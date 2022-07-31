NATO says it's prepared to intervene in Kosovo if ‘stability is jeopardized’

www.foxnews.com
RedWave22
2d ago
Joe is cause of this world caos..being weak leader. None of this be happening if we had a real leader with strength.
Reply(1)
8
S Cross
2d ago
We’re not prepared for conventional world war. Psychologically we haven’t seen extreme war loses since WW2. Weapons shy of nuclear can be devastating. Tens of thousands killed at a time isn’t unrealistic in modern nonnuclear warfare.
Reply(1)
3
Rollo Tomassi
3d ago
Oh boy! it's a diversion from the Russian invasion to tie up Nato.
Reply
12
Comments / 24