How to Watch 'Industry' Season 2: Where to Stream the Finance Drama

'The Resort': Luis Gerardo Méndez and the Cast Discuss the Key to Genre-Jumping and Navigating This Mystery
I’ll give you a brief synopsis of the new Peacock series, The Resort, but nothing will prepare you for the twists and turns this show takes throughout its eight-episode run. Created by Andy Siara, The Resort stars Cristin Milioti and William Jackson Harper as Emma and Noah, a married couple who head off to the Mayan Riviera to celebrate their anniversary. While there, they become aware of unsolved mysteries that took place 15 years prior and become obsessed with finding the truth. While that is very much the starting point of The Resort, that description barely scratches the surface of what Siara explores with this story, which is essentially a multi-generational tale of our relationship with time.
Mike Judge’s 'Beavis and Butt-Head': Everything You Need to Know About the Revival Series
Is There a Trailer For Mike Judge’s Beavis and Butt-Head?. When and Where Will Mike Judge’s Beavis and Butt-Head Be Released?. What Is Mike Judge’s Beavis and Butt-Head About?. Who Are the Cast and Crew of Mike Judge’s Beavis and Butt-Head?. We were first introduced to...
How to Watch 'Reservation Dogs': Where to Stream Season 2 Online
Throughout TV’s history, most teen shows have focused on the drama that comes from being a white, suburban middle-class teen. While these teenagers are by no means devoid of emotional stress and trauma, these shows fail to deal with other issues of race and class that affect so many other teens. By comparison, Reservation Dogs has been a breath of fresh air.
Paramount+ Unveils Final Season Trailer for ‘The Good Fight’ (TV News Roundup)
Click here to read the full article. Paramount+ has released the official trailer for the sixth and final season of “The Good Fight,” which is set to premiere exclusively on Paramount+ on Thursday, Sept. 8. The 10-episode final season follows Diane as she struggles with the sense of déjà vu following the overturning of Roe v. Wade, to voting rights, to Cold War aggressions returning. “The Good Fight” stars Christine Baranski, John Slattery, Sarah Steele, Michael Boatman, Nyambi Nyambi, Charmaine Gingwa, with Audra McDonald and Andre Braugher. Alan Cumming and Carrie Preston guest star. Robert and Michelle King serve as showrunners and executive...
Elisabeth Moss to Star in FX's Thriller Series 'The Veil'
FX has just announced a new limited series called The Veil that is set to star Emmy Award, Golden Globe, SAG, and PGA award-winning actor Elisabeth Moss. No release date for the series has yet been set as the series was just ordered by FX to stream exclusively on Hulu.
Ellen Pompeo to Star in Series on Chilling Real-Life 'Orphan' Case
Ellen Pompeo is ready to step out of the hospital. The Grey’s Anatomy star has been announced to be starring in and executive producing a currently untitled series for Hulu. The series, inspired by a story that became national news in 2019, will follow a family who begins to suspect their adopted daughter is actually an adult con artist.
'The Flash': Michael Keaton Says He Returned as Batman to See How Fans Would React
Michael Keaton didn’t join the upcoming The Flash movie for fame or fortune, his reason was a lot more nuanced than that; he wanted to see how people would react to him coming back as Batman after 30 years. Speaking with Variety about the upcoming DC movie, Keaton discussed how superhero movies became a cultural phenomenon, making him curious about what it would mean to become Bruce Wayne again.
'New Girl': Where's the Cast Now
It's been four years since the series finale of New Girl (2011-2018), "Engram Pattersky", where viewers and the cast of New Girl have parted ways. For seven seasons, New Girl gave viewers saw the characters progress through various milestones such as new jobs, new boyfriends, and marriage. Viewers were also supplied with life lessons told by Nick, and debated which of Jess's (Zooey Deschanel) boyfriends, whether it was Russell Schiller or Nick Miller, was "the one true love."
'Never Have I Ever' Season 2 Recap: Everything You Need to Know Before Season 3
This original comedy series premiered in April 2020 on Netflix. Created by Mindy Kaling and Lang Fisher, Never Have I Ever is the story of Devi (Maitreyi Ramakrishnan) who is navigating life in high school in southern California. She is the child of Indian-American immigrants Nalini (Poorna Jagannathan) and Mohan (Sendhi Ramamurthy). When Mohan dies suddenly, Devi’s life is changed forever and her already strained relationship with Nalini is damaged further as they both struggle with their grief. Devi also regularly visits her therapist, Dr. Ryan (Niecy Nash) to try and cope with the loss of her father. Eventually, Devi’s cousin Kamala (Richa Moorjani) comes to stay with them as she studies at Caltech.
'House of the Dragon' Image Teases the Relationship Between Rhaenyra Targaryen and Alicent Hightower
The countdown has officially begun. The Game of Thrones prequel House of the Dragon is coming soon and Empire Magazine has released yet another exclusive image. A couple of days ago we were introduced to an Iron Throne — the most desirable yet uncomfortable-looking seat in Westeros — which looked closer to the description present in George R. R. Martin’s books than the depiction present in the 8 seasons of HBO’s Game of Thrones. And now, we have been presented with a seemingly wholesome scene between childhood friends Rhaenyra Targaryen and Alicent Hightower.
'The Sandman's Dream's Tools, Explained: What Is the Full Might of the King?
Netflix The Sandman sticks close to the original comic book stories by Neil Gaiman, adapting the main events of Preludes and Nocturnes and The Dolls House, the first two big chapters in the epic saga of the Endless. The first of these storylines follows Dream, or Morpheus (Tom Sturridge), one of the Endless, as he looks for his tools, magic artifacts holding a parcel of his power. But what are Dream’s tools? Why does Morpheus need them? And how did they get lost?
10 Best Indonesian Movies to Watch on Netflix
For a long time, Hollywood and Bollywood have dominated the filmmaking industry. And although Hollywood has a wider reach worldwide, Bollywood takes the trophy in the annual production of movies and has a larger viewership. Countries such as Hong Kong have also earned a reputation for their cinema and are especially known for their martial arts movies. Nollywood, the Nigerian filming industry, has also become a prominent and more widely-known industry over the years.
Something Is Wrong With The Dreaming in New Clip for Netflix’s ‘The Sandman’ [Exclusive]
Collider is pleased to share an exclusive clip from Netflix’s The Sandman, a live-action series adaptation of Neil Gaiman’s beloved comic books. The new clip shows how the upcoming series will adapt The Doll's House storyline while teasing the extended role of fan-favorite character Mervyn Pumpkinhead, voiced in the series by Star Wars legend Mark Hamill.
The 10 Best Comedy Shows of All Time, According To IMDb
Is there a better feeling than stumbling upon a new TV series that has direct access to your funny bone? Whether you like your comedy animated, wacky, witty, sarcastic, silly, or even dark, the mountain of content now available means, there's something for everyone. Between historical comedy shows and female-led comedy stories, there are unlimited choices.
'The Witches' and 'Moonshot' Among Six Warner Bros. Exclusives Pulled From HBO Max
The internet was thrown into a frenzy a couple of days ago when Warner Bros. announced the decision to shelve the upcoming DCEU film Batgirl. The move had people questioning and analyzing why a project, which had cost $90 million to be completed after a pandemic-induced hiatus, was being scrapped without much fanfare. Warner Bros.' recently released statement about the film attributed the decision to a strategic shift under new the studio's new leadership, and many have concluded the choice ultimately comes down to cutting costs. But it would seem that Batgirl is not the only content getting culled.
'Devotion' Poster Teases the Bond Between Wingmen in America's "Forgotten War"
Movie fans are slowly gearing up for a jam packed fall film season. One of the more intriguing films coming out this November is the Korean War film Devotion starring Jonathan Majors and Glen Powell. Sony Pictures just released a new high-flying trailer for the film and, along with it, they also dropped a new poster teasing the tense action of the adventure.
‘Mythic Quest’ Season 3: Charlotte Nicdao, David Hornsby and Megan Ganz Reveal New Details at SDCC
Shortly before the Mythic Quest cast took the San Diego Comic-Con stage in Ballroom 20 and showed a new trailer for Season 3, along with revealing the fall release date, Charlotte Nicdao, David Hornsby and co-creator Megan Ganz stopped by the Collider studio to talk about making the fantastic Apple TV+ comedy series.
Dolph Lundgren Responds to Sylvester Stallone's Criticisms of 'Rocky' Spin-off 'Drago'
Over the weekend it had seemed as though the on-screen feud between Sylvester Stallone and Dolph Lundgren's characters in the Rocky universe was extending to real life. Stallone had taken to social media to criticize the development of Drago, a spin-off to be centered on Lundgren's character Ivan Drago, and his son – Victor. While most of the criticism was directed at Rocky producer Irwin Winkle, the actor also expressed displeasure at Lundgren accepting a role in the spin-off behind his back. Lundgren has now come out to "set the record straight" clarifying that he was unaware of Stallone's non-involvement with the spin-off.
How the Latest 'Westworld' Team-Up Offers Hope for Coexistence
Editor's note: The below article contains spoilers for Season 4 of Westworld.From the first season’s climatic host uprising led by Dolores (Evan Rachel Wood) to the current season’s domination of humans led by Dolores-Hale (Tessa Thompson), most of Westworld is narratively and thematically structured around an “us versus them” dynamic between humans and hosts. For the most part, the repeated conflicts between the two species suggest that the two cannot live together harmoniously. While the show offers glimpses of what harmony might look like through select human-host team-ups — Maeve (Thandiwe Newton) and Caleb (Aaron Paul) are perhaps the most significant narratively — no pairing yet demonstrates the hope for coexistence like the latest team-up of Maeve and Frankie (Aurora Perrineau).
‘The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power’ Featurette Shows Rise of New Fellowship
Prime Video released a new behind-the-scenes featurette for Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power in which the cast and crew discuss the epic series set in the fantasy universe created by J.R.R. Tolkien. In the featurette, showrunners Patrick McKay and JD Payne join cast members to reveal more details about the ambitious storyline of The Rings of Power, set hundreds of years before Peter Jackson’s The Lord of the Rings trilogy.
