Military members can visit Colorado state parks for free in August

Changes to camping being rolled out at popular areas in Colorado
The U.S. Forest Service has announced changes to camping in some of the most visited areas around Summit County. Rather than pitching a tent anywhere they please, campers are now limited to designated spots along Boreas Pass. Starting near the end of August, that will be the case too along Peru Creek, closer to Keystone.
Underground Shops + Secret Tunnels in Some Old Colorado Buildings
Colorado has a rich history dating back to the old west and even earlier. Because of this, many Colorado towns still have historic buildings in use and largely unchanged for, in some cases, well over a century. One interesting thing that history buffs have found in some of these historic...
Six southern Colorado communities to receive some of $92 million in federal funding for local projects
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Colorado U.S. Senator John Hickenlooper recently announced that 62 projects in Colorado will be funded with federal money that he and fellow senator Michael Bennet requested from Congress. Local governments and nonprofit organizations applied for the funding that will be awarded next year. Six communities in southern Colorado will receive The post Six southern Colorado communities to receive some of $92 million in federal funding for local projects appeared first on KRDO.
According to CNN, "West's next must-visit destination" is found in Colorado
CNN Travel recently published an article that gives a major shout-out to a part of Colorado that can often be overlooked by tourists – Grand Valley. According to the publication, this unique part of the state is the "West's next must-visit destination." Though many Colorado fans hear the word...
9News
Tina Peters' funds for primary recount came largely from outside Colorado
Roughly 5,393 donors gave an additional $503,649 after the primary, more than Peters had going into the primary she lost. Most of it came from outside of Colorado.
Two Colorado spots ranked among best 'stargazing vacations' in nation
It's no secret that Colorado is ripe with stargazing opportunities – the high elevation, great weather, and ample amount of remote backcountry terrain make it a astronomer's dream. That makes it no surprise that two designated 'Dark Sky' places we recently ranked among the top 22 stargazing vacation spots in the country.
Drought, irrigation expected to drain 2 Colorado reservoirs
DENVER (AP) — It’s open season with no limit on walleye, saugeye, crappie, perch, wiper and catfish at two Eastern Plains reservoirs. As severe drought spikes demand for irrigation water on the plains, Colorado Parks and Wildlife is dropping angler limits at the South Platte River-fed Jumbo Reservoir near Julesburg and the Arkansas River-fed Queens Reservoir north of Lamar. The agency expects both reservoirs to soon run dry and lose all fish.
Nasty 1-Star Reviews of Colorado’s Clothing-Optional Hot Springs
Have you ever visited a clothing-optional hot spring in Colorado? Would you like to? Before setting out on this adventure, you may want to read a few reviews. Some in Colorado absolutely love the state's various clothing-optional hot springs. Like anything else, though, there are those who have had negative experiences. Check out these nasty 1-star reviews of various Colorado hot springs.
Why do so many Colorado rental cars have out-of-state license plates?
Karen from Denver wants to know why so many Colorado rental cars have Florida license plates and if they pay any Colorado taxes and fees.
Stop recount, Tina Peters, others ask Denver court, claiming 'unreliable' Dominion voting machines
A group of Republican candidates who sought a recount after losing their primary races went to Denver court on Tuesday to stop the recount and compel the Secretary of State's Office to conduct it instead, alleging the recount "has not been conducted in a fair, impartial and uniform manner.”. Specifically,...
Newly vacated seat at Colorado Capitol sends ripples through the Boulder City Council
Colorado state Rep. Edie Hooton, a Democrat from Boulder, announced on July 30 she is withdrawing from the race for House District 10, in part to spend more time with her family. The sudden announcement, which came a month after the Democratic primary election in June 2022, has brought on a wave of questions and implications — especially for the Boulder City Council.
Colorado’s Newest Action Park Is Now Open And It’s Awesome
Colorado's newest "Action Park" full of wicked slides and adventures is now open and ready to make you laugh and scream. We got a chance to visit last week, here's what you can expect when you go. Slick City Slides And Adventure Park In Denver, Colorado, Is Now Open. When...
Take a Hike to the Remains of Colorado’s Historic Crags Hotel
There are multiple sites throughout Colorado that provide a look back at the Centennial State's historic past. One of those places is located inside Eldorado Canyon State Park, where a short hike leads to the remains of a former hotel. Crags Hotel Ruins Hike. The Top 11 Easiest and Prettiest...
3 Gorgeous Colorado Destinations You Could (And Should) Access by Vehicle
Ever wanted to enjoy the majesty of the Centennial State’s wilderness vistas without having to use your legs? You’re not alone: Overlanding, the Instagram-era name for exploring the backcountry as far as any road—and street-legal vehicle—will take you, is one of the fastest-growing automotive trends, according to the Specialty Equipment Market Association. That growth will be on full display in Loveland this month at the annual Overland Expo Mountain West (August 26 through 28; day passes start at $25). The event includes seminars and classes, but the main attraction is ogling the latest gear and tricked-out adventure rigs, some of which can run well into the hundreds of thousands of dollars. “That’s the great thing about overlanding,” says Bryan Rogala, host of Outside magazine’s beginner overlanding video series, The 101. “You can travel deep into the wilderness and make your camp as luxurious and comfortable as you can imagine.” But don’t be fooled into thinking you need to spend big to enjoy the outdoors on four wheels. These Colorado starter routes should be a regular Sunday cruise in just about any four-wheel-drive SUV.
KOAA Survey: What is your favorite Colorado produce?
We're following this survey throughout the day and into tomorrow. Tune in to News5 at 4 p.m. as we review the results.
Only 7 counties remain at worst COVID-19 level in Colorado
After seeing a slight rise in COVID-19 cases from May to July in Colorado, rates continue to drop across the state.
These cities have the highest rent in Colorado
The newest rent report is out from the last quarter from RentCafé and once again, rent prices have risen.
Unsuccessful legislative candidate in Colorado more than triples fundraising for recount
After losing the Republican primary election in June, legislative candidate Lynda Zamora Wilson raised more than three times her previous fundraising total to help fund a recount. Zamora Wilson, a retired Air Force lieutenant colonel, challenged incumbent state Sen. Paul Lundeen, R-Monument, for his seat representing Senate District 9 in...
Aurora's Metco Landscape to lay off hundreds of workers
Aurora-based Metco Landscape is apparently going out of business, and on Monday filed a notice with the Colorado Secretary of State's Office that it will lay off hundreds of workers in its Denver metro area and Colorado Springs offices. The California investment firm that owns the 35-year Denver area landscaping company said Tuesday it's in receivership in a district court in Boulder, meaning its assets are being sold as the company can't pay its debts. ...
SENGENBERGER | The Tina Peters Charade crumbles
Failed secretary of state candidate Tina Peters has either proven she doesn’t understand Colorado’s election process, or she’s brazenly attempting to deceive the public with her statewide recount stunt. When Republican Jono Scott lost his race for Aurora City Council Ward III last fall, Ruben Medina bested...
