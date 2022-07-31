ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sources: Deshaun Watson ruling expected Monday

By Charles Robinson
 3 days ago
Deshaun Watson

The NFL and NFL Players Association are expected to receive a written disciplinary ruling in the Deshaun Watson personal conduct arbitration on Monday, two sources familiar with the proceedings have told Yahoo Sports.

The sources said representatives for both the league and union have been notified that former federal judge Sue L. Robinson, who is the independent disciplinary arbitrator in the Watson case, is prepared to present her decision on whether the Cleveland Browns quarterback violated the NFL's personal conduct policy, and whether a suspension is warranted for any violation.

A potential suspension decision for Watson has been in a holding pattern since a hearing in late June, in which the NFL and NFLPA presented Robinson with evidence and arguments related to the league’s investigation.

Robinson’s forthcoming decision was first reported by CBS Sports.

This story will be updated.

If NFL increases Deshaun Watson's 6-game ban, behavior 'more egregious than any before reviewed' will be key

The NFL now holds Deshaun Watson’s football future in its hands. With independent disciplinary arbitrator Sue L. Robinson delivering a six-game suspension decision in Watson's personal conduct policy case on Monday, the spotlight now shifts back to the NFL, which must decide whether to appeal the penalty. The league issued a statement Monday saying it's "reviewing" the decision and "will make a determination on next steps."
Fantasy Football Rankings 2022: Running backs

It is no surprise to most of us fantasy players that Jonathan Taylor is not only the top running back on most (if not all) fantasy draft boards, but he'll likely be the No. 1 pick when it's actually time to build your teams. [Hut, Hut-Hike! Create or join a...
The largest U.S. anti-sexual assault group wants the NFL to appeal the Deshaun Watson ruling

The founder of the U.S.'s largest anti-sexual assault organization called on the NFL to appeal the , the Cleveland Browns QB . Scott Berkowitz, the president and founder of , told Yahoo Sports in a phone interview that "the length of the suspension was really disappointing," and said: "We'd love to see the NFL appeal this and push for the longer suspension."
Punishments for Dolphins & Watson, plus camp deep-dives on Cowboys, Broncos & Vikings

Apple Podcasts • Spotify • Stitcher • Google Podcasts. Monday & Tuesday saw two long-awaited punishments get delivered in the league as first, independent arbitrator Sue Robinson levied a 6-game suspension at Cleveland Browns QB Deshaun Watson and later, the NFL took away a future 1st and 3rd round pick from the Miami Dolphins who were found to have been tampering in order to acquire Tom Brady and Sean Payton.
Royals pitcher Amir Garrett throws drink at heckler, calls out 'disrespect' from fans

Kansas City Royals reliever Amir Garrett didn't like what one Chicago White Sox fan said to him Tuesday night, and Garrett let the fan know it. The pitcher was caught on camera tossing his drink at the heckler, who was shouting at Garrett from above the Royals' dugout in Chicago's 9-2 win over Kansas City. It's hard to hear what the fan said to Garrett, but it was enough to evoke a fit of frustration from him. Someone did shout "party foul!" after Garrett tossed the drink, though.
Community Policy