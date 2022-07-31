Wet weather returns before another possible heat wave in NY, NJ

pix11.com
Related
Wednesday NJ weather: Ahhh, a one-day break in humidity
We have some subtle changes and weather variety on the way through the rest of the week. One beautiful, non-humid day. One dangerously hot and humid day. One steamy day with rain. And then we fall into fairly typical summertime weather for the first weekend of August. Hot, humid, and...
Upstate NY could feel hotter than 100 degrees; heat alert issued
Syracuse, N.Y. -- It could feel hotter than 100 degrees on Thursday afternoon in parts of Upstate New York as heat and humidity soar. The National Weather Service has issued a heat advisory for Central New York, the Southern Tier, and the Mohawk and Hudson Valleys, where the heat will be greatest. The advisory, in effect from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m., urges people to avoid strenuous activity outdoors and to seek shade or air-conditioning.
pix11.com
NY and NJ weather: High temperatures return, heat wave possible
NEW YORK (PIX11) — High pressure will remain offshore Tuesday, bringing a return to the summer heat over much of the New York and New Jersey area. Folks can expect mostly sunny skies this afternoon with a chance of scattered showers or thunderstorms. Temperatures will return to above average with a high of 90 in the city, in the low 90s for inland areas, and in the mid to upper 80s for coastal spots.
N.J. weather: Thunderstorms possible today ahead of 100+ heat index Thursday
After a relatively cool start to August on Tuesday, the heat returns to New Jersey starting Tuesday with temperatures expected to climb into the 90s through Friday. While Thursday will be the hottest day of the week, Tuesday might include some afternoon showers and thunderstorms, forecasters say. The National Weather...
IN THIS ARTICLE
pix11.com
Rainy start to the week, stretch of scorchers to follow for NY, NJ
Look for unseasonably cool conditions to kick off the month of August. Afternoon highs are only expected to reach the upper 70s and low 80s Monday. A few showers are likely as well, especially through the noon hour. Some sun is possible though later in the day.
Tracking showers ahead of potential heat wave in New Jersey
Storm Watch Team Meteorologist Brian Fitzgerald says showers are expected tonight into Monday ahead of a potential heat wave starting mid-week.
Winter 2022-23 will see plenty of ‘shaking, shivering and shoveling,’ says Farmers’ Almanac
“Significant shivers” are in the winter forecast for Pennsylvania, according to the Farmers’ Almanac, which has been providing extended weather forecasts every year since 1818. Most of Pennsylvania will be “slushy, icy and snowy” on top of some extreme cold, while western Pennsylvania will be “unreasonably cold and...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
N.J. weather: Severe heat expected again as temperatures could hit 100 degrees in upcoming week
The National Weather Service reports a severe heat increase could once again come to New Jersey this week with forecasted heat indexes making Thursday feel like its 104 degrees. “We’re looking at widespread mid to upper 90s, maybe in some of the more urban areas (and) in parts of northern...
pix11.com
Another potential heat wave for NY, NJ
After a cool Monday, the head and humidity return on Tuesday. Expect a series of days with highs in the 90s, marking another potential heat wave. Sonia Manzano talks new book, Sesame Street and much …. Mother of New York City man shot, burned to death …. How to stop...
The Absolutely Hottest Day in New Jersey Happened Almost 100 Years Ago
It's that time of year where I start to sweat just looking out the window. If I want to go running, it has to be either at 5:30 in the morning before the sun starts beating down on the boardwalk, or at 8:30 at night when the sun sets. Any...
newyorkupstate.com
Best resort in NY is located in the Finger Lakes; see full ranking
When TRAVEL + LEISURE asked readers for their input on their annual “Worlds Best Awards” for hotels and resorts in New York, small town charm, majestic mountains, and beautiful countrysides won their hearts. Out of 10 best resorts in the state in the ranking, eight of them are...
Here’s how much home prices have changed this year in each N.J. county
The frenzied real estate market of the past two years is supposed to mellow out this year. Gains in home prices are expected to slow to single digit increases after two years of double-digit growth. Home prices in New Jersey rose 12% in 2020 and another 15% in 2021, according...
Iconic NJ bowling alley may be demolished soon
I’ve said it before. The landscape of New Jersey is probably not the one you remember from your childhood. And if your childhood was set in Warren County it’s looking like it will change again. QuickChek is the wildly popular convenience chain that now boasts 160 New Jersey...
6 parts of New Jersey that will make you forget you live in New Jersey
Most people in our state tend to travel in a pretty small circle of their own area. One reason is our population density and the fact that you can find anything you want or need very close to where you live or work. New Jersey not only has a diversity of population but landscape and scenery as well.
This Sunscreen Is Recalled In New York State
The summer of 2022 has entered a new month and there is no shortage of fun things to do. From Long Island to Niagara Falls, the sun and the heat will be back in the Empire State for the first week of the month of August! Like always, the experts and medical professionals recommend drinking plenty of water and using the proper sunscreen when you are outdoors.
New Jersey Has One Of The Best Hot Dog Places In America
If you are a hot dog lover, here is some really good news. It turns out that one of the best places in the world to get one is right here in New Jersey. A national website that is one of the best foodie sites around searched far and wide all over the nation and came up with the master list of the greatest hot dog joints in the good old U.S.A., and one place that made the list, is right here in the Garden State.
pix11.com
New project begins to replace century-old bridge in NJ
New Jersey's Portal Bridge in Hudson County is a vital link for trains between New Jersey and New York City. Construction to replace the bridge begins Monday, officials said.
This NJ grocery chain is struggling and no one’s sure why
If you live near a Stop and Shop you may want to start getting comfortable with a different grocery store. According to an article on NJ.com, in the past year over three locations have announced their plans to close, as certain areas have struggled to keep up their business. Stop...
It’s Good to See New Jersey Restaurants Completely Ignoring Murphy’s Straw Ban
ASBURY PARK, NJ (EDITORIAL) – Shortly after New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy ruled that plastic...
Comments / 0