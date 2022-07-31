Weld County confirms first two cases of monkeypox

www.1310kfka.com
Related
1310kfka.com
Father, son arrested in Weld County ‘hay stealing heist’
A father and son have been arrested in what Weld County deputies are calling a hay stealing heist. Weld County deputies said Adam and Levi Berig of LaSalle leased farmland near Weld County roads 35 and 40, and then stole hay and alfalfa from their lessee. The victim said he found the hay for sale on Craigslist. The farmer told police he lost at least $50,000 in alfalfa from the thefts. Both Berig’s face theft charges.
1310kfka.com
3 suspects arrested after woman founded murdered on Boulder Co. trailhead
More details about the murder of a woman, who was stranded in Colorado and found dead on a popular Boulder County trailhead last month, are being released. Arrest records from the Boulder County Sheriff’s Office reveal Alex Baca apparently offered people $2,000 to bring her back to New Mexico. Instead, police said they shot her in the head. Police believe Baca knew some of the suspects. Three of four suspects from New Mexico have been arrested on murder charges. They are Jamie Moore, Ashley Provine, and Cody Hobrick. Elizabeth Griffin remains on the lam.
1310kfka.com
Greeley may expand home down payment assistance program
Greeley is considering expanding its down payment assistance program to promote home ownership at a time when housing prices have skyrocketed. The Greeley Home Ownership Program for Employees or G-HOPE offers down payment assistance to workers of major employers like the University of Northern Colorado and Banner Health as well as city government as the Greeley-Evans School District, if they buy a home east Greeley in the redevelopment district and around UNC campus. But plans could expand that boundary further west and bump up funding a bit to cap at $8,000 up from $6,000. The interest-free loans have no income requirements and are often forgiven at a rate of 20% per year for every year lived in the house. Since G-HOPE launched in 2015, the price of an average home in Greeley has risen from $220,000 to $450,000. Read more at https://www.the Greeley Tribune/.
1310kfka.com
Apartment complex that houses CSU students cancels leases
An apartment complex in Fort Collins that serves mostly Colorado State University students is leaving them high and dry for the second year in a row. The Coloradoan reports Union on Plum has canceled lease agreements for the upcoming school year once again. The management company cited building issues and required construction. Union on Plum says more than 150 lease holders were given the option to cancel with no penalty and they can relocate to one of the four other properties owned by FOCO Living. For more on this story, check out https://www.the Ft. Collins Coloradoan/.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
1310kfka.com
Fort Collins residents buy mobile home park
It’s been a long time coming – but now residents of a Fort Collins mobile home park own their properties. Residents of Park Lane Mobile Home Park have bought their properties for nearly $7 million, keeping the park preserved as a form of affordable housing. The landlord had announced plans to put the property up for sale, causing fear that residents would see a rent hike or be forced out. Larimer County and the Bohemian Foundation provided a combined $4 million, and residents also got a loan from the Impact Development Fund to aid in the purchase of the land.
1310kfka.com
Broomfield HS student killed in crash that injured 4 more teens ID’d
A Broomfield High School student killed in a crash last week has been identified. He’s known as Michael “Dominic” DePalma. Police said DePalma was in a vehicle with four other teens heading south on Highway 287 near Dillon Road in Lafeyette when they crashed into a semi at the intersection. All five teens were hospitalized; three remain hospitalized. DePalma was pronounced dead. The cause of the crash remains under investigation, but police suspect distracted driving and alcohol were factors. Broomfield High School said grief counselors are on-hand for any affected students.
1310kfka.com
Ex-Greeley police officer avoids jail time after excessive force arrest
A fired Greeley police officer avoids jail time in connection with an excessive force arrest. Ken Amick, who had more than 16 years on the force, pleaded guilty to reckless endangerment and was sentenced to a year’s probation and anger management, the Greeley Tribune reported. Amick was accused of placing Matthew Wilson into a chokehold in June of last year after he allegedly threatened to burn down city hall and had an active warrant issued for his arrest. Chokeholds are banned statewide. Two other officers at the scene reported Amick for excessive force. For more on this story, visit https://www.the Greeley Tribune/.
1310kfka.com
Man arrested after bomb threat evacuates Greeley shopping center
A bomb threat forced the evacuation of a shopping center in Greeley. It happened Monday just before 2 p.m. at the Canvas Credit Union in the Bittersweet Shopping Center on the 3500 block of 10th Street. Police said Jeffery Kelley entered the credit union and threatened that he had a bomb on his persons. He then left the bank and set the package down on the street. The Greeley/Weld Bomb Squad determined it was not an explosive device. Kelley was arrested at the scene. The shopping center was reopened to the public about 90 minutes later around 3:30 p.m.
IN THIS ARTICLE
1310kfka.com
Woman who fell to her death at Empower Field identified
A woman who died after falling off an escalator at the Kenney Chesney concert at Empower Field at Mile High has been identified. Denver Police said the victim is 49-year-old Jimi Goodman. Police said Goodman was sitting on an escalator railing when she fell onto the concourse below. Police have ruled her death accidental. Empower Field extended sympathies to Goodman’s loved ones following the tragic incident and said they remain committed to safety.
1310kfka.com
August 3 – Steve Longwell and Eric Johnson
Eaton athletic director Steve Longwell and Windsor athletic director Eric Johnson join Clark and Bruce.
Comments / 0