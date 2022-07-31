Muth Interpretive Center in Upper Newport Bay Hosts Program on Wolves and Coyotes Aug. 6

A new study by the website rentcafe.com says Orange County is ranked eleventh in the nation as the most competitive rental market. "We just checked our internet feed like Zillow over and over again," said Jared Brown, a renter who struggled to find housing in Orange County. The Inland Empire and cities in eastern LA County are also in the top 20, according to Doug Ressler, manager of Business Intelligence for the website. "You need more affordable housing but the affordable housing just isn't getting built," added Ressler. In Orange County, rental units only stay on the market an average of 31 days, but realtors told CBSLA Tuesday lately they have only been listed for a day. Experts added the best thing for renters to do right now is try to stay put. When the market is tight, property owners are less likely to make deals with potential tenants.

20 HOURS AGO