ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indianapolis, IN

Tyler Reddick shines, wins Verizon 200 at Indy

By Originally posted on
Yardbarker
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
www.yardbarker.com

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Sportscasting

Did Kyle Larson Blackout or Have a Medical Emergency at Indianapolis Before His Violent Crash with Ty Dillon?

Kyle Larson and his team are being questioned by media and fans for what caused his violent crash with Ty Dillon at Indy. Strangely, the organization's response produces more questions than answers. The post Did Kyle Larson Blackout or Have a Medical Emergency at Indianapolis Before His Violent Crash with Ty Dillon? appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Indianapolis, IN
Local
Indiana Sports
Indianapolis, IN
Sports
City
Austin, IN
FOX Sports

Tyler Reddick pulls off overtime win at Indianapolis Motor Speedway

INDIANAPOLIS — Tyler Reddick could feel the pressure when he restarted from the lead twice in the waning laps Sunday on the Indianapolis Motor Speedway road course. But handling pressure, or at least being uncomfortable, is something that Reddick has been used to the last several weeks. Just 19...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ryan Blaney
Person
Bubba Wallace
Person
Austin Cindric
Person
Chase Elliott
Person
Kyle Larson
Person
Chase Briscoe
Person
Todd Gilliland
Person
Alex Bowman
Person
Aric Almirola
Person
Ross Chastain
Person
Tyler Reddick
Person
Ty Dillon
Person
Harrison Burton
racer.com

OPINION: A bittersweet win for Richard Childress

Under the hot Indianapolis sun on the last day of July, Tyler Reddick took Richard Childress Racing to victory lane, and yet there was a chill in the air. Reddick is set to depart the company in 18 months for 23XI Racing and Richard Childress isn’t happy. Reddick made a long-term decision about his future after Childress only picked up the 2023 option on his contract. And so, even after winning for the second time in five races, there was no putting aside hurt feelings and the post-race scene reeked of awkwardness.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
FanSided

NASCAR: Tyler Reddick win quietly shakes up playoff picture

While Tyler Reddick already had a win in the 2022 NASCAR Cup Series season, his win on Sunday officially locked up another playoff spot. After entering July without a NASCAR Cup Series win to his name, Richard Childress Racing’s Tyler Reddick enters August with two, winning at Road America to open last month and winning at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway road course to conclude it.
MOTORSPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nascar Cup Series

Comments / 0

Community Policy