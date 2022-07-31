ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sports

Commonwealth Games: Team Wales 2022 medals in Birmingham

BBC
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
www.bbc.com

The Independent

Katarina Johnson-Thompson adds second Commonwealth crown to career medal haul

England’s Katarina Johnson-Thompson retained her Commonwealth Games heptathlon title in Birmingham.Victory on home soil marked a welcome return to form for the 29-year-old following an 18-month injury nightmare, although a total score of 6377 points shows she is still short of top gear.Here, the PA news agency takes a look at the major outdoor successes of the Liverpudlian’s career.First Commonwealth crown, 2018 (6255 points)Johnson-Thompson clinched the Commonwealth crown for the first time in Gold Coast, Australia.It was an emphatic victory Down Under as she comfortably finished ahead of Canada’s Nina Schultz and compatriot Niamh Emerson.European silver, 2018 (6759 points)After a...
SPORTS
BBC

Eilish McColgan column: 'How has Scotland developed athletics stars?'

Coverage: Watch live on BBC TV with extra streams on BBC iPlayer, Red Button, BBC Sport website and BBC Sport mobile app. Scotland has seen a gold rush of world-class athletes over the last few years. But how has our wee nation managed to become a powerhouse in middle-distance running on a global stage?
SPORTS
BBC

Tory leadership: Rishi Sunak backs Wales-only Covid inquiry

Rishi Sunak has backed calls for a Welsh Covid inquiry and has attacked plans for a larger Senedd. He said it could not be right that the Welsh government's priority is for more politicians "when the public are struggling to pay their energy bills". The Tory leadership contender also vowed...
WORLD
BBC

Commonwealth Games: Laura Kenny wins scratch race gold at track cycling

Coverage: Watch live on BBC TV with extra streams on BBC iPlayer, Red Button, BBC Sport website and BBC Sport mobile app; Listen on BBC Radio 5 Live and Sports Extra; live text and clips online. England's Laura Kenny won a stunning track cycling scratch race gold at the Commonwealth...
WORLD
BBC

How much do women footballers get paid?

England Lionesses captain Leah Williamson is reported to have earned £200,000 last season. That may be almost eight times as high as the average UK salary, yet compared to the men's England captain, Harry Kane, it pales into insignificance. On Sunday night, Williamson led the national team to victory...
UEFA
BBC

Commonwealth Games: England men draw eight-goal thriller with India

Coverage: Watch live on BBC TV with extra streams on BBC iPlayer, Red Button, BBC Sport website and BBC Sport mobile app; Listen on BBC Radio 5 Live and Sports Extra; live text and clips online. England came from 3-0 and 4-1 down to draw 4-4 with India in a...
WORLD
International Business Times

McKeon Dazzles In Commonwealth Pool As Kenny Wins Emotional Cycling Gold

Australian swim sensation Emma McKeon won a record-extending 12th gold medal at the Commonwealth Games on Monday as cycling star Laura Kenny finished her campaign with an emotional gold. It was another night of domination in the Birmingham pool for Australia, who now have 16 golds at the Sandwell Aquatics...
SWIMMING & SURFING
Sports
The Independent

Day Six at the Commonwealth Games: Johnson-Thompson and Campbell go for gold

Emily Campbell bids to add Commonwealth Games gold to her Olympic silver medal in the women’s weightlifting, while Katarina Johnson-Thompson’s heptathlon challenge reaches its conclusion on the track.Here, the PA news agency tees up Wednesday’s action and looks back at some of the highlights from day five.Emily’s gold bidCampbell shot to fame when she won a silver medal in the women’s weightlifting 87kg+ category at the Tokyo Olympics.The Nottingham 28-year-old, who won bronze on the Gold Coast four years ago and is also the reigning European champion, is favourite to snatch a gold medal on her home stage and continue...
SPORTS
BBC

Napoli president rules out signing Africans committed to Nations Cup

Napoli owner and president Aurelio de Laurentiis says the Italian club will avoid signing any more African players unless they agree not to play in the Africa Cup of Nations. Senegal defender Kalidou Koulibaly - now at Premier League side Chelsea - and Cameroon midfielder Andre-Frank Zambo Anguissa missed six Napoli games while on international duty at this year's tournament, which took place in January and February.
PREMIER LEAGUE
BBC

Commonwealth Games: Wales win 10th medal with bowls bronze

Coverage: Watch live on BBC TV with extra streams on BBC iPlayer, Red Button, BBC Sport website and BBC Sport mobile app; Listen on BBC Radio 5 Live and Sports Extra; live text and clips online. Bowls trio Owain Dando, Ross Owen and Jonathan Tomlinson claimed Wales' 10th medal of...
SPORTS
The Independent

Commonwealth Games 2022 LIVE: Katarina Johnson-Thompson wins gold as Daryll Neita takes 100m bronze

Katarina Johnson-Thompson put the finishing touches on a comeback gold in the Commonwealth Games as she defended her heptathlon title on day six in Birmingham. It is Johnson-Thompson’s first victory since winning the world title in 2019 having recovered from at least one career-threatening injury. It came after Eilish McColgan won a thrilling 10,000m gold after a sprint finish, before Daryll Neita took bronze in the 100 metres final. Olympic champion Elaine Thompson-Herah of Jamaica ruled supreme, however, with another dominant performance.In the pool, world champion Ben Proud continued to dominate in the men’s 50m free while Scotland’s Duncan...
SPORTS

