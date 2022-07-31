Handmade in College Station

www.thebatt.com
travelnowsmart.com
20 Best Restaurants in College Station, TX — Top-Rated Places to Eat!
Located in Southeast Texas, College Station is a quaint city rich in history and culture, proudly boasting it through its must-visit attractions and bustling food scene. Although College Station isn’t as large as Texas’ main cities, its culinary offerings will surely excite any food enthusiast who visits. This...
KBTX.com
Here’s where you can find free Back-to-School supplies and services
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - It’s that time of year again and parents are gearing up to send their kiddos back to school. But this year, they’ll be paying more for school supplies. The National Retail Federation says families are expected to spend 40% more on their back-to-school shopping list this year, almost $170 per child.
Bryan College Station Eagle
Waffle House smothers latest attempt to bring restaurant to Aggieland
Bryan-College Station residents have been pleading and campaigning for almost a decade for Waffle House to bring a location to Aggieland, but Waffle House officials have smothered the latest movement to bring the southern staple restaurant chain to town, for now at least. The latest push to bring a Waffle...
Click2Houston.com
Chick-Fil-A coming to your neighborhood? This is where beloved chicken chain is putting its 4 new Houston-area locations
HOUSTON – There are four new Chick-fil-A locations coming to the Houston area. The public relations firm working on behalf of Chick-Fil-A in the Houston area confirmed these locations to KPRC 2. At the corner of Main Street and Kirby Drive near NRG Stadium. These locations are all slated...
Bryan-College Station group fights hotel human trafficking, saving victims
BRYAN, Texas — An anti-human trafficking outreach group met with 37 Bryan/College Station hotels on July 30th as part of World Day Against Trafficking in Person. Bryan-based Unbound Now, a network of anti-human trafficking agencies aimed at spreading awareness about human trafficking in the Bryan and College Station areas.
wtaw.com
College Station Water Customers Not Following Voluntary Consumption Requests
The College Station city council learns voluntary water consumption requests are not being followed. City manager Bryan Woods reported during the last week of July, College Station set a single day high for consumption. And three of the top five single days for consumption took place during July. In response...
The king has sent backpacks...
is with Tony Abraham and Cody Goolsby. · On Saturday, TRF Ambassadors bundled up 271 backpacks, filled with school supplies, for the Grimes County Back to School drive. We also received a cash donation from the Navasota Lions Club which is going towards more supplies!
Click2Houston.com
Voles destroying yards in Willis; Homeowners say infestation is costly
WILLIS, Texas – Homeowners in the Emerald Lakes community in Willis are warning others about a tiny rodent that causes big problems. This particular rodent is known as a vole and it thrives on smalls plant, plant bulbs, and tree roots. “We’ve never heard of these things before, I...
KBTX.com
College Station Police: Argument resulted in gunfire, 2 people taken to hospital
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Two people were taken to the hospital after shots were fired in the 1200 block of Holik Drive around 8:30 Wednesday morning. Police say an argument happened between several people that ended with shots being fired. Two people were taken to St. Joseph’s Hospital in College Station.
kwhi.com
BRENHAM AIRPORT FBO FILES LAWSUIT AGAINST CITY
The Brenham Municipal Airport’s Fixed Base Operator (FBO) is suing the city for allegations of “draconian and outrageously discriminatory treatment.”. In a lawsuit filed July 20th in 21st District Court, Brent Nedbalek, the owner of Aviators Plus, claims he was subjected to “an unscrupulous game of financial bait and switch” and that the requirements imposed on his business in the FBO agreement with the city were “unreasonable” and “financially untenable.” Nedbalek is seeking monetary relief of over $1 million and other remedies allowed by state law.
kagstv.com
Local stand-up comedian encouraging others to play Mega- Million lottery
BRYAN, Texas — An individual from the local area is purchasing a lottery ticket in hopes of winning. On July 20th, the Mega Millions lottery announced a jackpot of $1.28 billion. The prize was the second-largest in the history of the lottery. A Bryan native, Lee Cross, believes that...
Navasota Examiner
Navasota suspect arrested in Bryan
BRYAN – A College Station man who is awaiting trial in Grimes County was arrested Wednesday, July 27, by Bryan Police Department. Jermaine Williams, age 25, has multiple outstanding warrants in Grimes County stemming from an incident Dec. 2, 2021. He failed to appear for his scheduled court date.
KVUE
2 tickets in Texas won $1M in Mega Millions. Here's where they were purchased.
TEXAS, USA — Check your Mega Millions lottery tickets, Texans!. The winning numbers for the $1.28 billion prize were 13-36-45-57-67, Mega Ball 14 and Megaplier 2. The cash option was $747.2 million. Nobody from Texas bought the jackpot-winning ticket, which was purchased in Illinois. The last time someone won...
The Bryan Police is tracking down a liquor store burglar
BRYAN, Texas — Bryan police are asking a man to come forward and speak with them about an alleged robbery in June. It is reported that the person of interest has a tattoo on his forearm. Police are encouraging anyone who knows information about the break in to call...
Battalion Texas AM
Assembling next recruiting class
The offseason has never been boring for Texas A&M football since the arrival of coach Jimbo Fisher. After the yells subside in Kyle Field as fans anticipate another season of football, the staff in Aggieland under Fisher has put an emphasis on recruiting, and the results speak for themselves. Since...
KBTX.com
Firefighters gain quick control of fires at Somerville Lake
SOMERVILLE, Texas (KBTX) - Firefighters battled a pair of fires Sunday afternoon at Somerville Lake and gained quick control of the blaze before spreading into other areas on the southeast side of the lake. According to firefighters on the ground, the first fire was a flare-up from a previous fire...
KBTX.com
Authorities are investigating a deceased person found at College Station park
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - College Station Police Department is currently at St. Andrews Park where a body has been found. A cause of death has not been determined and the person has not yet been identified. This is a developing story. We will update it as more details become...
kwhi.com
LATE-NIGHT GRASS FIRE BURNS OVER 30 ACRES NEAR GAY HILL
Several Washington County fire departments worked late Monday night into this (Tuesday) morning to extinguish a large grass fire north of Brenham. The Gay Hill Volunteer Fire Department was called out around 9:45 p.m. Monday to a fire along FM 390 that was burning toward Chriesman Road. According to Gay...
montgomerycountypolicereporter.com
LAKE RESCUE IN PROGRESS
10PM-Fire units and Montgomery County Precinct 1 Constable Lake Patrol units are responding to the Adkins Creek area of Lake Conroe where a person is reporting a capsized boat with debris in the water near the boat ramp. 11pm-The John Boat has been removed from the water and a search...
KBTX.com
College Station woman charged with DWI after driving through fence
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - A College Station woman was arrested on Friday after she drove through a fence. Sarah Walker was found in the 4000 block of Dunlap Loop after a resident heard a loud crash near their yard. Walker was reportedly on her way to pick up her...
