Staten Island obituaries for July 31, 2022

www.silive.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Mayor Adams Turns Down Governor Abbott's Offer and Says it’s a Photo OpTom HandyTexas State
McDonald's Employee Shot in the Face Over Cold FriesBriana BelcherBrooklyn, NY
Texas Governor Offers Washington D.C. and New York City a DealTom HandyTexas State
"Bling" Bishop Lamar Whitehead insists he did not rob himself and commit insurance fraudCheryl E PrestonBrooklyn, NY
Ella Mai Joins Mary J. Blige and Queen Naija at Barclays CenterAntoine Maurice King, MBA, MSITBrooklyn, NY
Related
Staten Island obituaries for Aug. 3, 2022: Dr. Peter C. Kullman, Sr., dentist, NY Giants ballboy, remembered
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- In remembrance of those who have died, here is a round up of obituaries published on SILive.com. Viewing times and guest books can be found here. Dr. Peter C. Kullman Sr., dentist and ballboy for the NY Giants, passed away on Aug. 1, 2022. Peter started as a ballboy when he was 15 years old and continued for over 50 years.
Staten Island obituaries for Aug. 1, 2022: Rev. John Steven Kostek remembered
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- In remembrance of those who have died, here is a round up of obituaries posted on SILive.com. Viewing times and guestbook can be found here. Rev. John Steven Kostek, 80, passed away peacefully on Thursday, July 28, after a very brief battle with pancreatic cancer. He was ordained on May 5, 1973 and served for 25 years in the Diocese of Albany. In 1998 he transferred to the Archdiocese of NYC, serving at parishes in Manhattan and Staten Island. In 2013 he was honored for 40 years of priestly life during a mass celebrated at St. John Neumann parish in Greenridge. Upon retirement he resided in Clifton Park, NY then Niskayuna, NY eventually moving to the St. John Vianney Clergy Residence for retired priests. Read the full obit on SILive.com.
As Staten Island Ferry riders pack terminal amid severe delays, mayor says: ‘It’s about adjusting’
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- Mayor Eric Adams visited the Staten Island Ferry to assess the severe service delays Wednesday evening and assure commuters that the city is hard at work to resolve the situation. Hundreds of commuters stood shoulder-to-shoulder in the Whitehall Terminal in Lower Manhattan during rush hour, awaiting...
Brooklyn girl, 14, disappears while babysitting
Aunisty’s disappearance has been quickly spreading through the education community in which her mother works.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Deadline nears for 9/11 first responders to notify state of cleanup participation
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — The deadline next month for 9/11 responders to notify the state about their work following the terrorist attack is quickly approaching, and advocates want possibly-affected workers to know about the opportunity. Those eligible under the New York World Trade Center Presumption Law are people who...
NYC spa has been pampering people for a decade
EAST HARLEM, Manhattan (PIX11) — A Manhattan spa has been pampering people for a decade. An East Harlem salon owner is grateful to its loyal customers who have kept their weekly and monthly appointments, which have helped the business get through the pandemic. The Spa Boutique & Wellness Lounge offers luxurious services and has been […]
Texas girl, 16, found after being reported missing in Brooklyn: NYPD
SUNSET PARK, Brooklyn (PIX11) — A 16-year-old girl visiting New York City from Texas was found in the Bronx the day after she went missing in Brooklyn, police said Wednesday. The teen, an Austin resident, was staying at a 39th Street hotel near Fifth Avenue with her family, an NYPD spokeswoman said. She was last […]
Missing Hudson Valley Woman Found Dead On Taconic in New York
A young woman who was reported missing by her Hudson Valley family was found dead. Katherine Garcia, 23, of New Windsor went missing early Sunday morning. Orange County, New York Woman Goes Missing in Dutchess County, New York. "My cousin Katherine has been missing since 3:30 a.m. Sunday morning, probably...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Lawsuit alleges re-opening Staten Island’s Fresh Kills landfill to 9/11 debris unleashed hazardous emissions
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — An Eltingville man alleges the re-opening of Staten Island’s Fresh Kills landfill to waste from the 9/11 terrorist attacks exposed him to toxic and hazardous gasses that caused “an immediate and chronic threat” to his health. Louis Sofo, 75, who according to...
Rat sightings intensify across NYC, calls growing louder to reduce outdoor dining: Report
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — In a year that has seen the most reported rat sightings in at least a decade across New York City, calls to scale back the city’s pandemic-era outdoor dining program are intensifying. According to city data, there have been more than 16,000 rat sightings...
Cops: Man’s teeth broken during beatdown-robbery inside home in Staten Island’s Eltingville section
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — A 28-year-old man participated in a brazen robbery where the victim was brutally beaten and robbed inside a home in Eltingville, authorities allege. John Lopez of Westport Lane in New Springville stands accused in the incident that allegedly happened on July 25 around 9 a.m. inside a home in the vicinity of Cortelyou and Leverett avenues, according to the criminal complaint and police.
‘Aggressive’ Bear Spotted In Busy Hudson Valley, NY Neighborhood
Police warned the public to "stay clear" of a black bear that was spotted in a busy part of the Hudson Valley. On Monday around 7:30 p.m, the Kingston Police Department warned the public about a bear sighting in a busy part of the City of Kingston, New York. Black...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
fox5ny.com
Fire destroys boats in Brooklyn marina
NEW YORK - A fire swept through two pleasure boats docked at a marina in Brooklyn on Tuesday afternoon. Several FDNY vessels responded to the Futura Marina, located on Knapp Street in Sheepshead Bay, just before 4 p.m., authorities said. Firefighters extinguished the fire and worked to keep the vessel...
NBC New York
Woman's Mystery Death at Luxury Long Island Apartment Building Rattles Community
A 39-year-old woman was found shot to death inside her luxury Long Island apartment after a welfare check over the weekend, launching a full-on murder mystery in an otherwise quiet Nassau County community, authorities say. Nassau police have not identified the victim, but neighbors said that she worked in the...
Major delays on Staten Island Ferry: Riders urged to seek alternate modes of transit
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- Staffing shortages continue to wreak havoc on the Staten Island Ferry, with the city being forced to severely limit service on Wednesday to the point of encouraging alternate forms of transportation. On Wednesday, Mayor Eric Adams announced that the Staten Island Ferry will provide reduced hourly...
fox5ny.com
Bronx school loses lease, has to move by Aug. 31
NEW YORK - Instead of preparing for the coming academic year, the staff at the Learning Tree School in the Bronx is packing up and getting ready to move out of the building that has been its home for more than 20 years. The school lost its lease. The Learning...
Ding, Ding! goes the trolley — and the dinner bell on the South Shore
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Organizers of this year’s “Taste of the Towns” say to bring aboard an appetite for Sunday, Aug. 28. The premier sampling event includes food, drink and transportation via trolley. Tickets are on sale now on the organizer’s site — the South Shore...
2nd Staten Island cop is accused of using fake license plate
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y — A second NYPD officer assigned to Staten Island has been charged with having a fake license plate on his car. Sgt. Adrian Dejesus, 37, was off duty when he was arrested around 9:30 a.m. on July 27 in the confines of the South Shore’s 123rd Precinct, where he has worked since May 2020, according public records.
Disgustingly-amazing image shows spotted lanternfly transforming into adult on Staten Island
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — No one is more disturbed by a photo of a dreaded spotted lanternfly, in what appears to be mid-transformation, than the Staten Islander who shot it last week outside her Prince’s Bay home. “Saw this in the morning and took concerns about the spotted...
This past July in NYC was hot. Where does it stand historically?
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — A sweltering heat wave that brought dangerously-high temperatures to New York City helped make this past July one of the hottest in more than 150 years of record-keeping. The National Weather Service’s Central Park climate site said the month’s average temperature was 79.5 degrees —...
The Staten Island Advance
Staten Island, NY
56K+
Followers
37K+
Post
20M+
Views
ABOUT
Subscribe to us to keep up with the best Staten Island news, information and conversation.https://www.silive.com
Comments / 0