Taylor Swift’s Representatives Respond to ‘Blatantly Incorrect’ Private Jet Usage Backlash

Watch Taylor Swift shock fans by joining HAIM onstage for two songs
HAIM fans in London were given an added treat last night when none other than Taylor Swift joined the group onstage. Swift joined the pop-rock trio at the city’s O2 Arena on Thursday, July 21st for a rendition of ‘Gasoline’, their collaborative track, and a version of Swift’s own song ‘Love Story’.
Selena Gomez Celebrates 30th Birthday With Taylor Swift: '30, Nerdy and Worthy'
Selena Gomez celebrated her milestone 30th birthday with none other than her bestie, Taylor Swift. The Only Murders in the Building star took to Instagram on Friday and posted a couple of photos of her and the "Look What You Made Me Do" singer posing in silly fashion. In the first photo, Gomez is all smiles as she has her arm around Swift, who is holding three fingers to signify her 30th birthday.
Dwayne Johnson, Kevin Hart Support Taylor Swift's Re-Recordings in Hilarious TikTok
Dwayne Johnson and Kevin Hart are helping Taylor Swift promote her latest re-recordings in a new TikTok video!. The 50-year-old actor and 43-year-old comedian were enjoying some of Swift's tunes in a new video that was posted to The Rock's TikTok page. The duo can be seen sitting next to...
Taylor Swift Responds to Report About Her Private Jet Usage
Taylor Swift has joined the growing list of stars who are catching heat over their private jets. According to data shared by celebrity jet tracker CelebJets, the singer-songwriter’s personal aircraft was flown 170 times between Jan. 1 and July 29. The Twitter account pulled the information from ADS-B Exchange, which refers to itself as “the world’s largest public source of unfiltered flight data.”
Taylor Swift Defends Private Jet Use: It's Not What It Looks Like!
Taylor Swift would like to explain herself. The pop and country music star came under significant fire late last week after an online after a study — conducted by digital marketing firm Yard — revealed that flights by her private jet have emitted 8,293.54 metric tons of carbon in the last seven months.
Tyler Perry took care of a legendary actress for last 15 years of her life: 'I’ve never said this publicly'
Actor/director Tyler Perry recently revealed that he took care of legendary actress Cicely Tyson for last the 15 years of her life: ‘I’ve never said this publicly.’
Mickey Rourke: Amber Heard is ‘abso-f–king-lutely’ a gold digger
Mickey Rourke thinks Amber Heard was only after Johnny Depp’s money in the exes’ defamation trial. “[I’ve known] Johnny for many years, but I don’t really know him intimately,” the “Sin City” star, 69, said on “Piers Morgan Uncensored” Monday. “All I could say is, I was in a situation one time where I got blamed for something that I didn’t do. It cost me movie jobs for several years, and it caused me a bad reputation.”
Watch Angelina Jolie Attempt to Dance the Electric Slide at Daughter Zahara's Spelman College Send-Off
Angelina Jolie is getting down on the dance floor. The 47-year-old actress joined her daughter, Zahara, at her college send-off. Morehouse College shared a video of the moment on Instagram Sunday, which shows Jolie smiling and laughing as others at the bash try to help get the actress do the Electric Slide. Angelina eventually departs the dance floor, and goes over to Zahara, 17, to give her a hug.
Kim Kardashian Shock: Kanye West's Ex To Wed Pete Davidson Next Month In Malibu? KUWTK Star Reportedly Told Kris Jenner She Wants Two Kids With Her New Boyfriend
Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson have been making headlines since they shared an on-screen kiss during a Saturday Night Live episode in October 2021. Though their romance is relatively news, and they have graced a number of prestigious events together, the former partners of Kanye West and Ariana Grande have kept details of their swoon-worthy adventures mostly under wraps.
Johnny Depp Photographed in Italy with Red-Haired Woman While on Tour with Jeff Beck
Johnny Depp is busy traveling abroad while performing with Jeff Beck. The 59-year-old actor was photographed Sunday in Italy getting out of a van with a woman as he continues touring overseas after releasing an album Friday. Depp was spotted helping the woman with her bag as they exited the vehicle and he headed to rehearsals.
Charlie Hunnam Admits He’s Not Exactly ‘Waiting’ By the Phone to Find Out He Is the Next James Bond
Former ‘Sons of Anarchy’ star Charlie Hunnam admits he would be ‘flattered and honored’ to even be considered the next James Bond.
Jennifer Hudson & Common? The Two Reportedly Seen Out on a Date In Philly
Atlanta Black Star reported that Jennifer Hudson and artist and actor Common have flared rumors of a possible relationship after the “Breathe” co-stars were seen out together on what's being alleged as a romantic dinner date in Philadelphia.
Iron Man Actor Robert Downey Jr. Reportedly 'Thankful' Johnny Depp Won Defamation Trial
The years-long drama between Johnny Depp and Amber Heard has finally come to a close (at least for now) after Depp won the multi-million defamation lawsuit he filed against his former wife who has long accused the actor of being an abuser. Depp is evidently in cloud nine after his...
Watch Ryan Gosling Respond to Eva Mendes' Comment About Starting a "Kenaissance"
Watch: Margot Robbie & Ryan Gosling's Latest Barbie Costumes Are Fantastic. Ryan Gosling is proving that life in plastic truly is fantastic. The actor, who plays Ken in Greta Gerwig's upcoming film Barbie alongside Margot Robbie, addressed his longtime partner Eva Mendes' comments about kick-starting a "Kenaissance" after photos from the movie's set recently took the world by storm.
Mickey Rourke has ‘no respect’ for Tom Cruise amid ‘Top Gun’ success: ‘I don’t care’
Mickey Rourke is not impressed by fellow actor Tom Cruise’s recent box-office triumphs — to put it lightly. Appearing Monday on Talk TV’s “Piers Morgan Uncensored,” Rourke did not mince words while bashing Cruise, whose career has soared to new heights this summer thanks to the blockbuster release of “Top Gun: Maverick.”
Selena Gomez 'Speechless' Over Britney Spears Tribute: 'I Am Beyond Lucky to Know You'
Spears said she had "no idea" Gomez would be at her wedding -- but was "SO HAPPY" she was. Selena Gomez is sharing the love after Britney Spears praised her on social media over the weekend for showing up at her wedding to Sam Asghari. On Saturday, Spears shared a...
Khloe Kardashian Reacts to Video Suggesting Kris Jenner Released Taylor Swift's Private Jet Data
"NOT KHLOE LIKING THIS POST." Khloe Kardashian has reacted to a video that jokingly claimed her mom Kris Jenner was behind the report regarding Taylor Swift's private jet data. Last week, the pop star found herself atop UK marketing firm Yard's now-viral list of celebrities who've left the biggest carbon...
Hailey Bieber Supports Husband Justin as He Returns to Stage After Health Scare
Watch: Justin Bieber to Resume World Tour After Health Scare. Justin Bieber back on stage? You better Belieb it. After postponing several of his Justice World Tour shows due to his Ramsay Hunt syndrome diagnosis, the singer returned to the stage at the Lucca Summer Festival in Italy on July 31, and his wife Hailey Bieber was there to cheer him on.
Reese Witherspoon Says ‘Top Gun: Maverick’ Has Provided “A Lot of Inspiration” for ‘Legally Blonde 3’
Reese Witherspoon is finding unexpected inspiration for Elle Woods’ next big moment. Witherspoon spoke with USA Today for an interview published Friday, during which she teased the status of development for the long-discussed third movie in the Legally Blonde franchise. The star said she remains hopeful that the sequel will still happen and that the recent success of Top Gun: Maverick has helped spur ideas for her own film’s team. More from The Hollywood ReporterParamount Settles Suit Against 'Mission: Impossible' Insurer Over COVID-19 Production Delays'Surface' Review: Gugu Mbatha-Raw Outshines the Bland Drama in Apple TV+'s Uninvolving Thriller Series'Where the Crawdads...
Katy Perry Rocks Floral Crop Top & Matching Skirt Shooting D&G Campaign In Italy: Photos
Katy Perry joined a long list of celebrities vacationing in Italy this summer — but the pop star put in some hours on the job as well while visiting the gorgeous country. The “Fireworks” singer, 37, was spotted shooting a campaign for famed fashion house Dolce & Gabbana in Capri on Saturday, July 16. Rocking a gorgeous floral bralette and matching skirt, Katy posed for her life on the bow of an iconic wooden Riva boat.
