ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kentucky State

Death toll rises to 28 in Kentucky as new rains fall

NBC News
NBC News
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
www.nbcnews.com

Comments / 3

Related
thelevisalazer.com

KENTUCKY POWER STORM UPDATE WEDNESDAY, AUGUST 3, 11 A.M.

Wednesday, August 3, 11 a.m. Flooding on Thursday, July 28 caused catastrophic damage to numerous communities in southeast Kentucky leaving 23,000 customers without power at the peak of the event. Summary. Around 78% of customers have been restored. More than 18,000 of customers have been restored with around 5,000 remaining.
KENTUCKY STATE
wtae.com

How to help the victims of the deadly Kentucky flooding

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Kentucky was hit with another round of rainstorms last week as the death toll rose to 37, and hundreds of others remain unaccounted for. Rescue efforts are underway to save people trapped in homes, and shelters are popping up to help those displaced. Gov. Andy Beshear...
KENTUCKY STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kentucky State
Local
Kentucky Government
The Associated Press

More rain, more bodies in flooded Kentucky mountain towns

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Another round of rainstorms hit flooded Kentucky mountain communities Monday as more bodies emerged from the sodden landscape, and the governor warned that high winds could bring another threat — falling trees and utility poles. Gov. Andy Beshear said the death toll rose to 37 while hundreds of people remained unaccounted for five days after one of the nation’s poorest regions was swamped by nearly a foot of rain. The water poured down hillsides and into valleys and hollows, engulfing entire towns. Mudslides marooned some people on steep slopes. Beshear suggested many of the unaccounted for would be located when cellphone service resumes. “When cell service gets back up, we do see a whole lot of people finding people they love and care about, so looking forward to those stories,” he said.
KENTUCKY STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Andy Beshear
actionnews5.com

Video shows flood rescue in Kentucky

EASTERN KENTUCKY (WKYT/Gray News) - Video was released Monday of rescue efforts by the National Guard in eastern Kentucky. More than 1,400 Kentuckians have been rescued by first responders. Those rescues are still going on in areas that have been challenging to get to. Rescue after rescue, grateful Kentuckians have...
KENTUCKY STATE
WITN

Kentucky governor shares grim outlook on floods

No injuries after plane makes emergency landing in Washington County. A popular herbicide ingredient some farmers say is vital to business has devastated other farms because of the chemical's ability to drift under certain conditions. Enforcing the rules is in the hands of states, but there is a growing concern over whether federal action needs to be taken.
KENTUCKY STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Kentucky House#Kentucky Governor#Eastern Kentucky#Governor Of Kentucky
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Environment
wevv.com

886 new positive COVID-19 cases reported in GRDHD's western Kentucky area

The Green River District Health Department (GRDHD) reported 886 new positive cases of COVID-19 in its western Kentucky counties on Tuesday. GRDHD oversees seven western Kentucky counties in our area. The new cases reported on Tuesday were investigated over the past week, according to GRDHD. Here's where GRDHD reported the...
KENTUCKY STATE
NBC News

NBC News

425K+
Followers
51K+
Post
269M+
Views
ABOUT

The leading source of global news and info for more than 75 years.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy