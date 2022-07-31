Veterinary specialist urges pet owners to keep pets out of hot weather

ktvl.com
Wednesday in Portland: Emergency sewer repair slows NE Portland traffic starting tomorrow and moreEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Tuesday in Portland: Woman arrested for bias crime after car crash escalates into confrontationEmily ScarviePortland, OR
5 great pizza places in OregonAlina AndrasOregon State
Monday in Portland: Multnomah County reporting 2 more heat-related deaths and more top storiesEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Friday in Portland: Officials concerned about rise in potential heat-related deaths amid high tempsEmily ScarviePortland, OR
pnwag.net
RHD Confirmed In Oregon Rabbits
For the first time in over a year, Rabbit Hemorrhagic Disease has been confirmed in domestic rabbits in Oregon. State Veterinarian Dr. Ryan Scholz said 21 rabbits from one Multnomah County property died over a 72-hour period. “The strain that we have and have been dealing with also is able...
iheart.com
Oregon Humane Society Hosts Vaccine And Wellness Clinics
Throughout the month of August, Oregon Humane Society is hosting Wellness and Vaccine Clinics for pets. These clinics are designed to support pet owners who need routine care for their pets or are struggling to find a veterinary clinic that is accepting new patients. “Veterinary clinics in our community have...
‘He destroyed everything’: Portland coffee shop temporarily closes after break-in
A coffee shop in downtown Portland is closed after they say a man broke in and caused about $50,000 in damages.
kptv.com
Rescue crews find body while searching for missing Vancouver man
VANCOUVER, Wash. (KPTV) - Rescue crews found a body near Lacamas Lake while searching for a missing Vancouver man. The Vancouver Police Department said Kevin Osterkamp, 44, was last heard from on June 22 when he spoke with a close friend. His Nissan Frontier pickup truck was towed from the parking lot of Lacamas Regional Park on July 18, but had reportedly been there for over a week.
Pay no attention to the medical experts -- I am a very good driver
Columnist comments on having his driving privileges suspended due to medical diagnosisI have reached a point in my multi-faceted medical condition where I no longer am able to drive my car. That privilege now belongs to the other person who lives at our house. To recap a bit, since it's more than likely many of you haven't heard about some of my "developments," the decision that I should not be driving came from Dr. David Delman, a Tualatin neurological specialist with expertise in epilepsy, headaches and related brain maladies. Dr. Delman came into my life after a nine-hour emergency room...
Kohr Explores: New bakery rolls out unique cinnamon rolls
A new bakery in Portland's Pearl District is taking cinnamon rolls to the next level.
kptv.com
Oregon lawmaker escapes McKinney Fire while on camping trip
A downed tree led to power outages in the Eastmoreland neighborhood early Monday morning. Loyal Legion’s newest location in downtown Beaverton is home to Flora, a reservation-only speakeasy bar hidden above the beer hall. Downed tree causes power outages in SE Portland. Updated: 16 hours ago. |. A downed...
Looking for a deal on a house? SE Portland home with squatters currently for sale
A homeowner in SE Portland says squatters have taken over his house and that he doesn't have the money to take them to court to get them out.
KTVL
Oregon DHS asks public for help in finding baby boy who may be at risk
SALEM, Ore. — The Oregon Department of Human Services is asking the public for help in finding a missing baby boy who it says may be at risk. Kanon Zee is with his parents Kara Zee and Jonathan Darian, DHS says. According to the state, the baby’s parents are...
nwlaborpress.org
Driver targets paramedics in intentional crash
A driver has been criminally cited for assault for crashing into an American Medical Response ambulance in Portland—intentionally. It’s the latest evidence for what union-represented paramedics have described as growing public hostility toward ambulance workers. The collision happened July 15 at Southeast 151st Ave. and Powell Blvd., as...
kptv.com
Multiple rescues in the Gorge as officials urge safety before hitting the trails
MULTNOMAH COUNTY Ore. (KPTV) - Search and Rescue teams in Multnomah and Hood River County were called to three trail rescues on Monday in the Gorge. Corbett Fire and Rescue said they were called to Multnomah Falls Monday morning for a hiker who slipped and fell down an embankment, hitting his head. That hiker was taken to a local hospital and is expected to be OK. They were also asked by Cascade Locks Fire twice on Monday, to help them with their own rescues. One of those rescues involved a woman who became exhausted and dehydrated while on a trail to Triple Falls, a waterfall about five minutes east of Multnomah Falls. The Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office Search and Rescue Team was called in also to assist.
yachatsnews.com
As coast stays cool, heat wave in rest of Oregon sparks dozens of worker complaints; 14 suspected deaths
The weeklong heatwave in Oregon ended on Monday with 14 suspected deaths and dozens of complaints about companies not following new rules to protect workers from the heat. The state medical examiner tracked 14 deaths that may be heat-related: seven in Multnomah County, four in Marion County, two in Clackamas County and one in Umatilla County. That’s at least person died each day between Monday and Saturday, a release said.
Dog left in car dies; owner arrested in Beaverton
The owner of a German Shepherd was arrested for 1st-degree animal abuse after leaving the dog in a locked vehicle for at least 35 minutes in 89-degree heat, officials said.
Man collapses, hits head while visiting Multnomah Falls
Corbett Fire responds to four emergencies in Columbia River Gorge as hot temperatures leave hikers unprepared.A man collapsed from the heat one-mile up the trail at Multnomah Falls hitting his head — one of several instances Monday, Aug. 1, that required emergency responses due to the hot temperatures. Corbett Fire sent volunteer crews to Multnomah Falls Monday afternoon to aid the man who collapsed, one of four different calls for aid firefighters responded to throughout the Columbia River Gorge. Around the same time a woman experiencing heat exhaustion while hiking at Triple Falls in the Oneonta Gorge called 911. Firefighters, with support from Multnomah County Sheriff's Search and Rescue, brought her down safely on a gurney, where a friend took her home. With temperatures continuing to reach the 90s, officials warn hikers to properly prepare before venturing out. Wear hiking shoes, bring lots of water, lookup the trails or bring a map, and let people know your plans if venturing out solo. {loadposition sub-article-01}
WWEEK
Weird Summer Tales: Three Astonishing Stories of Oregon at Its Most Bizarre
Have you noticed something strange? There’s no mistaking it, really. This summer in Portland feels a little…off. Gas is five bucks a gallon. Half the people you know caught COVID, and nobody noticed. Some days, the corner coffee shop simply doesn’t open because it can’t find enough workers. Oregonians are smoking less weed.
Tumwater Vineyard reveals alcohol economy's 'dirty little secret'
Oregon City Brewing, 12 Bridge Ciderworks provide further insights at forum on Clackamas County businesses.Oregon City Business Alliance's latest monthly forum, held in the Grand Ballroom of the Abernethy Center, focused on the "Economics of Alcohol" by giving spotlight to three businesses in Clackamas County. Rather than produce alcohol for sale by a large corporate entity, which has been the predominant alcohol-brewing economic model for hundreds of years, these Clackamas County businesses use a small-scale, relationship-focused model that provides access to the production facility and sells directly to consumers. Gordon Root, a partner at Tumwater Vineyard's winery, tasting room...
New Chick-fil-A opening in Keizer
Keizer, prepare to “Eat Mor Chikin.” A new restaurant is opening soon in the city.
75-year-old woman found safe
A 75-year-old woman who was reported missing Monday night was found safe, Vancouver police announced Tuesday.
Child sparks apartment fire near downtown Gresham
Thinly-stretched Gresham Fire douses blaze Tuesday, Aug. 2; no one injured as apartment is destroyedA child playing with fire in a bedroom sparked a blaze in an apartment complex a few blocks from downtown Gresham. Tuesday afternoon, Aug. 2, Gresham Fire & Emergency Services, with assistance from Portland Fire & Rescue, responded to the 400 block of Northeast Cleveland Ave., where flames were showing through a bedroom window from the second floor of a four-unit building. Firefighters doused the fire and no one was injured, though the apartment where the fire originated was destroyed and the other units...
KTVL
Lightning sparks over a dozen fires in Central Oregon and along the Cascades
PORTLAND, Ore. — Firefighters responded to 15 wildfires started by lightning Sunday, July 31, and overnight. Officials say they are working to locate six other smoke reports. The Fly Creek Fire, located along the Metolius arm of Lake Billy Chinook on the Deschutes National Forest has grown to 280...
