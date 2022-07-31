ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
National Bobblehead Hall Of Fame And Museum Honors Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson With New Figurine

By Shannon Dawson
 3 days ago

Supreme Court Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson appearing at a press conference announcing her nomination Source: Kent Nishimura / Getty

A special figurine has been created to honor new Supreme Court Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson . On July 30, the National Bobblehead Hall of Fame and Museum in Milwaukee unveiled the first bobblehead of Justice Jackson. The lawmaker was sworn in as the 116th Supreme Court Justice in June after Justice Stephen Breyer retired. The Harvard University alum made history as the first Black woman nominated and confirmed to the coveted bench.

Jackson’s adorable bobblehead captures her smiling with her arms crossed, dressed in a Black robe. The special figurine stands on a wooden base with her name engraved at the bottom. The commemorative piece also includes an identical replica of the Supreme Court Building.

According to a press release, in addition to Jackson, the museum will also pay tribute to 16 other current and former Supreme Court Justice in the new series. Samuel Alito, Stephen Breyer, and Clarence Thomas are among the list of justices who will be honored with an exclusive bobblehead. The museum released bobbleheads of Justice Amy Coney Barrett and the late Ruth Bader Ginsburg.

Customers can now pre-order the fun statues online. Jackson’s bobbleheads are expected to ship in September, while the others are expected to ship in December. All bobbleheads in the series are $30 each plus a flat-rate shipping charge of $8 per order. “We are excited to release this bobblehead of Supreme Court Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson,” said Phil Sklar, National Bobblehead Hall of Fame and Museum co-founder and CEO, in a statement. “When the Senate voted to confirm Judge Jackson, history was made. We celebrate the momentous day in the 233-year history of the Supreme Court. In addition, we wanted to provide the public with the chance to collect bobbleheads representing the Supreme Court justices that have a very influential impact on our lives given their roles in our government and the impact their decisions have.”

Ketanji Brown Jackson’s life before the bench

Born Ketanji Onyika Brown in Washington, D.C., Jackson grew up in Miami, Florida, and graduated from Miami Palmetto Senior High School. In her high school yearbook, she is quoted saying that she “(wanted) to go into law and eventually have a judicial appointment.” Jackson went on to study government at Harvard University and graduated magna cum laude. After working as a staff reporter and researcher for Time magazine, she attended Harvard Law School and served as the editor of the Harvard Law Review. She graduated with a Juris Doctor cum laude in 1996.

In 2009, Jackson’s law career journey began when she was confirmed to serve on the U.S. Sentencing Commission. Four years later, the steadfast official was appointed to the District of Columbia Circuit Court with widespread bipartisan support. After eight years of service, Jackson landed a job as a judge for the District of Columbia District Court in 2021, which is widely considered the second-most important court in the U.S. Multiple Supreme Court system.

The post National Bobblehead Hall Of Fame And Museum Honors Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson With New Figurine appeared first on NewsOne .

