a male officer observed a traffic collision I-5 northbound near the south Bonneyview exit just before 1 a.m. The officer pulled over to help and blocked...
