ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Windsor man sentenced to life in prison for murder of ex-girlfriend

By KFKA News
1310kfka.com
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
www.1310kfka.com

Comments / 3

Mabel Trujillo
2d ago

I went to Junior High and High School with Bre. Prayers for her family, especially her children. May they find some kind of peace from his conviction although it will not bring Bre back.

Reply
3
Plumb Joy
2d ago

No opinion on this sentencing and may she rest in peace but why are sentencing guidelines in the US so out of whack compared to most other developed countries as well as criminalizing people so much, it's an industry for sure.

Reply
2
Related
9NEWS

Windsor man found guilty of killing his ex-girlfriend

GREELEY, Colo. — A Windsor man who fired six shots at his ex-girlfriend while she was in her vehicle with their infant son was found guilty last week of first-degree murder, according to the Weld County District Attorney's Office. Brie Ann Biondolillo, 37, of Greeley, died on Feb. 24,...
GREELEY, CO
1310kfka.com

Ex-Greeley police officer avoids jail time after excessive force arrest

A fired Greeley police officer avoids jail time in connection with an excessive force arrest. Ken Amick, who had more than 16 years on the force, pleaded guilty to reckless endangerment and was sentenced to a year’s probation and anger management, the Greeley Tribune reported. Amick was accused of placing Matthew Wilson into a chokehold in June of last year after he allegedly threatened to burn down city hall and had an active warrant issued for his arrest. Chokeholds are banned statewide. Two other officers at the scene reported Amick for excessive force. For more on this story, visit https://www.the Greeley Tribune/.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Murder#Prison#Shooting#Violent Crime#The Greeley Tribune
9NEWS

Father and son arrested in hay theft cases in Weld County

WELD COUNTY, Colo. — A father and son from LaSalle were arrested for allegedly cutting and stealing hay last month in Weld County. The first incident was reported to deputies on Wednesday, July 6, the Weld County Sheriff's Office (WCSO) said. On that day, a man called deputies to report a trespasser on farmland he leases near Weld County roads 35 and 40, which is east of Gilcrest.
WELD COUNTY, CO
1310kfka.com

Man arrested after bomb threat evacuates Greeley shopping center

A bomb threat forced the evacuation of a shopping center in Greeley. It happened Monday just before 2 p.m. at the Canvas Credit Union in the Bittersweet Shopping Center on the 3500 block of 10th Street. Police said Jeffery Kelley entered the credit union and threatened that he had a bomb on his persons. He then left the bank and set the package down on the street. The Greeley/Weld Bomb Squad determined it was not an explosive device. Kelley was arrested at the scene. The shopping center was reopened to the public about 90 minutes later around 3:30 p.m.
GREELEY, CO
1310kfka.com

UPDATE: Police: 2 killed in Loveland, suspect dead in Erie

Loveland Police are now saying a man killed two people before turning the gun on himself. Police got a call about a weapons complaint at a home on Pavo Court Thursday afternoon. Three juveniles hiding inside a home told officers people were shot, and the shooter might still be inside. The three kids made it out OK, and the suspect wasn’t home when police arrived. They did find two people dead inside the home; the victims have not been identified. They later found the suspect, a 49-year-old man, in Erie, where officers said he fatally shot himself.
LOVELAND, CO
9News

39 years later, FBI searching for Boulder murder suspect

DENVER — In August 1983, Sid Wells was 22 years old and about to enter his senior year at CU Boulder with dreams of becoming a broadcast journalist. His longtime girlfriend, Shauna, was the daughter of actor Robert Redford, which was a major reason the story attracted so much attention when Wells was murdered.
CBS Denver

31-year-old man dies from injuries in Northglenn shooting

A 31-year-old man was shot in Northglenn early on Saturday morning and later died in the hospital. No arrests or suspect information were reported by police the day of the shooting. According to the Northglenn Police Department press release, officers responded to the report of shots fired in a parking lot at 11525 Community Center Drive around 2:40 a.m. Witnesses who called 911 told police those involved in the shooting had left the scene. Westminster Police Department was able to meet with those believed to be involved in the shooting in the area of 120th Avenue and Bannock Street. The victim was found there with gunshot injuries and taken to the hospital, where he died. This shooting death is being investigated as a homicide. Anyone with information can contact Detective Paul Gesi at pgesi@northglenn.org or 303-450-8857.
NORTHGLENN, CO
1310kfka.com

Fort Collins man arrested in drug bust sentenced to 35 years

A Fort Collins man arrested in a massive drug bust will spend more than three decades behind bars. Allan Mears, 45, was one of several people arrested early last year in connection with a large drug ring in Loveland. During the raid, police sized thousands of fentanyl pills and 12 pounds of meth. Mears pleaded guilty to conspiracy to distribute drugs, racketeering, and other counts. Hee was sentenced to 35 years in prison, according to the Loveland Reporter-Herald. For more on this story, visit https://www.the Loveland Reporter Herald/
FORT COLLINS, CO
CBS Denver

Driver shot dead at high speed on Interstate 70

One man is dead after a shooting that took place at high speeds on westbound Interstate 70 in Denver late Sunday night. The victim's name is Kevin Piaskowski. Investigators are now trying to find the shooter.  It happened near the Northfield/Quebec Street exit. The high speed run-in was caught on the dash camera of a witness. The disturbing video was being viewed widely across social media Monday and authorities confirm that it shows what happened. The driver of a silver Dodge truck fired several shots at a dark SUV. Seconds later, the truck swerved and rammed into the back of a semi, then lost control before hitting another car. It turns out the Dodge truck was stolen, and its driver ran off.The driver of that dark SUV later died at the hospital. Police said Piaskowski was 31.
DENVER, CO

Comments / 0

Community Policy