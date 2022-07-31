Commonwealth Games: Team Wales 2022 medals in Birmingham

www.bbc.com
BBC
Commonwealth Games: Katarina Johnson-Thompson leads heptathlon after day one
England's defending champion Katarina Johnson-Thompson nudged her lead out to 109 points after four...
Katarina Johnson-Thompson adds second Commonwealth crown to career medal haul
England’s Katarina Johnson-Thompson retained her Commonwealth Games heptathlon title in Birmingham.Victory on home soil marked a welcome return to form for the 29-year-old following an 18-month injury nightmare, although a total score of 6377 points shows she is still short of top gear.Here, the PA news agency takes a look at the major outdoor successes of the Liverpudlian’s career.First Commonwealth crown, 2018 (6255 points)Johnson-Thompson clinched the Commonwealth crown for the first time in Gold Coast, Australia.It was an emphatic victory Down Under as she comfortably finished ahead of Canada’s Nina Schultz and compatriot Niamh Emerson.European silver, 2018 (6759 points)After a...
'Leave Him In England' - Ajax Media Slam 'Boring' Erik Ten Hag For His Actions At Manchester United
Media at AFC Ajax have slammed Erik Ten Hag, saying "Leave him in England" due to his actions at Manchester Unites so far.
BBC
Eilish McColgan column: 'How has Scotland developed athletics stars?'
Scotland has seen a gold rush of world-class athletes over the last few years. But how has our wee nation managed to become a powerhouse in middle-distance running on a global stage?
BBC
Commonwealth Games: Wales' Taylor Bevan impresses again to reach quarter-finals
Wales boxer Taylor Bevan continued his impressive form at the Commonwealth Games by beating...
BBC
Tory leadership: Rishi Sunak backs Wales-only Covid inquiry
Rishi Sunak has backed calls for a Welsh Covid inquiry and has attacked plans for a larger Senedd. He said it could not be right that the Welsh government's priority is for more politicians "when the public are struggling to pay their energy bills". The Tory leadership contender also vowed...
BBC
Commonwealth Games: Laura Kenny wins scratch race gold at track cycling
England's Laura Kenny won a stunning track cycling scratch race gold at the Commonwealth...
BBC
Commonwealth Games: Olivia Breen shocks Sophie Hahn to claim 100m gold for Wales
Wales' Olivia Breen hunted down English rival Sophie Hahn in a spectacular T37/38 100m...
BBC
How much do women footballers get paid?
England Lionesses captain Leah Williamson is reported to have earned £200,000 last season. That may be almost eight times as high as the average UK salary, yet compared to the men's England captain, Harry Kane, it pales into insignificance. On Sunday night, Williamson led the national team to victory...
UEFA・
BBC
Commonwealth Games: England men draw eight-goal thriller with India
England came from 3-0 and 4-1 down to draw 4-4 with India in a...
BBC
Ireland v South Africa T20 series: Irish morale high despite losing run, says Andrew Balbirnie
Ireland v South Africa T20 series - Game one of two. Venue: Bristol Date: Wednesday, 3 August Start time: 18:30 BST. Coverage: Scorecard and match report on the BBC Sport website. Captain Andrew Balbirnie says Ireland's morale remains high for two Twenty20 games against South Africa, despite an eight-match losing...
International Business Times
McKeon Dazzles In Commonwealth Pool As Kenny Wins Emotional Cycling Gold
Australian swim sensation Emma McKeon won a record-extending 12th gold medal at the Commonwealth Games on Monday as cycling star Laura Kenny finished her campaign with an emotional gold. It was another night of domination in the Birmingham pool for Australia, who now have 16 golds at the Sandwell Aquatics...
Day Six at the Commonwealth Games: Johnson-Thompson and Campbell go for gold
Emily Campbell bids to add Commonwealth Games gold to her Olympic silver medal in the women’s weightlifting, while Katarina Johnson-Thompson’s heptathlon challenge reaches its conclusion on the track.Here, the PA news agency tees up Wednesday’s action and looks back at some of the highlights from day five.Emily’s gold bidCampbell shot to fame when she won a silver medal in the women’s weightlifting 87kg+ category at the Tokyo Olympics.The Nottingham 28-year-old, who won bronze on the Gold Coast four years ago and is also the reigning European champion, is favourite to snatch a gold medal on her home stage and continue...
SkySports
England name Ollie Robinson in 14-man squad for first two Test matches against South Africa
The Sussex seamer's previous Test appearance came in January's final Ashes fixture in Hobart with a back problem seeing him miss the three games in the West Indies in March before he was left out of the squad for the opening Test against New Zealand at Lord's in June. Robinson...
BBC
Napoli president rules out signing Africans committed to Nations Cup
Napoli owner and president Aurelio de Laurentiis says the Italian club will avoid signing any more African players unless they agree not to play in the Africa Cup of Nations. Senegal defender Kalidou Koulibaly - now at Premier League side Chelsea - and Cameroon midfielder Andre-Frank Zambo Anguissa missed six Napoli games while on international duty at this year's tournament, which took place in January and February.
BBC
Commonwealth Games: Wales win 10th medal with bowls bronze
Bowls trio Owain Dando, Ross Owen and Jonathan Tomlinson claimed Wales' 10th medal of...
Commonwealth Games 2022 LIVE: Katarina Johnson-Thompson wins gold as Daryll Neita takes 100m bronze
Katarina Johnson-Thompson put the finishing touches on a comeback gold in the Commonwealth Games as she defended her heptathlon title on day six in Birmingham. It is Johnson-Thompson’s first victory since winning the world title in 2019 having recovered from at least one career-threatening injury. It came after Eilish McColgan won a thrilling 10,000m gold after a sprint finish, before Daryll Neita took bronze in the 100 metres final. Olympic champion Elaine Thompson-Herah of Jamaica ruled supreme, however, with another dominant performance.In the pool, world champion Ben Proud continued to dominate in the men’s 50m free while Scotland’s Duncan...
BBC
Commonwealth Games 2022: Australia beat Wales to table tennis bronze in women's team event
Watch the highlights as Australia beat Wales to Commonwealth Games bronze in the women's team event of the table tennis. Australia overcame the Welsh team of Charlotte Carey, Chloe Thomas Wu Zhang and Anna Hursey 3-0 to finish third. Afterwards Carey told BBC Sport Wales that the team were "gutted"...
SkySports
Today on Sky Sports Racing: £20,000 Brighton Mile headlines trio of Wednesday meetings
The £20,000 Brighton Mile Challenge Handicap looks like an excellent renewal with 13 going to post for the feature at the Sussex venue, live on Sky Sports Racing. 3.40 Brighton - Previous winners clash in Brighton Mile. Winners of the last two runnings show up in this afternoon's big...
BBC
Commonwealth Games 2022: Wales' Dan Jervis pulls out of 1,500m freestyle heats
Wales' Dan Jervis has pulled out of the 1,500m men's freestyle heats after failing to fully recover from Covid-19. The 26-year-old was one of Wales' medal hopes in the pool, having won silver in 2018 and bronze in 2014 in the event. Jervis finished eighth in the 400m freestyle in...
