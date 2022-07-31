Reward: Florida Highway Patrol Troopers Search For Driver Who Fled Fatal Crash With Bicyclist

PORT RICHEY, Fla. – Crime Stoppers Tampa Bay is offering a reward for information that leads to the identification and arrest of the unknown suspect from a hit and run crash that claimed the life of a 45-year-old Hudson man.

On July 31, 2022, at 8:30 a.m., Troopers were notified of a crash involving a bicyclist on Scenic Drive, north of Jasmine Boulevard in Port Richey. The crash is believed to of occurred either Friday or Saturday.

The 45-year-old Hudson man had been struck by a vehicle and suffered fatal injuries at the scene. The unidentified suspect vehicle fled the scene following the crash.

Investigators believe the vehicle is a 2014-2015 Kia Sorento, Remington Red Metallic or similar maroon in color. The vehicle should have right front end damage and possible damage on the right side.

Crime Stoppers of Tampa Bay is offering a reward of up to $5,000 for information that leads to the identification and arrest of the unknown suspect involved in this case.

Anyone with any information regarding the identity of the suspect and who wants to be eligible for a cash reward is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-873-TIPS (8477), report anonymously online at www.crimestopperstb.com , or send a mobile tip using the P3 Tips Mobile application.

Crime Stoppers must be contacted first in order to be eligible for a cash reward.

