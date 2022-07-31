Death toll rises to 28 in Kentucky as new rains fall

www.nbcnews.com
Heat brings ‘miserable’ conditions to eastern Kentucky following historic flooding
Almost a week after catastrophic flooding struck Kentucky, killing 37 and leaving many without power or running water, residents are facing added challenges while trying to pick up the pieces. Almost a week after historic flooding devastated eastern Kentucky, claiming the lives of at least 37 people, high temperatures and...
TODAY.com
Hundreds still missing after deadly floods in Kentucky
Rescue crews are still searching for hundreds of missing people after last week’s historic floods in Kentucky. At least 37 people have died, and that number is expected to rise.Aug. 3, 2022.
thelevisalazer.com
KENTUCKY POWER STORM UPDATE WEDNESDAY, AUGUST 3, 11 A.M.
Wednesday, August 3, 11 a.m. Flooding on Thursday, July 28 caused catastrophic damage to numerous communities in southeast Kentucky leaving 23,000 customers without power at the peak of the event. Summary. Around 78% of customers have been restored. More than 18,000 of customers have been restored with around 5,000 remaining.
wtae.com
How to help the victims of the deadly Kentucky flooding
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Kentucky was hit with another round of rainstorms last week as the death toll rose to 37, and hundreds of others remain unaccounted for. Rescue efforts are underway to save people trapped in homes, and shelters are popping up to help those displaced. Gov. Andy Beshear...
More rain, more bodies in flooded Kentucky mountain towns
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Another round of rainstorms hit flooded Kentucky mountain communities Monday as more bodies emerged from the sodden landscape, and the governor warned that high winds could bring another threat — falling trees and utility poles. Gov. Andy Beshear said the death toll rose to 37 while hundreds of people remained unaccounted for five days after one of the nation’s poorest regions was swamped by nearly a foot of rain. The water poured down hillsides and into valleys and hollows, engulfing entire towns. Mudslides marooned some people on steep slopes. Beshear suggested many of the unaccounted for would be located when cellphone service resumes. “When cell service gets back up, we do see a whole lot of people finding people they love and care about, so looking forward to those stories,” he said.
Fearing looters, Kentucky flood victims refuse to leave wrecked homes
KNOTT COUNTY, Ky. — First came the floods, then came the vultures. Kentucky residents badly in need of food and fresh water after the eastern half of the state was inundated last week by epic floods were refusing Wednesday to leave their wrecked homes for fear of losing what little they have left to looters.
Kentucky flood survivors say there was no time to escape the deluge
LEBURN, Ky. — As the floodwaters receded, tales of survival emerged Tuesday from victims who were roused from sleep by alerts and quickly found themselves trapped in their homes by floating furniture blocking the doors. They described the experience as surreal, recalling how they had to ford through waist-deep...
More help needed to reach those stranded by deadly Kentucky flooding -- many requiring insulin or other care -- resident says
Last week's flooding has killed more than three dozen people in eastern Kentucky, the governor says -- and stifling heat will soon compound the challenges for people who are without power and stranded by washed-away roads and bridges.
actionnews5.com
Video shows flood rescue in Kentucky
EASTERN KENTUCKY (WKYT/Gray News) - Video was released Monday of rescue efforts by the National Guard in eastern Kentucky. More than 1,400 Kentuckians have been rescued by first responders. Those rescues are still going on in areas that have been challenging to get to. Rescue after rescue, grateful Kentuckians have...
WITN
Kentucky governor shares grim outlook on floods
No injuries after plane makes emergency landing in Washington County. A popular herbicide ingredient some farmers say is vital to business has devastated other farms because of the chemical's ability to drift under certain conditions. Enforcing the rules is in the hands of states, but there is a growing concern over whether federal action needs to be taken.
Death toll in Kentucky floods rises to 28; Beshear warns more rain incoming
July 31 (UPI) -- At least 28 people have died following severe flooding in eastern Kentucky, Gov. Andy Beshear said Sunday. Beshear announced the new death toll Sunday evening, increasing the number of fatalities by two from hours earlier. At least four children were among the dead, he said. "The...
'These people have lost everything': Volunteers arrive to help people devastated by flooding in Kentucky
WINCHESTER, Ky. — Catastrophic flooding has killed at least 37 people in Eastern Kentucky, and leaders expect that number to increase as rescue operations begin to shift to recovery efforts. Kentucky crews have worked for days to rescue more than 1,300 people and are still trying to reach some...
Kentucky's governor warns residents to brace for more flooding
Kentucky officials are still working to confirm deaths from the past week's flooding. Hundreds of people have already been displaced.
Floods strike new blow in place that has known hardship
JACKSON, Ky. (AP) — Evelyn Smith lost everything in the deadly floods that devastated eastern Kentucky, saving only her grandson’s muddy tricycle. But she’s not planning to leave the mountains that have been her home for 50 years. Like many families in this dense, forested region of...
WLKY.com
AERIALS: An overhead look at eastern Kentucky communities ravaged by flooding
KNOTT COUNTY, Ky. — It's going to be a long road to recovery for Kentucky's Appalachian communities plagued by deadly flooding in late July. The region was swamped by more than 8 inches of rain in 48 hours and more rain came days later. After the catastrophe hit one...
Video: Dogs in flooded Kentucky shelter ‘very upset;’ Renewed flood threat
Video shows dogs at an eastern Kentucky animal shelter that were “unhappy and very upset” after waters from deadly flooding in the region rushed into the building.
Flooding in Kentucky: Matthew 25 Ministries to provide relief
A fleet of trucks is loaded with supplies as volunteers prepare to make the trip to eastern Kentucky.
wevv.com
Video shows rescue of 83-year-old woman from roof in waterlogged eastern Kentucky
Dramatic video from waterlogged eastern Kentucky shows a person being rescued by a helicopter off a roof peeking above floodwaters. The only parts of houses that could be seen in the video, posted to Facebook by the Wolfe County Search and Rescue Team, were the tops of roofs. The post...
‘We’re going to be finding bodies for weeks,’ Kentucky governor says of floods
Gov. Andy Beshear provided a grim update on the impact of the extreme weather and floods the state has been hammered with in recent days.
