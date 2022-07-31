MISSING: Silver Alert issued for missing 31-year-old man in Seymour

www.wlky.com
Missing 13-year-old from Morgantown may be with 18-year-old man
Police are searching for a missing 13-year-old from Morgantown who may be in the company of an 18-year-old from Greenwood.
Police investigating 'accidental drowning' of 8-year-old in Charlestown
CHARLESTOWN, Ind. (WDRB) -- Police are investigating what they believe is an accidental drowning of an 8-year-old in Charlestown. Investigators said the child was found unconscious and unresponsive in a swimming pool. Police do not believe foul play was involved in the drowning. Police have not identified the child or...
INDOT: Fatal crash in Jefferson County, Indiana closes road
HANOVER, Ind. — INDOT reports a fatal crash on IN 56 (East Lagrange Road) in Jefferson County, Indiana. The crash happened Wednesday morning in Hanover, at the intersection of East Lagrange and Kuntz Road. The road is closed in both directions. This crash involves a tractor-trailer, and INDOT reports...
Man missing from Seymour believed to be in 'extreme danger'
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Police are asking for the public's help to find a man who is missing from Seymour, Indiana. William Hankins, was last seen on Tuesday, July 26 around 5:30 a.m. in the Seymour area. Police believe Hankins, 31, is in "extreme danger" and could require medical assistance.
Police say Louisville driver high on meth at Middletown crash that seriously injured mother, 8-year-old
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Police said a woman was high on methamphetamine last month when she was involved in a crash that sent a woman and her 8-year-old son to the hospital with serious injuries. According to court documents, 31-year-old Amber Washington was arrested Monday. Middletown Police said the incident...
Indiana man killed in Ripley County head-on crash
RIPLEY COUNTY, Ind. (WKRC) - A man was killed in a head-on crash near Versailles on Saturday. At 4:00 p.m., troopers from the Indiana State Police Versailles Post say that a Ford F-350 pickup truck crossed the centerline into the path of a Ford Escape on State Road 129. The...
34-year-old Louisville woman found dead in Scott County; police investigating
SCOTT COUNTY, Ind. — An investigation is underway after a Louisville woman was found dead in southern Indiana. It happened on Sunday, July 31, according to the Scott County Sheriff's Office. Scott County sheriff's deputies were dispatched to a location on South Underwood Road in reference to a body...
Man killed in Ripley County crash, state troopers say
VERSAILLES, Ind. (WXIX) - An Elizabethtown man was killed in a two-vehicle crash on State Road 129 on Saturday afternoon, according to Indiana State Police. Lenord Sheldon Jr., 66, sustained fatal injuries after colliding head-on with another vehicle, according to Indiana State Police Sgt. Stephen Wheeles. The Ripley County Coroner’s...
Bartholomew County officials are mourning the loss of a long-time county employee
COLUMBUS – Bartholomew County officials are mourning the loss of a long-time county employee who was killed Saturday afternoon in a car accident on State Road 129. According to Indiana State Police reports, 66-year-old Lenord “Ray” Sheldon Jr. of Elizabethtown was pronounced dead at the scene. Sheldon worked in the Bartholomew County Surveyor’s Office for more than 30 years.
Body Found in Rural Scott County
Scott County Sheriff's Deputies are Conducting a Death Investigation. Scott County-On 7-31-2022, Scott County Sheriff's Deputies were dispatched to a location on County Line Road in Southern Scott County in reference to a deceased female. Upon arrival, Deputies located the deceased, later identified as Ashley Deaton-Hedge, 34 of Louisville, KY. Detective Lieutenant John Hartman and Detective First Sergeant Jacklyn Shofner of the Sheriff's Office responded to the location and are conducting the death investigation. Assistance at the scene was provided by Indiana State Police Crime Scene Investigation (CSI) Sergeant Merritt Toomey. The next of kin of the deceased has been notified. This is an ongoing investigation and no further information will be released at this time.
Carlisle man killed in Greene Co. motorcycle crash
GREENE COUNTY, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — A Carlisle man has died after being hit by a pickup truck shortly after being ejected from his motorcycle on State Road 67. According to the Greene County Sheriff’s Office, the crash occurred Saturday at 11:50 a.m. on SR 67 north of Switz City. Robert McKee, 43, of Carlisle, died […]
Man dead following two-car accident on State Road 129
VERSAILLES, Ind. — A Bartholomew County, Indiana, man has died after a two-vehicle crash that occurred on State Road 129, just south of Versailles on Saturday. According to the Indiana State Police, the accident happened around 4 p.m. Upon further investigation, authorities indicated that a blue 2006 Ford F-350,...
Man found dead in private pond in Washington County
WASHINGTON COUNTY, Ind. — The body of a Jackson County man was discovered in a private pond in Washington County over the weekend, Indiana State Police confirmed. Around 12:30 p.m. on Saturday, ISP and deputies from the Washington County Sheriff’s Office were sent to investigate the 11000 block of Haleysburg Road after a resident reported […]
Charges added for Jeffersonville mother accused of infant neglect
JEFFERSONVILLE, Ind. (WAVE) - The Jeffersonville Police Department has filed to charge a Jeffersonville mother, accused of neglecting a 49-day-old infant and lying to law enforcement officials during investigation. Officials are seeking charges for 20-year-old Shelby Hayes, stating investigators believe she committed the offenses of neglect of a dependent and...
Madison Police Arrest Two on Drug Charges Following Theft of Golf Cart
Both have the presumption of innocences until otherwise proven guilty. July 29, 2022, @ approximately 10:57 AM Madison Police investigated a reported golf cart theft from the area of Vaughn Drive, near Poplar Street. At approximately 12:30 PM (same date) Madison Police Detective Shawn Scudder located the stolen golf cart,...
Man killed in two-vehicle crash near Versailles, police say
VERSAILLES — A Bartholomew County man has been killed after a two-vehicle crash occurred around 4 p.m. on Saturday, July 30, on State Road 129, just south of Versailles, according to Indiana State Police. Initial investigation showed that a blue 2006 Ford F-350 was traveling northbound on State Road...
Elizabethtown man killed in crash
A two vehicle crash in Ripley County has claimed the life of a man from Elizabethtown. On Saturday, July 30 around 4:00 p.m. troopers from the Indiana State Police-Versailles Post began investigating a two-vehicle crash that occurred on State Road 129, just south of Versailles, that claimed the life of a Bartholomew County man.
ISP: Man found dead in southern Indiana pond
WASHINGTON COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) – Police are investigating the death of a man who’s body was found in a pond on Saturday afternoon. Police say the Washington County Sheriff’s Department responded to reports from a resident claiming to have found a body in a pond at the 11000 block of Haleysburg Road in northern Washington County.
Death investigation underway as Louisville woman found dead in southern Indiana
SCOTTSBURG, Ind. (WAVE) - Scott County officials confirmed a death investigation is ongoing after a Louisville woman was found dead in Scottsburg on Sunday. According to the Scott County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were sent to a location on South Underwood Road after reports of a dead woman was found.
Child dies after falling at Garden of the Gods
SALINE COUNTY, Ill. (WEHT) — A 10-year-old girl from Odon, Indiana has died after falling at Garden of the Gods, according to news outlets in southern Illinois. Reports said the girl was visiting the Shawnee National Forest with her family Friday afternoon. While hiking, she fell about 100 feet, according to Jackson County Coroner Dr. […]
