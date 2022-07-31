Sights And Sounds From Pac-12 Football Media Day

BERKELEY – Cal will report to its 2022 fall camp Thursday afternoon and hold its first practice at FTX California Memorial Stadium on Friday, August 5. All of the team's fall camp practices held from August 5-23 are scheduled to be open to the public and begin each day at 9:30 a.m. PT. A daily schedule is listed below.
BERKELEY – The California men's basketball team will take a preseason foreign tour to the European countries of France, Belgium and Germany from Aug. 12-22 and play three games over the 10-day trip. The Golden Bears will face Vanves GPSO in Paris on Aug. 16, Spirou Basket in Charleroi,...
