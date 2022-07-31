Staten Island obituaries for July 31, 2022

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- In remembrance of those who have died, here is a round up of obituaries posted on SILive.com. Viewing times and guestbook can be found here. Rev. John Steven Kostek, 80, passed away peacefully on Thursday, July 28, after a very brief battle with pancreatic cancer. He was ordained on May 5, 1973 and served for 25 years in the Diocese of Albany. In 1998 he transferred to the Archdiocese of NYC, serving at parishes in Manhattan and Staten Island. In 2013 he was honored for 40 years of priestly life during a mass celebrated at St. John Neumann parish in Greenridge. Upon retirement he resided in Clifton Park, NY then Niskayuna, NY eventually moving to the St. John Vianney Clergy Residence for retired priests. Read the full obit on SILive.com.

