Bedrock Cruise-In returns to Bradford County

Richford Home Destroyed by Fire
Fire investigators are looking into the cause of a mid-day blaze Monday, August 1 that reportedly destroyed an unoccupied house in the Town of Richford. Firefighters from over a half-dozen departments were called to Rockefeller Road between Chwalek Road and Sears Road shortly after 11 a.m. There were no injuries.
Rollover/ Excavator Bucket Close Lanes of Route 17 in Johnson City
No serious injuries are being reported in an early morning crash on New York State Route 17 in the Johnson City area August 3. The crash was reported shortly after 4:30 in the area of the 70S on-ramp/ 70N off-ramp. That’s in an area where the New York State Department of Transportation has been doing maintenance work during overnight hours on the Route 201 bridges over Route 17 and the flyover between Route 17 and the Susquehanna River.
NewsChannel 36
Steuben County's Food Coupon Distribution for Seniors Continues
HORNELL N.Y. (WENY) - Steuben County's food coupon distribution for seniors will continue on Friday. The third and final drive-through distribution of the year is set for 10 am to noon Friday at the Bath-Haverling Bus Garage on Route 415 in Bath. The annual program allows seniors to buy fresh local produce and food at area farmers markets.
Community reacts to Berwick Hospital closure
BERWICK, COLUMBIA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A tense and emotional public meeting in Columbia County occurred Monday night as Berwick residents worry about the closure of their local hospital and the future of their health care. More than 100 people turned out to the borough council making their voices heard, hoping against hope to stop the […]
Multiple charged after 40-person fight in Owego
OWEGO, N.Y. (WETM) – Multiple people were charged after a 40-person fight in Owego last week, police said. Owego Police and the Tioga County Sheriff’s Office responded to North Avenue near Main Street for a disturbance on Monday, July 25 around 9:00 p.m. Officers found about forty people “involved in a large argument and fighting” […]
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
Owego Police Blotter: July 25 to July 31
During the week of Monday, July 25 to Sunday, July 31, the Owego Police Department had 77 service calls, 6 arrests, 2 motor vehicle accidents, and issued 4 traffic tickets. On the evening of July 25th, police were dispatched to North Avenue near Main Street for a reported disturbance. When...
Train crashes into tractor-trailer in Luzerne County
WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A road in Luzerne County is closed after a train crashed into a tractor-trailer. The crash occurred around 8:40 a.m. on Conyngham Avenue in Wilkes-Barre. Crews on scene tell Eyewitness News that the tractor-trailer pulled in front of the train, causing the train to collide with it. Fuel in the […]
PSP: Man throws cans onto highway to be crushed
DAVIDSON TOWNSHIP, SULLIVAN COUNTY (WBRE/WNEP) — A Muncy Valley man came up with a creative solution to crush his 50,000 soda and beer cans. On Saturday around 8:52 p.m., Pennsylvania State Police apprehended David Guinter, 63, for throwing cans onto both the Northbound and Southbound lanes of Pennsylvania State Road 220, according to authorities. As […]
NewsChannel 36
Chemung County Fair begins
Horseheads, NY (WENY)-- For the 180th consecutive year, the Chemung County Fair open its gates, and there is plenty for you and your family to do throughout the course of the week. Gates will open at 11 AM through Friday and 10 AM on Saturday and Sunday. Admission is five...
NewsChannel 36
Watkins Glen Italian-American Festival Returning This Weekend
WATKINS GLEN, N.Y. (WENY) - A family-friendly event, celebrating the area's Italian-American Heritage is returning to Watkins Glen this weekend. The annual Watkins Glen Italian-American festival is happening Friday and Saturday, at Clute Park. The event features food, vendors, live music, rides, and fireworks. Tanglewood Nature Center will host an...
NewsChannel 36
Elmira-Corning NAACP Announces School Supply Giveaway
ELMIRA, N.Y. (WENY) - Families in need of school supplies for their children have the opportunity to take advantage of a giveaway later this month. The Elmira-Corning NAACP announced a school supply giveaway on August 20th. It begins at noon at the St. Paul Missionary Baptist Church on Sullivan Street...
VIDEO: Windsor town garage demolished after fire
On March 10th a fire broke out at the Town of Windsor Highway Department main garage after the employees had left for the day. The fire destroyed the building and made all 6 plow trucks and various tools unusable during a large snowstorm. Several local municipalities came together and loaned trucks to Windsor's crew.
Deceased man identified after accidental drowning
MUNCY CREEK TOWNSHIP, LYCOMING COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Pennsylvania State Police called the Lycoming County Coroner to Muncy Creek Township beach to identify an apparent fatal drowning victim. The Lycoming County Coroner says, on July 30, 39-year-old Tuffy H. Beachel was pronounced dead at 8:50 p.m. Beachel resided in the 200 block of Blue Spring Terrace […]
wkok.com
Coroner Says Washingtonville Area Man Dies in River LyCo Drowning
MUNCY — A Washingtonville area man who drowned in the Susquehanna River over the weekend has now been identified. The coroner’s office in Lycoming County reports that it was 39-year-old Tuffy Beachel of Blue Springs Terrace, which is in the Washingtonville area, died Saturday evening in the West Branch in Muncy Creek Township.
Chemung County tax foreclosed real-estate auction underway
ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) — The Chemung County tax foreclosed real-estate auction is now live with a full list of properties available to view. You can view the full list of properties by clicking/tapping here. Information about the properties includes pictures, location, market value, land assessments, and the prorated taxes due upon purchase. The auction is […]
NewsChannel 36
Chemung County Updates Public On First Positive Case In County
ELMIRA, N.Y. (WENY) - The Chemung County Health Department has an update on the first positive case in the county. The person who tested positive for monkeypox is fully recovered, according to local health officials. They remain the only person to test positive in Chemung County so far. The Health...
Painted Post Home Depot employee arrested for falsifying business records
PAINTED POST, N.Y. (WETM) – A Home Depot employee in Painted Post has been arrested for falsifying records and theft after police said she pocketed money from returns. Rachel Mattison, 29, of Addison, was arrested by New York State Police out of Painted Post on August 2, 2022. According to NYSP, Mattison allegedly worked as […]
Attorney for Vision Home Builders speaks out
SOUTH CENTRE TOWNSHIP, COLUMBIA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Eyewitness News has an update on a three-month-long, I-Team investigation into a now-closed Columbia County Home Building Company. For the first time since ‘Vision Home Builders abruptly closed its doors in late April, Eyewitness News heard from the company, the attorney representing the company, and its owner spoke […]
1037qcountry.com
Beverage canning business to bring jobs to Waverly
WAVERLY, N.Y. (WHCU) — A major employer is coming to Tioga County. Best Bev is a canning business based in Pennsylvania. The company is investing $15 million to open a facility in Waverly. An Empire State Development grant is being applied for to help with costs. Officials say the...
Commissioners’ prison record ‘purged without authorization’
SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A Lackawanna County Commissioner’s prison record has been purged without authorization. A record documenting Commissioner Debi Domenick’s incarceration at the Lackawanna County Prison was “purged without proper authorization,” according to District Attorney Mark Powell. Powell says it is currently under criminal investigation to determine who did it and why it […]
