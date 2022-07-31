ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vogelbach's slam, Alonso's HR send Mets past Nationals 9-5

WASHINGTON (AP) — Daniel Vogelbach hit a grand slam and Pete Alonso connected for his 28th homer, helping the New York Mets beat the Washington Nationals 9-5 on Wednesday. New York won for the eighth time in nine games and opened a 3½-game lead over second-place Atlanta in the NL East. The teams begin a four-day, five-game series Thursday in New York. “They’re a really good team and they’re playing good baseball, but we’re a really good team and we’re playing good baseball,” Vogelbach said. “I just think you take it as you’re playing another game and you’re playing another series.” Chris Bassitt (8-7) pitched seven shutout innings for New York, which finished with 14 hits.
WASHINGTON, DC
ESPN

WNBA fantasy and betting tips for Wednesday

Line: Dream (-9) Money line: Dream (-420), Fever (+320) Ruled out: Kelsey Mitchell (foot), Monique Billings (ankle), Nia Coffey (knee), Tiffany Hayes (ankle), AD Durr (hip) Fantasy Need to Know: Kelsey Mitchell played a post-All-Star-Break low of 25 minutes for the Fever on Friday, then was announced as out for the season with a partial plantar fascia tear in her left foot. This leaves a huge production vacuum in the Fever backcourt, with several candidates to try to fill it. Danielle Robinson (available in 91.9% of leagues) and Tiffany Mitchell (available in 78.3%) started in the backcourt on Sunday, but it was rookie Destanni Henderson (available in 92.3% of leagues) who stepped up with 16 points in 31 minutes off the bench on Sunday. Henderson has played well in two straight, averaging 14.0 PPG, 4.0 APG, 2.5 RPG and 2.0 3PG in 27.0 MPG in those contests.
BASKETBALL
Yardbarker

Mystics top Aces with fourth-quarter run

Shakira Austin and Natasha Cloud combined to score 12 points during a 13-0 fourth-quarter run, and the Washington Mystics snapped the visiting Las Vegas Aces' five-game winning streak in an 83-73 decision on Tuesday. Washington (20-12) held Las Vegas' WNBA-leading scoring offense more than 17 points below the average it...
LAS VEGAS, NV
Black Enterprise

Third Annual MLB Hank Aaron Invitational Brings 250 High School Baseball Players Of Diverse Backgrounds To Showcase Their Talent

The Third Annual Hank Aaron Invitational brought together around 250 high school baseball players (ages 13–18) from across the U.S. to receive elite-level training from former Major League Baseball (MLB) players and coaches. According to an MLB press release, the unique amateur development event serves as a youth-oriented, on-field...
VERO BEACH, FL

