Line: Dream (-9) Money line: Dream (-420), Fever (+320) Ruled out: Kelsey Mitchell (foot), Monique Billings (ankle), Nia Coffey (knee), Tiffany Hayes (ankle), AD Durr (hip) Fantasy Need to Know: Kelsey Mitchell played a post-All-Star-Break low of 25 minutes for the Fever on Friday, then was announced as out for the season with a partial plantar fascia tear in her left foot. This leaves a huge production vacuum in the Fever backcourt, with several candidates to try to fill it. Danielle Robinson (available in 91.9% of leagues) and Tiffany Mitchell (available in 78.3%) started in the backcourt on Sunday, but it was rookie Destanni Henderson (available in 92.3% of leagues) who stepped up with 16 points in 31 minutes off the bench on Sunday. Henderson has played well in two straight, averaging 14.0 PPG, 4.0 APG, 2.5 RPG and 2.0 3PG in 27.0 MPG in those contests.

BASKETBALL ・ 9 HOURS AGO