FWC investigating personal watercraft crash in Haulover Inlet

WSVN-TV
Pedestrian fatally struck by box truck on Miramar Parkway
MIRAMAR, FLA. (WSVN) - A pedestrian was struck and killed by a box truck in Miramar, police said. According to Miramar Police, the crash took place near Red Road and Mirarmar Parkway, Wednesday morning. The driver of the box truck stayed at the scene as officers arrived to investigate. Police...
Click10.com
Man dies from brain injury 6 years after motorcycle crash in Broward County
WEST PARK, Fla. – A 42-year-old man died Monday, six years after he was seriously injured in a motorcycle crash in West Park, the Broward Sheriff’s Office announced Wednesday. According to BSO spokeswoman Miranda Grossman, Sherman Hall Copeland was riding a 2014 Honda CBR motorcycle in the 4200...
WSVN-TV
Miami-Dade SRT arrest man in connection to body found in Northwest Miami-Dade alleyway
MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Law enforcement officials took a man into custody in Miami Beach in connection to the discovery of a body found in an alley. Miami-Dade Special Response Team officers responded to a residence on 69th Street and Byron Avenue where they eventually brought out Ron Adam Donaldson in handcuffs, Tuesday night.
WSVN-TV
Police investigate Homestead shooting; 5 transported to hospital
HOMESTEAD, FLA. (WSVN) - Police are investigating a shooting that broke out in Southwest Miami-Dade. Several people may be hurt after shots were fired outside of an apartment complex on Southwest 173rd Terrace and Homestead Avenue, Wednesday. Police said this happened around 12:40 a.m. when they got a ShotSpotter call.
WSVN-TV
BSO search for 33-year-old woman missing in North Lauderdale
NORTH LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - The Broward Sheriff’s Office is seeking the public’s help in finding a missing 33-year-old woman. Sheree Williams was last seen near the 8100 block of Hampton Boulevard at around 10 p.m., Tuesday. She was last seen wearing a multi-colored dress. Williams stands at...
NBC Miami
4 People Hospitalized After Drive-by Shooting in SW Miami-Dade: Police
Four people were rushed to the hospital early Wednesday morning after being injured in what police called a drive-by shooting in southwest Miami-Dade County. Miami-Dade Police said the shooting took place just after 12:30 a.m. after officers responded to a ShotSpotter alert in the 10000 block of Southwest 173rd Terrace.
WSVN-TV
At least 2 at large after drive-by shooting in Perrine; 5 hospitalized
SOUTH MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Police are investigating a drive-by shooting outside of an apartment complex in Southwest Miami-Dade that sent five people to the hospital, including an off-duty probation officer, and triggered a search for at least two people involved. 7News cameras captured one of the victims cleaning up...
Five people injured in SW Dade drive-by shooting
MIAMI - Gunfire erupted in a southwest Miami-Dade neighborhood overnight, injuring several people. Miami-Dade police said a group of people was gathered outside a unit at the Perrine Rainbow apartment complex, at 10010 SW173rd Terrace, when they were targeted in a drive-by shooting. Three women and two men were hit. They were taken to Jackson South Medical Center where they were listed as stable. Larry King said he was walking to a nearby store when he heard the gunshots just after 12:30 a.m. As he ran for cover, he said he saw the injured on the ground. "You know innocent...
WSVN-TV
Woman found dead in alleyway in Northwest Miami-Dade
NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A death investigation is underway in Northwest Miami-Dade after a woman was found dead in an alleyway. Miami-Dade Police and Fire Rescue were called to the area of Northwest 26th Avenue and 95th Street, just after 7 a.m., Tuesday. Police were looking for a person...
Click10.com
Coral Gables police officer arrested on DUI charge
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – State troopers arrested a Coral Gables police officer on a drunken driving charge over the weekend, police confirmed to Local 10 News Wednesday morning. State troopers arrested Esteban Soza, 36, of Coral Springs, Sunday. According to an arrest report, a Florida Highway Patrol trooper and...
WSVN-TV
Police look for 2 suspects involved in Homestead drive-by shooting; 5 transported to hospital
HOMESTEAD, FLA. (WSVN) - Police are investigating a shooting that broke out in Southwest Miami-Dade. Several people were hurt after shots were fired outside of an apartment complex called Perrine Rainbow located on Southwest 173rd Terrace and Homestead Avenue, Wednesday. Police said this happened around 12:40 a.m. when they got...
WSVN-TV
Surveillance video shows man attacked by bikers in Miami Beach
MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Surveillance video, obtained exclusively by 7News, shows an aggravated battery by a gang of cyclists on a Miami Beach restaurant manager that left him with a broken nose. It happened in 2021 at Sixth and Ocean Drive. “You’ve got to take care of this, please,”...
WSVN-TV
Teen transported to Jackson Memorial Hospital after shooting in Miami
MIAMI (WSVN) - A teenager has been transported to the hospital after he was shot in Miami. Just after 8 p.m. Tuesday, City of Miami Fire Rescue responded to the 3000 block of Northwest Sixth Street in reference to a teen being shot. He was transported to Jackson Memorial Hospital’s...
WSVN-TV
Police raise reward money to $15,000 for information on Southwest Miami-Dade shooting
SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Police have raised the reward for information in the shooting of several South Florida teens. Gunfire erupted at an apartment complex in Southwest Miami-Dade on Saturday. Four teenagers were shot by an unknown number of people. Those injured were taken to the hospital and are...
WSVN-TV
Hundreds of ‘structurally deficient’ bridges in Florida, including dozens in Miami-Dade and Broward
Hundreds of bridges across the state are under scrutiny over how badly they need fixing, and dozens are here in South Florida. The Nightteam’s Karen Hensel has this bridge breakdown in tonight’s 7 Investigates. Driving in Florida can be a trip, from terrible traffic to speed demons to...
WSVN-TV
FBI search for bank robber in Pembroke Pines
PEMBROKE PINES, FLA. (WSVN) - The FBI needs help finding a bank robber. The agency released a photo of the robbery that took place Tuesday. This happened at a Truist Bank branch near Pines Boulevard in Pembroke Pines. The robber entered the bank and demanded money from an employee. No...
NBC Miami
Woman Killed in Northwest Miami-Dade Shooting: Police
Police are investigating a Tuesday morning shooting in northwest Miami-Dade that left one woman dead. Miami-Dade Police arrived at the scene located near Northwest 26th Avenue and 95th Street just after 7 a.m. after reports of a person being found in an alleyway. Officers found an adult woman, who was...
Click10.com
South Florida woman describes nightmare situation after hiring contractor to build backyard pool
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – Rebar and dirt. That’s all Soraya Hernandez said she had to show for the $19,875 she paid for a new pool in her backyard. “Honestly, I wouldn’t wish this on my worst enemy,” she said. Hernandez said she hired and paid Joseph...
NBC Miami
Owner of Lauderhill Dog Shot to Death by Neighbor After Attack Wants Investigation
The owner of a Lauderhill dog that was shot and killed by a neighbor in February after claiming the animal was attacking its owner is speaking out - and saying those claims are not true. The incident happened in the 4700 block of Northwest 11th Court back on February 28th....
WSVN-TV
South Florida schools participate in active shooter drills
HIALEAH, FLA. (WSVN) - With the start of the school year only a few weeks away, safety is the top priority for school police officers. It’s a scenario that police hope they never have to respond to. But, Miami-Dade Public Schools Police officers are prepared. “Our main mission here...
