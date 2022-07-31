ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
College Station, TX

Handmade in College Station

By Neha Gopal @10Novel
Battalion Texas AM
 3 days ago
travelnowsmart.com

20 Best Restaurants in College Station, TX — Top-Rated Places to Eat!

Located in Southeast Texas, College Station is a quaint city rich in history and culture, proudly boasting it through its must-visit attractions and bustling food scene. Although College Station isn’t as large as Texas’ main cities, its culinary offerings will surely excite any food enthusiast who visits. This...
KBTX.com

Here’s where you can find free Back-to-School supplies and services

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - It’s that time of year again and parents are gearing up to send their kiddos back to school. But this year, they’ll be paying more for school supplies. The National Retail Federation says families are expected to spend 40% more on their back-to-school shopping list this year, almost $170 per child.
BRYAN, TX
Bryan College Station Eagle

Waffle House smothers latest attempt to bring restaurant to Aggieland

Bryan-College Station residents have been pleading and campaigning for almost a decade for Waffle House to bring a location to Aggieland, but Waffle House officials have smothered the latest movement to bring the southern staple restaurant chain to town, for now at least. The latest push to bring a Waffle...
COLLEGE STATION, TX
wtaw.com

College Station Water Customers Not Following Voluntary Consumption Requests

The College Station city council learns voluntary water consumption requests are not being followed. City manager Bryan Woods reported during the last week of July, College Station set a single day high for consumption. And three of the top five single days for consumption took place during July. In response...
Bay Area Entertainer

The king has sent backpacks...

is with Tony Abraham and Cody Goolsby. · On Saturday, TRF Ambassadors bundled up 271 backpacks, filled with school supplies, for the Grimes County Back to School drive. We also received a cash donation from the Navasota Lions Club which is going towards more supplies!
GRIMES COUNTY, TX
Click2Houston.com

Voles destroying yards in Willis; Homeowners say infestation is costly

WILLIS, Texas – Homeowners in the Emerald Lakes community in Willis are warning others about a tiny rodent that causes big problems. This particular rodent is known as a vole and it thrives on smalls plant, plant bulbs, and tree roots. “We’ve never heard of these things before, I...
WILLIS, TX
kwhi.com

BRENHAM AIRPORT FBO FILES LAWSUIT AGAINST CITY

The Brenham Municipal Airport’s Fixed Base Operator (FBO) is suing the city for allegations of “draconian and outrageously discriminatory treatment.”. In a lawsuit filed July 20th in 21st District Court, Brent Nedbalek, the owner of Aviators Plus, claims he was subjected to “an unscrupulous game of financial bait and switch” and that the requirements imposed on his business in the FBO agreement with the city were “unreasonable” and “financially untenable.” Nedbalek is seeking monetary relief of over $1 million and other remedies allowed by state law.
BRENHAM, TX
kagstv.com

Local stand-up comedian encouraging others to play Mega- Million lottery

BRYAN, Texas — An individual from the local area is purchasing a lottery ticket in hopes of winning. On July 20th, the Mega Millions lottery announced a jackpot of $1.28 billion. The prize was the second-largest in the history of the lottery. A Bryan native, Lee Cross, believes that...
BRYAN, TX
Navasota Examiner

Navasota suspect arrested in Bryan

BRYAN – A College Station man who is awaiting trial in Grimes County was arrested Wednesday, July 27, by Bryan Police Department. Jermaine Williams, age 25, has multiple outstanding warrants in Grimes County stemming from an incident Dec. 2, 2021. He failed to appear for his scheduled court date.
GRIMES COUNTY, TX
KAGS

The Bryan Police is tracking down a liquor store burglar

BRYAN, Texas — Bryan police are asking a man to come forward and speak with them about an alleged robbery in June. It is reported that the person of interest has a tattoo on his forearm. Police are encouraging anyone who knows information about the break in to call...
BRYAN, TX
Battalion Texas AM

Assembling next recruiting class

The offseason has never been boring for Texas A&M football since the arrival of coach Jimbo Fisher. After the yells subside in Kyle Field as fans anticipate another season of football, the staff in Aggieland under Fisher has put an emphasis on recruiting, and the results speak for themselves. Since...
COLLEGE STATION, TX
KBTX.com

Firefighters gain quick control of fires at Somerville Lake

SOMERVILLE, Texas (KBTX) - Firefighters battled a pair of fires Sunday afternoon at Somerville Lake and gained quick control of the blaze before spreading into other areas on the southeast side of the lake. According to firefighters on the ground, the first fire was a flare-up from a previous fire...
SOMERVILLE, TX
kwhi.com

LATE-NIGHT GRASS FIRE BURNS OVER 30 ACRES NEAR GAY HILL

Several Washington County fire departments worked late Monday night into this (Tuesday) morning to extinguish a large grass fire north of Brenham. The Gay Hill Volunteer Fire Department was called out around 9:45 p.m. Monday to a fire along FM 390 that was burning toward Chriesman Road. According to Gay...
BRENHAM, TX
montgomerycountypolicereporter.com

LAKE RESCUE IN PROGRESS

10PM-Fire units and Montgomery County Precinct 1 Constable Lake Patrol units are responding to the Adkins Creek area of Lake Conroe where a person is reporting a capsized boat with debris in the water near the boat ramp. 11pm-The John Boat has been removed from the water and a search...
CONROE, TX

