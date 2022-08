It’s been a long road for Oregon Ducks running back Sean Dollars to get to this point. After committing to the Ducks as the No. 2 all-purpose back in the 2019 recruiting class, Dollars had a slow but steady start to his career at Oregon. He played in four games during his first season, and seven games during his second, rushing 15 times for a total of 128 yards. Then injury struck, and he was forced to sit out for the entire 2021 season while nursing a knee back to full health. After Mario Cristobal and the coaching staff that recruited him...

