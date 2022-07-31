Flood cleanup supplies available in Pound

www.timesnews.net
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
wymt.com
Locals in Jenkins working hard to repair town after flooding
JENKINS, Ky. (WYMT) - People in the Jenkins community are working day and night to clean up homes and streets in the town after the flooding. “This looks incredibly pristine now compared to what it has been the last couple days. Road crew and the residents here have worked together to clean up the road to at least make it passable,” Jenkins City Police Chief James Stephens said while looking at a street leading through a neighborhood.
Kingsport Times-News
Surgoinsville business owner takes supplies to flood victims in Kentucky
SURGOINSVILLE — A Surgoinsville business owner has already taken one trip to Pike County, Kentucky, and she is planning another to deliver supplies and furniture to victims of severe flooding. Amanda Wolfe, the owner of Rack Em Up, a pool hall in Surgoinsville, visited Pike County on Saturday to...
Kingsport Times-News
Fire official urges Kingsport BMA to consider burn permits
KINGSPORT — Kingsport Fire Marshal Chris Vandagriff asked the Board of Mayor and Aldermen to consider adopting a burn permit policy year-round. “This would still allow our citizens to open burn if they’d like,” Vandagriff said. “Our thoughts are even putting a fee to the permit to help encourage our citizens to use pickup, our curbside pickup.”
Kingsport Times-News
Hawkins County Commission passes resolution funding water projects
ROGERSVILLE — The Hawkins County Commission voted at its last meeting to fund several projects across the county to provide citizens with clean drinking water. The commission discussed the resolution at its regular meeting on July 25.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Floyd County woman loses $200k in flood damages
FLOYD, KY (WOWK) — Many homes in Floyd County sit vacant right now as people have evacuated following last week’s storms, but one resident decided to stick it out to deal with the damages. Janice Davis owns five mobile homes in the Cow Creek area where families with around 30 children collectively were all displaced […]
Traffic delays in Tazewell County due to construction
TAZEWELL, WV (WVNS) — Traffic delays are expected near the Tazewell/Russell County line in both directions due to blasting. Construction is expected to be starting at 3:00 P.M. Drivers and commuters are asked to find an alternate route at that time. Continue to follow 59News for an update on this story.
wymt.com
Two more EKY counties approved for federal individual disaster assistance
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WYMT) - Update: Two more Eastern Kentucky counties were just added to the individual assistance list. Tuesday morning, Gov. Andy Beshear tweeted President Joe Biden approved Pike and Floyd County being added to the list. No word on where the mobile centers for those counties will be yet.
WTVQ
MCHC Whitesburg Clinic reopens after flooding, still in dire need of medical supplies
WHITESBURG, Ky. (WTVQ) -The Mountain Comprehensive Health Corporation Clinic in Whitesburg re-opened its doors Monday after suffering major flood damage. But, it’s far from being back to normal as the new concern is a shortage of much needed medical supplies. “It’s such a catastrophe that if you don’t live...
IN THIS ARTICLE
wymt.com
Families trapped due to washed out bridges after flooding
PIKE COUNTY, Ky. (WSAZ) - Families in the Virgie area of Pike County are trapped Monday after bridges were washed out. At least seven private bridges along Longfork Road were swept away during the flood. Several rescues also took place to get residents to higher, dryer and safer ground. One...
Kingsport Times-News
Kingsport BMA has questions about restaurants coming
KINGSPORT — Kingsport Economic Development Director John Rose presented an update Monday afternoon to the Kingsport Board of Mayor and Aldermen that showed growth in housing, industry and businesses. But some council members had another question.
Kingsport Times-News
Construction started on new KATS garage
A new $6 million garage for the Kingsport Area Transit Services is currently under construction and is on track to be completed on time, a city official said. “This time next year is when we expect to have it fully finished,” said Chris Campbell, executive director for Kingsport Area Transit Services.
Kingsport Times-News
Editorial: Kudos to those funding drug treatment center
Kingsport and Sullivan County are to be commended, along with Carter County, Elizabethton and Erwin, for allocating all of the money they received from the Baby Doe opioid lawsuit to the proposed Northeast Tennessee Regional Drug Treatment Facility. Hawkins County gave but one-fourth of its share. But it also deserves...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
wymt.com
Mill Creek Road blocked by water in Floyd County
WAYLAND, Ky. (WYMT) - If you are in Floyd County, you will want to avoid Mill Creek Road. The road is currently cut off due to water. We will update this as we get information.
Johnson City Press
BDSR hears updates on two downtown Johnson City buildings in need of repair
The Johnson City Board of Dwelling Standards Review, which evaluates the condition of buildings in city limits, heard an update Thursday on two downtown buildings that first came to its attention earlier this year. Johnson City board will review issues at two downtown buildings. Back in April, the board held...
Breathitt Co. couple loses home to flooding for second time
Families across Eastern Kentucky woke up Thursday morning, if they even went to sleep, to panic and scrambling.
993thex.com
Proposed, New School In Jonesborough Gets Name
The new, proposed, two story, 140 thousand square foot school in Tennessee’s oldest town is named Jonesborough Elementary School. That decision was made Tuesday night at a Washington County, Tennessee Board of Education meeting. The new elementary school will have upgrades in Science and Computer Labs. A new gym, and theatre are also planned when construction of the new learning facility begins in November of next year.
wcyb.com
Russell County residents pushing for pro-life sanctuary resolution
RUSSELL COUNTY, Va. (WCYB) — Abortion remains a hot-button issue across the country, and now one group in Southwest Virginia wants their stance to be a county-wide resolution. "We all know that life begins at conception," said Jony Baker, a Russell County resident. "We are going to stand up...
PHOTOS: Heavy rains cause mudslide into house in Man
LOGAN COUNTY, WV (WOWK)—A home in Man, West Virginia has sustained damage after a mudslide hit a home. Logan County Emergency Management said that the affected home is on Vine St. They say that multiple people were taken to the hospital with minor injuries.
wcyb.com
Power restored in Bristol, Virginia
BRISTOL, Va. (WCYB) — Power has been restored in Bristol, Virginia, following an outage Monday morning, according to BVU Authority. About 1,000 customers in the Bristol, Virginia, area are without power Monday morning after a tree fell on power lines, according to BVU Authority. The outage is impacting Randolph...
Comments / 0