Muth Interpretive Center in Upper Newport Bay Hosts Program on Wolves and Coyotes Aug. 6

Huntington Beach Surf City Nights Tuesday August 2 2022
Huntington Beach Surf City Nights Tuesday August 2 2022. Huntington Beach Surf City Nights is Tuesday’s in 2022. Surf City Nights features a Farmers Market and a Live Music Street Fair in Downtown Huntington Beach at 5:00pm-9:00pm. Surf City Nights is a Huntington Beach Free Family Friendly Event. Important...
Storms to bring 1st chance of rain in months to LA, San Diego areas
The North American monsoon will fuel thunderstorms over Southern California in the coming days, but the storms could bring added dangers to the drought-stricken landscape. An uptick in moisture related to the North American monsoon might be enough bring general thunderstorms to interior Southern California in the coming days with the potential that coastal areas from the Mexico border to the mountains north of Los Angeles get their first shower or thunderstorm since May or June, AccuWeather meteorologists say.
Orange County Business Journal
City of Hope Opens Cancer Center in Irvine
City of Hope Orange County last week took the wraps off its state-of-the-art outpatient center for cancer research in Irvine. The 190,000-square-foot Lennar Foundation Cancer Center is the first component to deliver within the company’s $1 billion campus at the Great Park Neighborhoods. “It’s a great story for Orange...
orangecoast.com
Reaching the Santiago Peak
The Santiago Truck and Joplin trails relentlessly ascend through scattered sagebrush and oak forests, winding along the narrow hillside, and rising into the clouds above. Beyond the cloud layer sits Santiago Peak, the tallest point in Orange County and the destination for our 16-mile trek through Cleveland National Forest. Sweat pours over my brow as I force my legs to continue moving up the steep trail toward the 5,689-foot peak above. Then the clouds part, revealing the entire landscape of the county, highlighted by the distant silhouette of Catalina Island. This moment justifies every step in my pursuit of the towering peak above.
uci.edu
Putting the squeeze on Orange County
Orange County is many things to many people. To some, a family home or an escape from the big city. To others, a street corner filled with culture rich foods. It can be a place of beauty with sprawling oceans and desert plants, or a place of imperfection – clashing political views and a shocking, violent history. Capturing this dichotomy, the literary journal Citric Acid: An Online Orange County Literary Arts Quarterly of Imagination and Reimagination is a collection in which writers and artists share pieces on both realistic and fantastical perspectives of Orange County.
localocnews.com
City of Hope opens the most advanced comprehensive cancer center in Orange County
City of Hope, one of the largest cancer research and treatment organizations in the United States, opens its visionary comprehensive cancer center in Orange County, California, creating a national model for delivering breakthrough research and pioneering treatments. The academic cancer center ushers in a new era of hope for people with cancer.
irvinestandard.com
ITALIAN TRADITION MEETS CALIFORNIA EXPRESSION
When Cucina Enoteca opened in Irvine Spectrum Center in 2012, it was transformative, delivering a different flavor and experience – from its cuisine to its decor to its in-house wine shop. (Cucina means “kitchen,” and enoteca means “wine shop.”) Owner Tracy Borkum describes her vision.
southocbeaches.com
Dana Point Ritz Carlton Culinary Cookout On The Coast Texas BBQ Friday August 26 2022
Dana Point’s Ritz-Carlton Culinary Cookout On The Coast Texas BBQ is Friday August 26 2022. Ritz Carlton Culinary Coast Cookout is at 6:00pm-9:00pm. Outdoor Texas Barbeque on the Dawn Lawn at the Ritz Carlton Expansive Bluff Overlooking the Pacific Ocean. Live Entertainment. San Juan Capistrano Heritage BBQ Pitmaster Daniel...
Big waves help build excitement as Vans US Open of Surfing continues in Huntington Beach
Surf City USA is living up to its name as the Vans U.S. Open of Surfing entered its fourth day in Huntington Beach on Tuesday.
TripAdvisor Blog
How to spend a weekend at the O.C. Fair
Tucked a few miles up the road from Newport Beach, on an otherwise dusty little blip of Southern California, sits a patch of pure nostalgia. It's a destination filled with sugar-sweet treats, the fresh smell of hay bales, and the sound of laughter floating all around, which knocks you right back to your childhood days. This is none other than the O.C. Fair, a mainstay in the community for more than 130 years. And in a time when nothing feels dependable, the fair is back to show everyone they can still count on a little summer fun and togetherness.
travelweekly.com
Fairmont to operate redeveloped hotel in Long Beach, Calif.
The Breakers Hotel in Long Beach, Calif., which is currently under redevelopment, will be reborn as a Fairmont hotel next year. The landmarked building, which originally opened in 1926, has not operated as hotel since the late 1980s, but has more recently been home to the Cielo cocktail bar and Sky Room restaurant venues. (Both outlets have since shuttered.)
irvineweekly.com
Irvine Approves New Framework For Great Park Development
On Tuesday, July 26, the Great Park Board voted 4-1 to approve a new framework plan for major enhancements, paving the way for new development across 300 acres of open space. The first phase of Irvine’s new Great Park framework includes sprawling botanical gardens, a veterans memorial park, a permanent amphitheater space, and long-awaited food and beverage options.
newportbeachindy.com
Taste 100 Point Wines for Charity at Big Canyon Country Club
One of the best wine tasting events of the year is the annual Keep The Promise Wine Tasting Benefit, hosted by The Wooden Floor, a creative youth development nonprofit organization based in Santa Ana. At this event, guests taste some of the world’s top wines while supporting young people aspiring...
localemagazine.com
5 Reasons We’re Dining at Las Brisas in Laguna Beach Before Summer Ends
Dine With Waterfront Views at this Historic OC Hotspot. Immerse yourself in contemporary elegance on stunning coastal cliffs at Las Brisas. With the salty breeze, panoramic Pacific views and sea-to-table cuisine, you’ll feel like you’re dining while on vacation. This iconic Laguna Beach gem has provided top-tier hospitality since 1979. Originally the Victor Hugo Inn, Las Brisas maintains Laguna Beach’s timeless charm in the Mexican Riviera-inspired space standing today. The vibrant menu harmonizes coastal specialties with Mexican traditions, including fresh tortillas! Las Brisas continues to create memorable experiences, and these are the top-five reasons why we’re headed there ASAP. Las Brisas Summer Menu.
Orange County Business Journal
Mountain Mike’s Pizza Reports 12+ New Deals
Newport Beach-based Mountain Mike’s Pizza LLC said it has signed more than 12 new deals this year and has over 70 franchise agreements in process. The pizzeria chain, which entered Texas last year, signed its third multi-unit agreement in the Lone Star state while reporting an increase in multi-unit development, the company said in a statement. Other new markets include Idaho, Arizona, and Nevada.
Orange County Business Journal
Providence Restructures, Promotes 2 OC Execs
Nonprofit health system Providence, which operates three of Orange County’s six largest hospitals, has undergone a restructuring that includes promotions for two local executives. Erik Wexler, who previously served as president of strategy and operations for Providence’s southern regions and is based out of Providence’s Irvine base, is stepping...
Warm, mostly clear conditions in SoCal Wednesday
Southern California on Wednesday will see a break from the humidity, with mostly warm temperatures and clear skies.
New study ranks Orange County as 11th most competitive rental market in the nation
A new study by the website rentcafe.com says Orange County is ranked eleventh in the nation as the most competitive rental market. "We just checked our internet feed like Zillow over and over again," said Jared Brown, a renter who struggled to find housing in Orange County. The Inland Empire and cities in eastern LA County are also in the top 20, according to Doug Ressler, manager of Business Intelligence for the website. "You need more affordable housing but the affordable housing just isn't getting built," added Ressler. In Orange County, rental units only stay on the market an average of 31 days, but realtors told CBSLA Tuesday lately they have only been listed for a day. Experts added the best thing for renters to do right now is try to stay put. When the market is tight, property owners are less likely to make deals with potential tenants.
newsantaana.com
Diapers and pull-ups urgently needed for children at the O.C. Village of Hope
Orange County, Calif. (August 2, 2022) – Orange County Rescue Mission has urgently announced an immense need for diapers of all sizes, boys and girls pull-up diapers (especially in sizes 3T-4T,), wet wipes, and diaper cream to last through the end of the year for the babies and young children living at Village of Hope, the Rescue Mission’s transitional living facility for homeless families in Orange County.
Eater
Meet the Cambodian Cowboy, a Texas Barbecue Pitmaster in Long Beach
Long Beach chef Chad Phuong’s life sometimes feels like a triptych, three independent panels in time that collectively portray a full scene. There is Cambodia, the place of his birth, where he bore witness to genocide before escaping with his mother. There is Long Beach, where he arrived as a refugee and found a whole new life. And there are the grazing fields of Hereford, Texas, considered one of the nation’s centers of beef production. Phuong has channeled all three into his current life as the community-dubbed Cambodian Cowboy, a meat-slinging American Cambodian character who smokes and grills from a mobile setup that he attaches to his Toyota Tundra, selling food under the name Battambong BBQ.
