Heart and Soul: Appreciating The Fire And Passion Joe Mixon Brings Bengals (And The Fans)

Bengals fans upset with C.J. Uzomah for criticizing how the front office operates should know better. First of all, Mike Brown and company only spend when they are absolutely certain it is a good investment. That is quite the contrast from the organization that paid Uzomah, the New York Jets, who were the ones to finally submit to Le’Veon Bell and gave a tight end with zero years over 500 yards receiving a $24 million contract.

CINCINNATI, OH ・ 2 DAYS AGO