U.S. Forest Service announces new designated camping areas in Colorado

Photo Credit: MariuszBlach (iStock).

Sixty new designated camping areas are set to open this summer in White River National Forest, in response to a recorded increase in recreational camping in the area, according to a news release from the U.S. Forest Service.

“Designating specific, sustainable sites for dispersed camping will help visitors better understand where they are permitted to camp, help prevent wildfires, and allow us to better protect natural resources,” said District Recreation Staff Officer Cory Richardson in the release.

The new sites will be free to use and located at Boreas Pass Road beginning July 29, Peru Creek beginning August 26, and Spruce Creek and McCollough Gulch beginning September 30.

"Dispersed campsites do not have picnic tables, garbage service or toilets, and visitors are required to properly store and pack out all food and trash to help prevent negative interactions with bears and other wildlife," the release said.

Sites will be made available on a first-come-first-served basis, and campers will only be allowed to stay for a maximum of 14 days, according to the service.

“Some of the sites accommodate RVs or other vehicles such as pickup trucks or camper vans. Others are just big enough for a tent carried in from your vehicle. Choose the site that is best for your needs!” Richardson said.