Uvalde school launches fundraiser for 'zen garden'

Beto says Abbott's "response to Sutherland Springs, Santa Fe, El Paso and now Uvalde has been the same stale but predictAsh JurbergUvalde, TX
Beto says, "Abbott has changed nothing since Uvalde to keep kids safe."Ash JurbergTexas State
Uvalde Councilman Slams Governor Abbott Over His InactionsTom HandyUvalde, TX
Governor Abbott Announces $1.25 million for Uvalde School DistrictTom HandyUvalde, TX
"Let's get this done," says Beto on raising the legal age to buy assault rifles to 21Ash JurbergUvalde, TX
Uvalde considers how namesake of Robb Elementary should be remembered after the school is torn down
The Uvalde community plans to tear down Robb Elementary School, the site of the shooting on May 24 that left 19 children and two teachers dead. But it’s not certain what will happen to the space once the building is cleared away. In the midst of their grief, Uvalde residents are also considering new ways to still honor Annie Robb — the school’s namesake.
KENS 5
Uvalde planning committee paves way toward establishing permanent memorial
UVALDE, Texas — While families of the Robb Elementary tragedy continue to grieve, Uvalde’s Strategic Planning Committee has begun discussions on creating a permanent memorial in remembrance of the 21 victims. Rosemberg Risa, born and raised in Uvalde, has served on the city’s Strategic Planning Committee for the...
Texas governor meets with some Uvalde families. But a Robb Elementary teacher says 'it's all for show'
Texas Gov. Greg Abbott met privately Monday with some families in Uvalde, discussing school safety, a teacher who was also there told CNN.
Uvalde survivors face bureaucracy and confusion as they struggle to stay afloat financially
Before May 24, the smile of Jessica Treviño’s 11-year-old daughter was contagious. “She was always laughing,” Treviño said. “She would always come up to me, hug me, kiss me and just want to be next to me. Now? I don’t know my daughter any more.”
With School Approaching, Texas Republicans Have Ideas to Stop Campus Shootings
It’s been more than two months since a gunman killed 19 students and two teachers at an elementary school in Uvalde. The massacre sparked contentious debates among politicians about how to prevent another campus shooting. Democrats have largely pushed for stricter firearm legislation, including universal background checks and red...
Governor Abbott ensures Uvalde victims' families are recieving resources to heal
UVALDE, Texas - Governor Greg Abbott visited Uvalde recently to meet with the victims' families. The governor's team says they want to ensure families are receiving resources and support as they continue to heal. The governor's press secretary sent this statement saying that the governor has been to the community...
Cynthia Gómez honored for lifetime achievement
‘So good and helpful’; Jose Flores Jr.’s family remembers 10-year-old
Editor’s note: This article is part of a KSAT 12 special project Remembering the Victims of the Robb Elementary School. At just 10-years-old, Jose Flores Jr. was wise beyond his years. He lived in Uvalde with his parents and three younger siblings. His mother said he loved to pitch...
How can a gun be removed from someone deemed to be a threat? KSAT Explains
SAN ANTONIO – It seems to happen after every mass shooting -- the shooter’s past or behavior is identified as a missed red flag. Some Texas lawmakers who oppose red flag laws have argued that we already have laws that can force someone to give up their guns, so why do we need more, and is that accurate?
Texas Gov. Greg Abbott Reportedly Stayed At Fundraiser For Hours After Uvalde Shooting
The GOP governor initially said he stopped at the fundraiser “on the way” to Austin to “let people know” he couldn’t stay.
KSAT, other media organizations sue Texas DPS for Uvalde school massacre records
AUSTIN – KSAT 12 and more than a dozen media organizations on Monday filed a lawsuit in state district court in Austin asking a judge to order the Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) to release records regarding the law enforcement response to the May 24 massacre at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde.
Coalition of news organizations sues Texas Department of Public Safety over withheld records on Uvalde shooting
For the latest updates on the aftermath of the shooting at an elementary school in Uvalde, sign up for our daily newsletter that keeps readers up to speed on the most essential Texas news. More than a dozen news organizations filed a lawsuit against the Texas Department of Public Safety...
Robb Elementary School principal notified by superintendent of reinstatement
UVALDE, Texas — Robb Elementary School Principal Mandy Gutierrez has been fully reinstated to her position and is no longer on paid administrative leave. Uvalde CISD Superintendent Hal Harrell notified Gutierrez via letter that she'd be allowed to return to work, while also thanking her for sending a Wednesday letter seeking to clarify conclusions drawn by the Texas House investigative committee's report about Robb security flaws.
Lawsuit seeks Texas DPS records showing 91 state troopers' actions during Uvalde school shooting
SAN ANTONIO — What were Texas Department of Public Safety troopers doing for more than an hour at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde while a gunman was in a classroom with dead and wounded children and teachers?. DPS officials have criticized local law enforcement but have refused to provide...
