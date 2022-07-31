Deshaun Watson decision expected on Monday

One of the biggest off-season storylines in the NFL might be nearing a resolution. According to multiple reports, retired federal judge Sue L. Robinson will release her decision on a potential Deshaun Watson suspension on Monday, August 1.

A three-day hearing before Judge Robinson took place at the end of June, and the judge asked for both the NFL and the NFLPA to submit written post-hearing briefs during the week of July 11th, and according to Pro Football Talk, those were submitted on July 12th.

According to Josina Anderson from CBS, the parties were informed on Sunday afternoon that the decision was coming “by some time Monday:”

Jeff Howe of The Athletic confirmed the earlier reporting on Sunday, indicating that there is a “feeling in Cleveland” that the suspension will be in the four-to-eight game range:

In recent days, Cleveland Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski told the media that Jacoby Brissett is the team’s backup quarterback, and that the organization has a “plan” that they will adjust as information becomes available:

Only time will tell if that plan indeed needs an adjustment.