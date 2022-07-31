ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Green Bay, WI

Is Allen Lazard following Jordy Nelson's path to No. 1 WR for Packers?

By Zach Kruse
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0vjImK_0gzrsTyu00

There is organization-wide confidence in Allen Lazard ascending to become the No. 1 receiver for the Green Bay Packers during the 2022 season. The general manager, coach and quarterback all believe in him. Lazard’s path, especially as an undrafted free agent entering the NFL, is a relatively uncommon one. But veteran Randall Cobb made an interesting comparison when talking about Lazard’s new role as the top receiver this week.

He was specifically reminded of Jordy Nelson’s ascension during the early years of Aaron Rodgers’ tenure as the Packers starting quarterback.

“I think he was trending towards the end of the season on a level that we saw Jordy in 2010, you know, on the Super Bowl run. And he followed that season up in 2011 with a big year,” Cobb said. “So, I look forward to seeing the way Allen carries himself and continues to make plays throughout this training camp and into the season.”

Over the final five games of 2021, Lazard emerged from a mid-season slump and caught 21 passes for 290 yards and five scores. In 2010, Nelson had a 124-yard game in Week 16 and then exploded for 21 catches, 286 yards and two touchdowns over four playoff games.

Let’s do another comparison. Nelson’s first three seasons (2008-2010) look a lot like Lazard’s last three seasons (2019-21). (Note: This takes out Lazard’s 2018 season, in which he played just one game as an undrafted rookie.)

Take a look:

Nelson (2008-10) Lazard (2019-21)

Games 45 41

Pass snaps 833 1,053

Catches 100 108

Targets 149 158

Catch % 67.1 68.4

Yards 1,268 1,441

Yards/catch 12.7 13.3

Yards/target 8.5 9.1

TD 10 14

In 2011, or Nelson’s fourth season in Green Bay, he ascended to the No. 1 receiver role and caught 68 passes for 1,263 yards and 15 touchdowns.

Can Lazard follow the same path as Nelson, who used a terrific end to his third season and a bigger opportunity in Year 4 to transform himself from an efficient form of Robin in the Packers offense to a deadly version of Batman?

It’s difficult to say. In a complementary role, Lazard has been incredibly efficient, but there’s no guaranteeing he’ll be just as good when he’s the No. 1 receiver and more attention is on him on every snap. Nelson was probably the better receiver entering his fourth season. At the peak of his powers, No. 87 was an elite playmaker. No one really knows if Lazard can reach those levels.

But more targets are coming Lazard’s way, and the four-time NFL MVP at quarterback has unwavering trust in his ability. Mix more opportunities for a receiver with the trust of Rodgers, one of the greatest distributors of the football in history, and Lazard has a true chance to create a big season.

Let’s say Lazard’s targets simply double in 2022, going from 60 in 2021 to 120 this year. Reasonable. While not a perfect extrapolation, given all the unconsidered variables, including the rippling effect of losing a generational talent like Davante Adams, let’s also say Lazard plays at a statistical level equal to his last three seasons – meaning the same catch percentage, yards per target, etc.

Lazard’s past numbers extrapolated out over 120 targets would equal 82 catches, 1,092 yards and 10 touchdowns.

Not crazy numbers over a 17-game schedule for Aaron Rodgers’ No. 1 receiver.

Don’t sleep on Allen Lazard in 2022. Even if he’s not the next Jordy Nelson, the stats paint the picture of a player ready for a bigger opportunity, and the franchise’s unrelenting confidence in him should have Lazard well-positioned for a breakout season as the new No. 1 in Green Bay.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Penn State adds former NFL QB as offensive analyst

Penn State has a new addition to the football staff, and he brings a bit of NFL experience at the quarterback position. Charlie Frye, who was most recently a quarterbacks coach with the NFL’s Miami Dolphins in 2021, has joined the Penn State staff as an offensive analyst. Greg Pickel of On3 was among the first to report the news of the staff addition. Frye played college football for Akron and was a third-round pick of the Cleveland Browns in the 2005 NFL draft, a rare draft that went down without a single player from Penn State drafted but did see...
STATE COLLEGE, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Wisconsin Sports
Green Bay, WI
Sports
City
Green Bay, WI
Green Bay, WI
Football
Local
Wisconsin Football
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Instant takeaways from Day 7 of Patriots training camp

The New England Patriots offense spent Wednesday rebuilding its confidence. The Patriots looked significantly more on-point on Wednesday during an unpadded session. Without pads, they could not use contact, which gave the offense a distinct advantage after two rough days for them during padded, contact sessions. Take away the pass-rush, take away the problem — apparently.
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Why you shouldn't sleep on the 2022 Seattle Seahawks

Seahawks fans could probably use a dose of positivity right now. Shortly before their first post-Russell Wilson preseason begins, the team is in a bit of disarray. Drew Lock and Geno Smith can’t score against an unproven defense, Pete Carroll is home with COVID, Jamal Adams is injured again and DK Metcalf is scuffling with teammates at practice. That’s just this week and it’s not even Wednesday.
SEATTLE, WA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Packers need a new JUGS machine after 'ridiculous' day of simulated punts

All the issues catching punts during Tuesday’s practice in Green Bay had an explanation: A faulty JUGS machine. Packers coach Matt LaFleur expressed his frustration with the important piece of practice equipment – which can be used to shoot footballs in the air to simulate a punt return situation – after being asked about the problems catching punts on Wednesday.
GREEN BAY, WI
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

6.5 WRs Cowboys could look to sign to replace injured James Washington

The Cowboys may not know when they can expect James Washington to return from his foot injury; at least not yet. Recovery times from Jones fractures, the injury Dallas fears he has suffered but has not yet been verified, can range anywhere from weeks to months, depending on whether rest or surgery is prescribed. Jones fractures are normally revealed through x-rays, which the Cowboys have the ability to conduct on site in Oxnard, but they are also sending him for an MRI.
DALLAS, TX
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Robin
Person
Aaron Rodgers
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Trevor Penning, Malcolm Roach thrown out of Saints practice for fighting

Well that’s not ideal. Rookie left tackle Trevor Penning has been pushing the envelope every day at New Orleans Saints training camp, sustaining blocks to and sometimes through the whistle — and some of his teammates are pushing back. After winning a rep against backup defensive lineman Malcolm Roach on Wednesday, Penning got into it with his opponent and things escalated until a small crowd of teammates got involved and had to be separated.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nfl Mvp#American Football#The Green Bay Packers
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Quarterback Mitchell Trubisky on pace to start for Pittsburgh Steelers

Former Tar Heel Mitchell Trubisky is looking to bounce back into a starting role with the Pittsburgh Steelers. As training camps across the NFL continue, early reports have it that UNC fan favorite Mitchell Trubisky has the early edge in becoming the starting quarterback for the Steelers. The Steelers, for the first time since 2004, are looking for their next franchise quarterback after Ben Roethlisberger retired this past season. Despite spending a first round draft pick on Pittsburgh’s Kenny Pickett, all signs point to Trubisky leading the huddle this upcoming season with the starting job reportedly being “his to lose.” Many were shocked...
PITTSBURGH, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Batman
NFL Teams
Green Bay Packers
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Jets activate RB Tevin Coleman, TE Jeremy Ruckert

The New York Jets announced a pair of roster moves, adding two players to the active roster. The Jets have activated RB Tevin Coleman (illness) and rookie TE Jeremy Ruckert (foot) from the active/Non-Football Injury list. Coleman was New York’s second-leading rusher in 2021 with 356 rushing yards (Michael Carter...
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

135K+
Followers
180K+
Post
51M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy