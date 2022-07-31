profootballtalk.nbcsports.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
NBC Sports
Discipline officer requires Deshaun Watson to get massages from Browns’ staff only
The six-game suspension handed to Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson includes an apparently unprecedented condition: Watson can only get massages from therapists on the Browns’ staff. That mandate from Judge Sue L. Robinson means that Watson can’t hire his own therapists, according to Tom Pelissero of NFL Network. Watson is...
Yardbarker
Vikings LBs Kendricks and Hicks are seeing the same things
EAGAN — Eric Kendricks has played in exactly 100 games over his seven years in the NFL. Anthony Barr was alongside him for 86 of those. During that time, the two UCLA products formed a remarkable bond. They had the football version of friends who have been close for so long that they finish each other’s sentences. Adding to their chemistry was the fact that they had the same coach and same system each year, which eventually made training camp a formality.
thecomeback.com
NFL world reacts to viral Peyton Manning video
Hall of Fame quarterback Peyton Manning played a majority of his career with the Indianapolis Colts, but it appears he is spending more time around the Denver Broncos organization following the end of his playing days. Manning was seen at Broncos training camp on Monday, where he embraced newly acquired...
NFL World Speculating About Alvin Kamara Suspension
With the Deshaun Watson suspension ruling in, NFL fans are speculating about what will happen to Alvin Kamara. The New Orleans Saints running back was arrested at the Pro Bowl in Las Vegas for an incident at a nightclub, according to multiple reports. With Watson getting six games, how many...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Report: NFL Quarterback Secretly Got Married This Offseason
Some athletes live their lives out in the open. Others play their cards closer to the chest. According to reports from Fox Sports analyst Andy Slater, Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa got married two weeks ago without any public knowledge. Broward County public records have since confirmed the marriage. Unlike...
Former Husky Tight End Indicted on Murder Charge in Texas
The one-time UW starter played for all of Rick Neuheisel's four teams.
4-star Defensive Lineman Terrance Green will announce his commitment today
Will the Oregon Ducks secure a very big verbal commitment Monday afternoon? Four-star defensive lineman Terrance Green will make his verbal commitment live on the 247Sports YouTube Page today and the Ducks are in the running. Green will make his announcement at 3 p.m. PT and you can see it...
Saints Reportedly Signing Veteran Free Agent Tight End
The New Orleans Saints already have a crowded tight end room, but that won't stop them from adding more talent to that position group. According to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, the Saints are expected to sign tight end Chris Herndon IV. Herndon spent the 2021 season with the Minnesota Vikings,...
RELATED PEOPLE
NBC Sports
Eagles rookie felt like he belonged from Day 1
When the Eagles opened training camp last week, Jason Kelce was still recovering from a bout of COVID and did not practice. The rookie second-round pick from the first snap of his first training camp practice was inserted into the first-team offense in place of an all-time great in the middle of one of the best offensive lines in football.
NBC Sports
How Williams assisted with Deebo's negotiations with 49ers
SANTA CLARA — Trent Williams should be credited with an assist for helping the 49ers agree to a contract extension with Deebo Samuel. The All-Pro left tackle is very close to the star receiver. The two have spent time together during multiple offseasons working out in Texas which led to their now-famous pregame walks out onto the field.
2022 NFL Draft Review: Washington Commanders
After the Washington Football Team won the NFC East Division in 2020, the team without a name finished 7-10 last season due to season-ending injuries to key players. Fortunately, the team has a new nickname, which is the Washington Commanders. Also, the team had eight picks in the NFL Draft which will be used to address the lack of depth.
NBC Sports
What Shanahan said to 49ers after Aiyuk-Warner dustup
SANTA CLARA -- After two scuffles on the 49ers' practice field Tuesday, Kyle Shanahan stopped practice. With the heat rising in both temperature and the on-field competition, Fred Warner and Brandon Aiyuk provided the impetus of the dustups. To avoid further conflict, the head coach huddled the entire team up to address the event and practice resumed without any other incidents.
IN THIS ARTICLE
NBC Sports
Report: Tyrann Mathieu back with Saints
Safety Tyrann Mathieu missed the first week of Saints training camp while dealing with a personal family matter, but it looks like he’ll be back to work on Wednesday. Jeff Duncan of NOLA.com reports that Mathieu is at the team’s facility on Wednesday. That development comes two days after head coach Dennis Allen said there was no timetable for Mathieu to rejoin the team.
Dan Snyder's Washington Commanders Join Cowboys as Top-10 Most Valuable Franchise
In all, this speaks to the support Washington does give the football team, and to the financial health of the franchise - something positive to take from all of this.
NBC Sports
Jaguars sign Beau Benzschawel, waive Jared Hocker
The Jaguars made a couple of roster moves involving offensive linemen on Wednesday. The team announced the signing of guard Beau Benzschawel to their 90-man roster. Guard Jared Hocker was waived with an injury designation, so he’ll revert to injured reserve if he goes unclaimed. Benzschawel was undrafted out...
NBC Sports
Jackson already capturing attention of All-Pro Williams
SANTA CLARA — Rookie Drake Jackson already has the attention of Trent Williams. The young edge rusher has been diligent in his preparation for his first NFL season and the All-Pro left tackle has taken notice. During the offseason, Jackson vowed to be like a sponge in the talented defensive line room and he has kept good on his word.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NBC Sports
Nats make first move of trade deadline, ship Adrianza to Braves
The Nationals have made a trade. Expected to be among the busiest teams ahead of Tuesday’s 6 p.m. ET deadline, Washington struck early Monday with its first move by sending utility infielder Ehire Adrianza to his former club the Atlanta Braves in exchange for Double-A outfielder Trey Harris. The club announced the move shortly before noon.
NBC Sports
When does the 2022 NFL season start?
The 2022 NFL season officially kicks off on Thursday, September 8 as Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills head to SoFi Stadium to take on Matthew Stafford and the reigning Super Bowl champions, the Los Angeles Rams. Kickoff time is at 8:20 p.m. ET on NBC and Peacock. However, before...
NBC Sports
Juan Soto posts farewell message to Nationals, D.C. fans
Juan Soto's Washington Nationals tenure came to an end on Tuesday. The 23-year-old superstar outfielder was shipped to the San Diego Padres, along with first baseman Josh Bell, in a blockbuster deal ahead of the MLB trade deadline. Soto only spent four-plus seasons in the nation's capital, but what a...
NBC Sports
Hollywood Brown arrested for criminal speeding in Arizona
Arizona Cardinals wide receiver Marquise “Hollywood” Brown was arrested on Wednesday for criminal speeding. Arizona Department of Public Safety spokesperson Bart Graves told Arizona Sports 98.7 that Brown was arrested at 7:05 a.m. heading southbound on Loop 101 in an HOV lane. In Arizona, criminal speeding includes anything over 85 mph and traveling 20 mph over any posted speed limit (H/T ProFootballTalk’s Josh Alper).
Comments / 0