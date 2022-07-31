Pat Carroll, Voice of 'The Little Mermaid's Ursula, Dies at 95

collider.com
Related
Tyler Perry took care of a legendary actress for last 15 years of her life: 'I’ve never said this publicly'
Actor/director Tyler Perry recently revealed that he took care of legendary actress Cicely Tyson for last the 15 years of her life: ‘I’ve never said this publicly.’
PHOTOS: Jon Bon Jovi’s Son Gets Engaged in the Hamptons
Jesse Bongiovi, Jon Bon Jovi’s son, proposed to his girlfriend Jesse Light, a television producer, at his East Hampton home this weekend. Both his parents and her parents watched the proposal. Jesse Bongiovi shared pictures of the occasion on Instagram. The whole group loaded into two SUVs afterwards—even taking...
Collider
'The Flash': Michael Keaton Says He Returned as Batman to See How Fans Would React
Michael Keaton didn’t join the upcoming The Flash movie for fame or fortune, his reason was a lot more nuanced than that; he wanted to see how people would react to him coming back as Batman after 30 years. Speaking with Variety about the upcoming DC movie, Keaton discussed how superhero movies became a cultural phenomenon, making him curious about what it would mean to become Bruce Wayne again.
Collider
Ellen Pompeo to Star in Series on Chilling Real-Life 'Orphan' Case
Ellen Pompeo is ready to step out of the hospital. The Grey’s Anatomy star has been announced to be starring in and executive producing a currently untitled series for Hulu. The series, inspired by a story that became national news in 2019, will follow a family who begins to suspect their adopted daughter is actually an adult con artist.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Collider
'Better Call Saul' Finally Links Jimmy's Past With Walter White to His Present
Editor's note: The following contains spoilers for Better Call Saul Season 6, Episode 11. In the third to last episode of Better Call Saul, a key moment that the show had been building to finally arrived. After multiple seasons and occasional references, Saul Goodman (Bob Odenkirk) finally reunited on screen with Walter White (Bryan Cranston). This was not a moment for celebration as it revealed how, even as Walter became a selfish force of his own in Breaking Bad, it was Saul that helped set all the events of the original show in motion. Both men, flawed in their own ways, would bring out the worst in each other. It delicately yet grimly recontextualized how the connection they formed would ultimately spell doom for everyone around them. It was the exact thing that Kim (Rhea Seahorn) had been worried about when she made the decision to leave Jimmy. She was one hundred percent right about her fears, foreseeing the coming danger when almost no one else could. The only thing she was wrong about was that it wouldn’t be her that would be in cahoots with Saul. She managed to get away, but this episode reminded us that this didn’t stop him from going down a dark path.
Collider
'The Resort': Luis Gerardo Méndez and the Cast Discuss the Key to Genre-Jumping and Navigating This Mystery
I’ll give you a brief synopsis of the new Peacock series, The Resort, but nothing will prepare you for the twists and turns this show takes throughout its eight-episode run. Created by Andy Siara, The Resort stars Cristin Milioti and William Jackson Harper as Emma and Noah, a married couple who head off to the Mayan Riviera to celebrate their anniversary. While there, they become aware of unsolved mysteries that took place 15 years prior and become obsessed with finding the truth. While that is very much the starting point of The Resort, that description barely scratches the surface of what Siara explores with this story, which is essentially a multi-generational tale of our relationship with time.
Collider
Mike Judge’s 'Beavis and Butt-Head': Everything You Need to Know About the Revival Series
Is There a Trailer For Mike Judge’s Beavis and Butt-Head?. When and Where Will Mike Judge’s Beavis and Butt-Head Be Released?. What Is Mike Judge’s Beavis and Butt-Head About?. Who Are the Cast and Crew of Mike Judge’s Beavis and Butt-Head?. We were first introduced to...
People Are Sharing Which Celebrities They Think Would've Have Played A Character Better
"James Marsden could replace Chris Pratt in most of his movie roles."
RELATED PEOPLE
Collider
'Devotion' Poster Teases the Bond Between Wingmen in America's "Forgotten War"
Movie fans are slowly gearing up for a jam packed fall film season. One of the more intriguing films coming out this November is the Korean War film Devotion starring Jonathan Majors and Glen Powell. Sony Pictures just released a new high-flying trailer for the film and, along with it, they also dropped a new poster teasing the tense action of the adventure.
Collider
'Garfield' Movie Sets Winter 2024 Release Date
Alcon Entertainment has announced the release date of the new Garfield film that will see Guardians of the Galaxy star Chris Pratt voice the lasagna-loving feline. The upcoming CG animated film will thankfully not arrive on a Monday, with it set to premiere in theaters on Friday, February 16, 2024.
Collider
'Mission Impossible: Dead Reckoning Part 2' Adds Nick Offerman and Janet McTeer
The Mission Impossible franchise is gearing up to end with a bang. Even though part one is still a ways away from hitting theaters, today fans have gotten some exciting news about Mission Impossible: Dead Reckoning - Part 2. On Twitter, the film’s director and writer, Christopher McQuarrie, posted two images from the film announcing the casting of Nick Offerman and Janet McTeer.
Collider
'Everybody Hates Chris' Gets Animated Reboot With Chris Rock Narrating
Chris Rock is back to tell the story of his teenage years again. The comedian's autobiographical sitcom Everbody Hates Chris is officially being rebooted in animated form for MTV Entertainment, according to Deadline. Following a straight-to-series order, the show, titled Everybody Still Hates Chris, is set to appear on both Comedy Central and Paramount+ with Rock returning to his role as the series narrator while also serving as executive producer. It also marks a reteaming of CBS Studios and 3 Arts Entertainment, who previously collaborated on Rock's original series.
IN THIS ARTICLE
"Bodies Bodies Bodies" Is A24's New Horror Film That's Basically A Gen Z Whodunnit
I guarantee you will NOT see the ending coming.
Paramount+ Unveils Final Season Trailer for ‘The Good Fight’ (TV News Roundup)
Click here to read the full article. Paramount+ has released the official trailer for the sixth and final season of “The Good Fight,” which is set to premiere exclusively on Paramount+ on Thursday, Sept. 8. The 10-episode final season follows Diane as she struggles with the sense of déjà vu following the overturning of Roe v. Wade, to voting rights, to Cold War aggressions returning. “The Good Fight” stars Christine Baranski, John Slattery, Sarah Steele, Michael Boatman, Nyambi Nyambi, Charmaine Gingwa, with Audra McDonald and Andre Braugher. Alan Cumming and Carrie Preston guest star. Robert and Michelle King serve as showrunners and executive...
NFL・
Collider
How to Watch 'Reservation Dogs': Where to Stream Season 2 Online
Throughout TV’s history, most teen shows have focused on the drama that comes from being a white, suburban middle-class teen. While these teenagers are by no means devoid of emotional stress and trauma, these shows fail to deal with other issues of race and class that affect so many other teens. By comparison, Reservation Dogs has been a breath of fresh air.
Collider
The 10 Best Comedy Shows of All Time, According To IMDb
Is there a better feeling than stumbling upon a new TV series that has direct access to your funny bone? Whether you like your comedy animated, wacky, witty, sarcastic, silly, or even dark, the mountain of content now available means, there's something for everyone. Between historical comedy shows and female-led comedy stories, there are unlimited choices.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Collider
From ‘Ice Age’ to ‘Anastasia’: 8 Chilly Movies to Help You Cool Off Mentally
Summer is in full swing, and it is hot outside. Of course, there are many ways to beat the heat – whether that’s swimming, loading up on ice cream, or holing up in air-conditioned spaces. But, sometimes, you need a mental respite from the heat as well as physically, and there's no better way than to watch some winter-themed movies that remind us what those faraway cold-weather months used to feel like. These chilly films will cool you off in more ways than one: they not only take place in cold climates but include relaxing, feel-good storylines as well. So take a break from the sweltering sun and look to the following films for an effective foray into some mental refreshment.
Collider
‘Heathers: The Musical’ is Bringing "Big Fun" to the Roku Channel Next Month
The Roku Channel has announced that it will be premiering a live capture of the West End stage show Heathers: The Musical next month. Ahead of the show's release on September 16, Roku has released a short trailer from the recording, showcasing the three mean girls (no, not those mean girls) central to the show's title.
Collider
'Never Have I Ever' Season 2 Recap: Everything You Need to Know Before Season 3
This original comedy series premiered in April 2020 on Netflix. Created by Mindy Kaling and Lang Fisher, Never Have I Ever is the story of Devi (Maitreyi Ramakrishnan) who is navigating life in high school in southern California. She is the child of Indian-American immigrants Nalini (Poorna Jagannathan) and Mohan (Sendhi Ramamurthy). When Mohan dies suddenly, Devi’s life is changed forever and her already strained relationship with Nalini is damaged further as they both struggle with their grief. Devi also regularly visits her therapist, Dr. Ryan (Niecy Nash) to try and cope with the loss of her father. Eventually, Devi’s cousin Kamala (Richa Moorjani) comes to stay with them as she studies at Caltech.
Collider
'Godzilla vs. Kong' Sequel's Working Title Teases an Origin Story for the Massive Monsters
The highly-anticipated sequel to Godzilla vs. Kong is using “Origins” as a working title, teasing that the upcoming movie will explore the inception of the Titans and the ancient civilization that inhabited Hollow Earth. The Australian news report 7News Brisbane revealed the news just a few days after the sequel began filming. The news was also confirmed through a set photo released by the Twitter account KDM_Monsters.
Comments / 0