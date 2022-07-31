‘Heart of the town’: New Wilmington restaurant to reopen

www.wytv.com
WFMJ.com
KNOW BEFORE YOU GO: Western Pennsylvania Balloon Quest
The Western Pennsylvania Balloon Quest presented by the Union Township Volunteer Fire Department is coming to Scotland Meadows Park (1945, Wilson Dr., New Castle) Thursday, August 4 through Sunday, August 7. Twenty hot air balloons will take to the skies of the Lawrence County's Amish Countryside throughout the event. In...
WYTV.com
Book celebration brings kids joy at Wick Park
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – There was plenty to celebrate Wednesday at the Youngstown Parks and Recreation camp. About 150 young people took part in the annual summer book celebration at Wick Park. It’s an annual event with help from The Rotary Club of Youngstown, Mahoning County Land Bank, and...
WYTV.com
Local dress donation nonprofit looking for new home
NORTH LIMA, Ohio (WKBN) — A local nonprofit organization that gives youth dresses for dances and special occasions is getting a new space. In May, Diva Donations lots its space in North Lima due to the rising cost of rent. At first, the organization had nowhere to call home. Then, a church stepped up to host them.
Three new stores coming to Grove City Outlets
Starbucks Coffee will open in late August, Versona will open on August 25 and Forever 21 will open in the fall.
WYTV.com
National Night Out traditions grow in the Valley
(WKBN) — National Night Out started in 1984 as “America’s Night Out Against Crime.” It’s always the first Tuesday in Aug. It’s a way for the community to get to know their police officers, firefighters and other first responders. That tradition has grown in the Valley.
ellwoodcity.org
Moraine State Park Regatta This Weekend
Portersville — The 23rd Annual Moraine State Park Regatta returns to Lake Arthur’s South Shore (225 Pleasant Valley Road, Portersville, PA) on August 5-7. The festivities will span most of the shoreline and include both land and water activities. The Regatta lasts Friday 4:00-8:00 pm, Saturday 10:00 am-10:00 pm, and Sunday 10:00 am-6:00 pm. The event has grown in popularity in recent years, drawing a record of over 28,000 attendees in 2021. The event is free to attend, including parking.
4 Romantic Restaurants in Ohio
Are you looking for a restaurant to visit on your next date night? Do you live in Ohio? Then you and your significant other should consider checking out these local establishments.
visitmercercountypa.com
Skydive Fest 2022 is coming to Skydive PA in Grove City (Details & Itinerary)
Skydive Fest will be held August 5th-7th at SkyDive PA in Grove City. This event is the perfect opportunity to view thrilling skydiving formations and have an unforgettable experience in Mercer County!. Action-Packed Fun for the Whole Family!. This event will feature educational presentations, helicopter rides, a large formation skydives,...
metromonthly.net
Fairs, festivals, special events – August/September 2022
Fairs, festivals, special events – August/September 2022. The fair-and-festival guide covers the Youngstown-Warren metro area, Columbiana County and select events in western Pennsylvania. Have a news release or tip on a festival? Email info@metromonthly.net… or call 330-259-0435. Tell us about your event! What gets in? We give priority...
WYTV.com
St. Patrick Church preps for annual festival
HUBBARD, Ohio (WKBN) — The St. Patrick’s parish community is hard at work getting ready for the start of the church’s annual festival later this week. The 64th Annual St. Patrick’s Parish Festival starts Thursday evening. The festival is the church’s biggest fundraiser. The parish...
WYTV.com
Youngstown home condemned; cats rescued
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – One cat was found dead and 17 were being rescued from what was described by humane agents as a cat-hoarding situation in Youngstown. After dealing with a reported hoarding situation two weeks ago, those at Animal Charity say it has proven to be a busy couple of weeks for them. The agency has taken in 40 animals within the last week, many of those animals from cat-hoarding cases.
Local church continues renovations after fire
Work to repair a church devastated by a fire more than a year and a half ago continued in Hubbard.
WYTV.com
Well-known statue gets much-needed cleaning in Niles
NILES, Ohio (WKBN) — A well-known statue of President William McKinley is getting a much-needed cleaning this week. Crews with Coon Restoration were working on the statue at the National McKinley Birthplace Memorial Wednesday afternoon. The marble statue is more than 100 years old and was constructed by John...
WYTV.com
Portion of South Avenue being resurfaced
BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – A portion of South Avenue will be resurfaced next week, between Western Reserve Road and Presidential Drive. The work is scheduled to begin on Monday and will extend through October 2022. The work will include resurfacing, pavement markings, traffic detectors, pavement repair and curb and...
Pennsylvania Almanac
Upper St. Clair restaurant sports new name
An Upper St. Clair restaurant steeped in tradition has a new name. The former DeLallo's at 91 Fort Couch Road is now known as Bella's on Fort Couch. Tony Ruozzi and John Mayerchak purchased the restaurant from Dave DeLallo almost four years ago. The DeLallo name was prevalent for many years, but the new owners only had the DeLallo naming rights until Oct. 10.
WYTV.com
Hiring event for school employees in Canfield
CANFIELD, Ohio (WKBN) – Those interested in working in the schools can go to a job fair Wednesday. The Educational Service Center of Eastern Ohio is having an event. The Educational Service Center is looking for substitute teachers, classroom assistants and home visitors for schools across the region. The...
Timeline set for demo of old Schuster’s building in Masury
A timeline has been set for the demolition of the former John Schuster’s Steak House building on Brookfield Avenue in Masury.
3 great pizza places in Pittsburgh
If you happen to live in Pittsburgh and you are wondering where you could enjoy a good pizza then you are in the right place because that's what this article is all about: three amazing pizza places in Pittsburgh that you should definitely visit next time you are craving pizza. All of these places are highly recommended by both local people and travellers and they have excellent online reviews. The food is delicious, the service is great and the prices are more than affordable. What more could you ask for? All that is left for you to do is to go check them out one by one and then come back and tell us which one you liked best. And if you have other recommendations, as always, you are more than welcomed to share them with us in the comment section. Until then, here are three amazing pizza places in Pittsburgh:
WYTV.com
Campbell church celebrates 100 years in community
CAMPBELL, Ohio (WKBN) — St. Michael Byzantine Catholic Church celebrated 100 years in the community. At least 200 parishioners gathered for a ceremony that started at 3 p.m. Sunday and continued with a cocktail hour and banquet. A little history on the church. Many founding families of the church...
