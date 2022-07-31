Handmade in College Station

The Brenham Municipal Airport’s Fixed Base Operator (FBO) is suing the city for allegations of “draconian and outrageously discriminatory treatment.”. In a lawsuit filed July 20th in 21st District Court, Brent Nedbalek, the owner of Aviators Plus, claims he was subjected to “an unscrupulous game of financial bait and switch” and that the requirements imposed on his business in the FBO agreement with the city were “unreasonable” and “financially untenable.” Nedbalek is seeking monetary relief of over $1 million and other remedies allowed by state law.

BRENHAM, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO