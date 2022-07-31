ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
UEFA

From record crowds and Alessia Russo's outrageous backheel to injury woes for several star players and Mexican waves: Sportsmail runs down the highs and lows of Euro 2022

By Kathryn Batte
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 3 days ago

England made history on Sunday night with a 2-1 win over eight-time champions Germany in the Euro 2022 final.

Ella Toone opened the scoring in the second half before Lina Magull sent the match to extra time. Chloe Kelly then fired home from close range to bring England their first major trophy in women's football.

After a whirlwind four weeks for the women's game, Sportsmail runs through the highs and lows of Euro 2022.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3dGor9_0gzs0yXN00
England made history on Sunday night with a 2-1 win over eight-time champions Germany

Highs

Record crowds

It started with the opening game at Old Trafford as 68,781 watched England beat Austria and ended with another record of 87,192 for the final. There was a brilliant atmosphere for England's matches and it is vital that Women's Super League clubs make the most of this summer to lure bigger crowds for the season ahead.

Russo's back-heel

The best goal of the tournament. The skill and improvisation the England striker showed were sensational. Like the Cruyff turn, the Alessia Russo back-heel will go down as an iconic moment which girls and boys will try to recreate on the playground.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2MUm5i_0gzs0yXN00
Alessia Russo became an instant fan favourite with her smart back-heel against Sweden

Ian Wright

There is no male football icon more passionate about women's football in this country. His punditry on the BBC has been superb. He also recognises the importance of creating a legacy. 'If girls are not allowed to play football in PE — just like the boys can — what are we doing?' Wright asked. The women's game is lucky to have him.

Goalkeeping

Women's goalkeepers are often maligned but we've seen some brilliant performances. Mary Earps (England), Merle Frohms (Germany), Daphne van Domselaar (Netherlands) and Nicky Evrard (Belgium) were all fantastic.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=06IVlR_0gzs0yXN00
Ian Wright was an excellent champion of the women's game throughout the tournament

Lows

Injuries and Covid

The biggest disappointment was not being able to watch several star players. Ballon d'Or winner Alexia Putellas ruptured her anterior cruciate ligament the day before the first game, as did France striker Marie-Antoinette Katoto in their opening match.

Germany talisman Alexandra Popp missed Sunday's final after injuring herself in the warm-up. Covid also played its part in players such as Netherlands star Vivianne Miedema missing key games.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Ruvk5_0gzs0yXN00
Germany talisman Alexandra Popp missed Sunday's final after injuring herself in the warm-up

Small stadiums

Some of the grounds used weren't up to scratch for an event of this stature. Venues like Manchester City's Academy Stadium and Leigh Sports Village were picked in 2017 but their capacities were too small and their empty standing sections — unable to be used owing to UEFA regulations — weren't a great look on TV.

Mexican waves

Enough said.

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

'He said "bring it in"... I said "thank you sir!"': England captain Leah Williamson reveals it was Prince William who initiated their heartwarming hug during the Euro 2022 final trophy presentation

England captain Leah Williamson has revealed that Prince William initiated their hug before she was handed the trophy following Sunday's Euro 2022 final at Wembley. Williamson and her fellow Lionesses beat Germany 2-1 to win the tournament in what was a landmark day for women's football in this country. Asked...
SOCCER
Daily Mail

Princess Eugenie joins her grandmother the Queen in congratulating the 'inspirational' Lionesses on Euro 2022 win - as Prince Charles says 'you've made us all proud'

The Queen led the Royal Family in sending her congratulations to the England Lionesses following their Euro 2022 victory. The Queen, 96, praised the team as an 'inspiration for girls and women' in a message shared within minutes of last night's dramatic extra-time win against Germany. She added: 'It is...
SPORTS
Daily Mail

Stone-cold Ian Thorpe pinpoints the crucial mistake Kyle Chalmers made as Aussie men lose 4x100m medley relay to England by just .08 of a second: 'It may have been a different result'

Aussie gold medallist Kyle Chalmers made a small but pivotal mistake that could have cost Australia another victory in the pool at Birmingham, according to Olympic legend Ian Thorpe. Swimming the final, freestyle leg of the men's 4x100m medley relay, Chalmers looked to have closed the gap to England's Tom...
SPORTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Vivianne Miedema
Person
Ella Toone
Person
Alessia Russo
Person
Chloe Kelly
Person
Ian Wright
Person
Alexandra Popp
Daily Mail

Wolves make enquiry for Bordeaux striker Hwang Ui-Jo... with South Korea international available for cut-price fee after Ligue 2 side had sanctions imposed on them by France's financial watchdog

Wolves have made an enquiry for Bordeaux striker Hwang Ui-Jo. The South Korea international, 29, is available for a cut-price fee. Bordeaux were reinstated in Ligue 2 last month after a successful third appeal against their relegation to the third tier due to financial issues and debts in the region of £34million.
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

EXCLUSIVE: Manchester United starlet Charlie Savage - son of Robbie - is attracting loan interest from Championship and League One sides after impressing during pre-season tour

A number of Championship and League One are exploring a move for young Manchester United midfielder Charlie Savage. The 19-year-old - son of pundit and former player Robbie - impressed manager Erik ten Hag during the club's recent summer tour and a decision over plans for this season is expected over the coming week.
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

Aussie boxing mourns as legendary world champion dies decades after horror car accident put him in a coma for 10 days and left him with a brain injury - as shocked Jeff Fenech makes heartfelt tribute

The death of former featherweight world champion Johnny Famechon aged 77 has rocked Australian boxing more than 30 years after he bravely battled back from a shocking accident that left him in a coma. Best remembered for taking the undisputed title against Jose Legra in a thrilling 15-round bout in...
COMBAT SPORTS
Daily Mail

Kenya's Ferdinand Omanyala wins the men's 100m final from defending champion Akani Simbine at the Commonwealth Games - as England's Nethaneel Mitchell-Blake pulls up with injury

Ferdinand Omanyala of Kenya has taken the gold medal in the men's 100metre final at the Commonwealth Games on Friday. The eighth-fastest man of all time over the distance clocked 10.02 to win relatively comfortably ahead of continental rival and defending champion Akani Simbine of South Africa. Sri Lankan sprinter...
WORLD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Highs And Lows#Girls And Boys#England#Mexican#Old Trafford#Women S Super League
Daily Mail

'Unrealistic' Cristiano Ronaldo is 'only thinking about himself' and has not shown that he is a Manchester United supporter by demanding to leave, blasts his former Old Trafford team-mate Louis Saha

Former Manchester United striker Louis Saha has hit out at former team-mate Cristiano Ronaldo as the future of the Portuguese star remains unclear. Ronaldo requested to leave Old Trafford during crunch talks last month and did so again upon his belated return to training last week. Ronaldo made an emotional...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

Chelsea fought off Barcelona, AC Milan and Borussia Dortmund to land rising star Carney Chukwuemeka for £20m... the Austrian born 18-year-old has just helped England's young lions to glory but can he force his way into Thomas Tuchel's team?

Chelsea stole a march on a host of European rivals on Monday by agreeing a £20million fee with Aston Villa for highly-rated teenager Carney Chukwuemeka. Thomas Tuchel has been itching to bolster his midfield ahead of the Premier League season getting underway and the youngster is ready to become his latest recruit.
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

Wayne Rooney knows exactly what it's like to be struggling at the bottom of the table but his grit, ability to motivate players devoid of confidence and his no-nonsense bold decisions (just like he showed at Derby!) gives DC United hope

Wayne Rooney is used to being at the bottom. Never during his playing career, yet, his coaching life hasn't been so fortunate. Ever since taking the leap onto the sidelines, hardship has become his habitat. Rooney has walked into similar surrounds in both of his head coaching roles. First at...
MLS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Belgium
Place
Europe
NewsBreak
Champions League
NewsBreak
Super League
NewsBreak
Euro
NewsBreak
Sports
Country
France
NewsBreak
UEFA
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
BBC
Country
Germany
Country
Netherlands
Daily Mail

Kick It Out chief Tony Burnett backs Premier League stars' decision to stop taking the knee every game but insists 'issues haven't gone away' with 'a huge amount of work still to do'

In light of Premier League captains deciding not to take the knee in every game next season, Kick It Out chief executive Tony Burnett hopes the conversation around racism in the game remains. Premier League captains decided that the gesture, which started in June 2020 in solidarity with the Black...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

'Not everybody has the same idea': Chelsea's Senegalese star Kalidou Koulibaly bites back at Napoli owner Aurelio De Laurentiis' lack of 'respect' over his shocking AFCON rant

Kalidou Koulibaly has criticised Aurelio De Laurentiis for a lack of 'respect' after the Napoli owner hit out at African players in an extraordinary outburst. The 73-year-old film producer blasted their lack of availability throughout the season and questioned why they should have to pay their full salaries. And Koulibaly,...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

Emily Campbell wins Commonwealth weightlifting gold medal in the women's +87kg category... after Nottingham-born star set new personal best and Games record of 124kg

Emily Campbell claimed weightlifting gold in the women's +87kg category at the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham. The 28-year-old set a new personal best and Games record of 124kg in the snatch portion of the event, three kilograms clear of reigning champion Feagaiga Stowers of Samoa. In front of a packed...
SPORTS
Daily Mail

Southern Brave thrash Welsh Fire by nine wickets as inaugural Hundred champions get off to a flying start in their title defence - led by James Vince's knock of 71 runs off 41 balls

James Vince continued his brilliant white-ball form as Southern Brave began their Hundred defence with a nine-wicket hammering of Welsh Fire. Brave captain Vince was the Vitality Blast's leading scorer with 678 runs and began the second edition of the Hundred with 71 off 41 balls, with opening partner Alex Davies hitting a complementary 26.
SPORTS
Daily Mail

Jamaica's golden girl Elaine Thompson-Herah wins her first Commonwealth Games title in the women's 100m final while England's Daryll Neita secures bronze

Olympic champion Elaine Thompson-Herah clinched her first Commonwealth Games 100m title as Daryll Neita's challenge failed to materialise. The 30-year-old ran 10.95 seconds while England's Neita could only manage bronze after a shocking start. Jamaica's Thompson-Herah had not previously won an individual Commonwealth Games title before despite claiming five Olympic...
SPORTS
Daily Mail

Manchester United's transfer window is becoming an 'EMBARRASSMENT', blasts Gary Neville, as he accuses new Old Trafford chiefs of making the same 'old failings' with Frenkie de Jong saga rumbling on

Gary Neville has insisted Manchester United's transfer window is turning into an 'embarrassment' in an explosive interview. Chelsea are now confident of beating their Premier League rivals to Barcelona's Frenkie de Jong, despite United's three-month pursuit of the Dutch midfielder, the top target for new manager Erik ten Hag. And...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

Semi-automatic offside technology to be introduced in this season's Champions League to help cut down on VAR howlers will be used next WEEK as Real Madrid and Eintracht Frankfurt contest the UEFA Super Cup

Semi-automated offside technology will be introduced at next week's UEFA Super Cup clash between Real Madrid and Eintracht Frankfurt before being used in this season's Champions League. The new system, which has already been approved by FIFA for this winter's World Cup in Qatar, operates thanks to specialised cameras which...
UEFA
Daily Mail

Daily Mail

517K+
Followers
54K+
Post
237M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, celebrity photos, viral videos, science & tech news, and top stories from MailOnline and the Daily Mail newspaper.

 https://www.dailymail.co.uk

Comments / 0

Community Policy