FAA, NTSB to investigate fatal plane crash near Ute, Iowa

Pilot identified in fatal plane crash near Ute, Iowa
UTE, Iowa -- The Monona County Sheriff's Office has identified the pilot who died in an airplane crash Saturday near Ute. The pilot, 45-year-old Brady Neil Penner, of Weatherford, Oklahoma, succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced dead on the scene, according to a press release from the sheriff's office.
Iowa Crop-Dusting Pilot Dies After Weekend Crash
A pilot who was flying a crop-dusting plane in Iowa over the weekend has died following a crash. The Des Moines Register reports that the accident happened in Western Iowa near the town of Ute. The Monona County 911 Center received a call just after 1 p.m. on Saturday that an airplane had crashed near 230th Street and Teak Avenue. That is just to the south of Ute, Iowa. When emergency crews arrived, they discovered a crop-dusting plane on the roadway on fire, according to the Register.
Sheriff: Spray plane crashes after hitting electrical line near Ute, pilot dead
A pilot died Saturday after his spray plane hit electrical wires and crashed just south of Ute, Iowa.
Spray plane crashes after hitting electrical line in Monona County
A pilot died Saturday after his spray plane hit electrical wires and crashed just south of Ute, Iowa.
