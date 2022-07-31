ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland, OH

Deshaun Watson decision expected on Monday

By Mark Schofield
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4dSqcO_0gzs1e5s00

One of the biggest off-season storylines in the NFL might be nearing a resolution. According to multiple reports, retired federal judge Sue L. Robinson will release her decision on a potential Deshaun Watson suspension on Monday, August 1.

A three-day hearing before Judge Robinson took place at the end of June, and the judge asked for both the NFL and the NFLPA to submit written post-hearing briefs during the week of July 11th, and according to Pro Football Talk, those were submitted on July 12th.

According to Josina Anderson from CBS, the parties were informed on Sunday afternoon that the decision was coming “by some time Monday:”

Jeff Howe of The Athletic confirmed the earlier reporting on Sunday, indicating that there is a “feeling in Cleveland” that the suspension will be in the four-to-eight game range:

In recent days, Cleveland Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski told the media that Jacoby Brissett is the team’s backup quarterback, and that the organization has a “plan” that they will adjust as information becomes available:

Only time will tell if that plan indeed needs an adjustment.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Spun

Look: Deshaun Watson's Girlfriend Enjoys Browns Stadium

Deshaun Watson will serve a six-game suspension for sexual misconduct, judge Sue Robinson ruled on Monday morning, barring an appeal from the National Football League. The Cleveland Browns starting quarterback was accused of sexual misconduct by more than 20 female massage therapists. Watson did not face any criminal charges for his alleged behavior. He will now miss the first six games of the 2022 season.
CLEVELAND, OH
The Spun

OJ Simpson Weighs In On Deshaun Watson: NFL World Reacts

Former NFL running back O.J. Simpson has taken to social media to weigh in on the Deshaun Watson decision. Simpson, who was infamously acquitted on charges of murdering his ex-wife and her friend, Ron Goldman, shared his reaction on Twitter. "You hired her, she made her decision. Respect it!!!" he...
NFL
The Spun

Dianna Russini Shares Watson Details: NFL World Reacts

The ruling on Cleveland Browns starting quarterback Deshaun Watson is in. Watson, the superstar quarterback accused of sexual misconduct by more than 20 women, has been given a six-game suspension by judge Sue Robinson. According to ESPN NFL insider Dianna Russini, some close to Watson feel the suspension is too...
CLEVELAND, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Ohio Government
Local
Ohio Sports
Local
Ohio Football
City
Cleveland, OH
Cleveland, OH
Football
Cleveland, OH
Sports
Cleveland, OH
Government
The Spun

Tom Brady Reacts To Bucs Crushing Injury News

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers received crushing injury news early on in training camp, as standout offensive lineman Ryan Jensen went down with what is believed to be a significant injury. Jensen, one of the Buccaneers' most important offensive players, is expected to miss multiple months with an apparent knee injury.
TAMPA, FL
ClutchPoints

The real reason Browns QB Deshaun Watson was only suspended 6 games

Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson was suspended for six games in relation to the violations he made against the NFL’s personal conduct policy, much to the chagrin of countless people. Reactions to the ruling have been sharp, as not a few people are unhappy about the perceived lack of gravity of the punishment handed to Watson, considering the allegations and the volume of which.
CLEVELAND, OH
The Spun

Texans RB Reportedly Arrested On Troubling Charge

Houston Texans running back Darius Anderson was arrested and charged with burglary with intent to rape, according to Pro Football Network's Aaron Wilson. Citing Harris County court records, Anderson was arrested on Friday and is now free on bond. He has an arraignment set for Wednesday. Anderson, who starred in...
HOUSTON, TX
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jeff Howe
Person
Josina Anderson
The Spun

Report: NFL Quarterback Secretly Got Married This Offseason

Some athletes live their lives out in the open. Others play their cards closer to the chest. According to reports from Fox Sports analyst Andy Slater, Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa got married two weeks ago without any public knowledge. Broward County public records have since confirmed the marriage. Unlike...
NFL
ClutchPoints

Deshaun Watson’s shocking reaction following 6-game suspension decision

Deshaun Watson’s suspension was announced on Monday. The Cleveland Browns quarterback will serve a 6 game suspension. Most of the NFL world believes he was fortunate to only get suspended for 6 games. However, Watson and his team don’t feel the same way. NFL insider Josina Anderson revealed that Watson and his team are “displeased” […] The post Deshaun Watson’s shocking reaction following 6-game suspension decision appeared first on ClutchPoints.
CLEVELAND, OH
ClutchPoints

Browns get more bad news with Amari Cooper injury amid Deshaun Watson drama

Deshaun Watson has been grabbing headlines of late after his suspension was announced amid his ongoing sexual misconduct allegations. This wasn’t the only bit of bad news the Cleveland Browns received on Monday, though, after reports emerged of an Amari Cooper injury from practice. According to reports, Cooper injured his ankle late in practice on […] The post Browns get more bad news with Amari Cooper injury amid Deshaun Watson drama appeared first on ClutchPoints.
CLEVELAND, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football#Nflpa#Cbs#Athletic
AthlonSports.com

Andy Reid Offers Patrick Mahomes Injury Update

Patrick Mahomes had quite the injury scare during training camp this Monday. The Chiefs superstar quarterback hobbled off the field during the practice and was later seen meeting with the team's medical staff. It appeared to be an ankle/foot issue. The good news is Mahomes later returned to practice and...
KANSAS CITY, MO
hotnewhiphop.com

Tom Brady Explains How He Feels About Rob Gronkowski

Tom Brady and Rob Gronkowski are easily the greatest quarterback and tight end duo of all time. These two were able to win four championships together and you always knew they were going to be dangerous when sharing the field. Whether it be with the New England Patriots or the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Brady and Gronk had the juice to destroy opposing defenses at the drop of a hat.
TAMPA, FL
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Model Photo

Josephine Skriver is ready for football. The longtime model and Sports Illustrated Swimsuit star is excited for her Las Vegas Raiders to make a run at the Super Bowl this season. Skriver, a Danish model, is a die-hard fan of the Silver and Black. "Summer in San Diego. Also.. THIRTY...
NFL
hotnewhiphop.com

Deshaun Watson Suspension Elicits Outrage

Deshaun Watson is a controversial figure right now. After being accused of sexual assault by over 20 women, Watson came out and denied all of the allegations. Having said that, he has settled the vast majority of the lawsuits that were brought his way, and today, he was officially suspended for six games by the NFL.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Cleveland Browns
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
News Break
Politics
hotnewhiphop.com

Stephen A. Smith Blasts NFL Following Deshaun Watson Decision

Some massive news came out of the NFL yesterday as it was revealed that Deshaun Watson would be suspended for six games following an investigation into his sexual assault allegations. For many, this punishment is simply not enough when you consider how upwards of 30 women have accused him of some form of sexual assault.
CLEVELAND, OH
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

135K+
Followers
180K+
Post
51M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy