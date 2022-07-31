Henrik Stenson Wins 2022 LIV Bedminster; Phil Mickelson Finishes 35th

bleacherreport.com
Related
golfmagic.com
PGA Tour REMOVES LIV Golf players from FedEx Cup; Rickie Fowler now in Playoffs
The PGA Tour has booted all the LIV Golf players out of its FedEx Cup standings heading into this week's final regular season event at the Wyndham Championship. Now the list has been updated, it means Rickie Fowler, who has had just one top-20 finish all season, moves into the all-important top 125 in the standings.
Phil Mickelson among 11 golfers to sue PGA Tour over LIV Golf suspensions
Phil Mickelson and Ian Poulter are among 11 LIV Golf players who have filed an antitrust lawsuit against the PGA Tour to challenge their suspensions. The group includes three players – Talor Gooch, Hudson Swafford and Matt Jones – who are seeking a temporary restraining order to allow them to compete in the FedEx Cup play-offs, which get under way next week.
Golf Channel
OWGR: Tony Finau closes in on top 10; Phil Mickelson almost out of top 100
On the heels of back-to-back PGA Tour victories, Tony Finau is closing in on a return to the top 10 in the world rankings. Finau, who spent time as high as No. 9 in the Official World Golf Ranking in 2018, moved from No. 16 to No. 13 after Sunday’s win at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, just behind Jordan Spieth and right ahead of Will Zalatoris.
Tony Finau claims second straight PGA Tour victory
Tony Finau on Sunday clinched back-to-back tour titles with a five-stroke win at the Rocket Mortgage Classic.The American, who won the 3M Open the previous week, was barely troubled through his final round in Detroit as he split six birdies with a single bogey to finish 26 under for the tournament.His score was well-clear of runners-up Patrick Cantlay, Cameron Young and Taylor Pendrith, who were all tied on -21.Another week, another win 🏆 @TonyFinauGolf wins the @RocketClassic by 5 shots for back-to-back victories. pic.twitter.com/nboOqPmmYw— PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) July 31, 2022Speaking to reporters after his victory, Finau said: “What a wonderful...
RELATED PEOPLE
Bleacher Report
Phil Mickelson, Bryson DeChambeau Among LIV Golfers to File Antitrust Lawsuit vs. PGA
Phil Mickelson and Bryson DeChambeau are among the 11 golfers on the LIV Golf Circuit who reportedly filed an antitrust lawsuit against the PGA Tour on Wednesday, per Louise Radnofsky and Andrew Beaton of the Wall Street Journal. Talor Gooch, Hudson Swafford, Matt Jones, Ian Poulter, Abraham Ancer, Carlos Ortiz,...
Yardbarker
Henrik Stenson victorious in LIV Golf debut at Bedminster
Henrik Stenson of Sweden held on to capture the LIV Golf Invitational Bedminster by two shots Sunday in Bedminster, N.J. The 46-year-old Stenson turned back the clock to win his debut on the LIV Golf Invitational Series at 11-under-par 202. After an opening-round 64, Stenson shot back-to-back 69s to hold off the field at Trump National Bedminster.
Wyndham Championship Odds: 3 Outright Bets to Target for the Final PGA Tour Event of the Regular Season
Webb Simpson headlines the three outright bets I'm placing for the Wyndham Championship. The post Wyndham Championship Odds: 3 Outright Bets to Target for the Final PGA Tour Event of the Regular Season appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
Talking About Tony Finau's Success and a Wyndham Championship Preview
The PGA Tour moves to its last event before the playoffs, and Bob and Jay discuss the man who will come into the postseason red-hot.
IN THIS ARTICLE
PGA Tour Hit With Antitrust Lawsuit By LIV Golf’s Phil Mickelson, Other Players
LIV Golf is firing back at the PGA Tour’s harsh penalties for defectors. Phil Mickelson and a group of the new league’s participants filed an antitrust lawsuit against their former tour. Also listed as a claimant is Bryson DeChambeau. The lawsuit likely aims to reduce penalties against players leaving the PGA Tour.
Henrik Stenson wins LIV Golf individual competition and $4 million prize on debut
Henrik Stenson won his first LIV Golf tournament in Bedminster, New Jersey on Sunday, nearly two weeks after he was stripped of his Ryder Cup captaincy for joining the breakaway series.
ESPN
How to watch the PGA Tour's Wyndham Championship
PGA Tour players have one last chance to get themselves into the FedEx Cup playoffs, and it comes this week at the Wyndham Championship. The top 125 in the standings will advance to next week's FedEx St. Jude Championship. The top 70 then advance to the BMW Championship. And finally, the top 30 make the season-ending Tour Championship.
FedExCup Playoffs: Who is on the bubble this week at the Wyndham Championship
The FedExCup Playoffs are just a week away, which makes the Wyndham Championship the last chance golfers have to secure their spot in the postseason. Only the top 125 golfers in the FedExCup standings will qualify for the FedEx St. Jude Championship, which marks the first of three playoff tournaments that ends with the Tour Championship at East Lake later this month.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Golf Channel
Presidents Cup picture: As playoffs near, Tony Finau pads lead on Jordan Spieth for final auto spot
Tony Finau has played three Cups as a professional, two Ryder and one Presidents. Having needed a captain’s pick each time, though, Finau is determined to earn his way automatically for the first time this year. Finau’s victory Sunday at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, his second in as many...
Golf Digest
Tony Finau's hot streak pushes him past impressive PGA Tour career earnings milestone
With two wins in a seven-day span, Tony Finau racked up nearly $3 million in prize money. It's not quite winning Friday's Mega Millions drawing, but it'll do. Especially considering that's just a fraction of Finau's career earnings. In fact, Finau passed an impressive PGA Tour earnings milestone thanks to...
NBC Sports
11 LIV golfers file antitrust lawsuit against PGA Tour
Phil Mickelson and 10 other players from LIV Golf filed an antitrust lawsuit against the PGA Tour on Wednesday over their suspensions for participating in the Saudi-funded breakaway series. The Wall Street Journal first reported the news of the lawsuit. Bryson DeChambeau, Talor Gooch, Hudson Swafford, Matt Jones, Ian Poulter,...
LIV Golfers Phil Mickelson, Bryson DeChambeau take legal action against PGA Tour
The battle between LIV Golf and the PGA Tour is reaching new heights. As many as 11 LIV golfers have decided to take legal action against the PGA Tour in order to oppose their suspensions, which stemmed from their participation on the LIV Golf tour. Phil Mickelson and Bryson DeChambeau are two of the players […] The post LIV Golfers Phil Mickelson, Bryson DeChambeau take legal action against PGA Tour appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Golf.com
2022 Wyndham Championship tee times: Round 1 groupings for Thursday
The 2022 Wyndham Championship gets underway Thursday, August 4, at Sedgefield Country Club in North Carolina. You can find full Round 1 tee times for the tournament at the bottom of this post. Featured grouping for Wyndham Round 1. PGA Tour star Will Zalatoris is still missing something big on...
Comments / 0