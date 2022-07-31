www.cbssports.com
Tom Brady escapes punishment in Dolphins scandal: Here's why the NFL won't penalize the QB for tampering
The NFL released its investigative report into the Miami Dolphins on Tuesday and although Tom Brady was a key figure in the report, he won't be facing any punishment for the role he played. The NFL. told multiple media outlets that Brady won't be facing any penalty. There had been...
NFL・
Deshaun Watson's suspension drama might not be over: QB's ban could get lengthened if NFL decides to appeal
After more than a month of waiting, Deshaun Watson finally found out his fate on Monday. The Browns quarterback has been hit with a six-game suspension, but just because he now knows the length of his punishment doesn't mean the situation is over. There's a chance that the length of...
Cardinals' D.J. Humphries: Lands new deal with Cards
The Cardinals and Humphries agreed to a three-year, $66.8 million extension Tuesday, Darren Urban of the team's official site reports. This marks Humphries' third contract with team and ensures he'll remain in the desert as Kyler Murray's blindside protector through the 2025 campaign. Humphries has started all 75 of his appearances since the team selected him in the first round of the 2015 Draft.
Colts' Jelani Woods: Struggling early in camp
Woods has "looked lost at times" during training camp and is "probably coming a long a little slower" than the Colts expected, Zak Keefer of The Athletic reports. Keefer also notes that 2021 fourth-round pick Kylen Granson has struggled, leaving Mo Alie-Cox as Indy's only reliable tight end at the moment. Alie-Cox is one of the biggest TEs in the league and has already proven himself as a blocker and red-zone target, but he may not have the agility or route-running skills the team desires for obvious passing situations. Even so, Alie-Cox remains the best redraft bet of the bunch, and he may default into a three-down role if the team's young tight ends don't shape up. Woods is a rookie third-round pick who has Cox beat in terms of height (6-foot-7 vs. 6-foot-5) and speed (4.59-second 40-yard dash time vs. 4.75), while the veteran has the benefit of experience and a much sturdier build (listed at 267 pounds, compared to Woods' 253).
Braves designate Robinson Canó for assignment after acquiring Nationals infielder in trade deadline deal
The Atlanta Braves announced a series of roster moves on Monday, including the acquisition of utility infielder Ehire Adrianza from the Washington Nationals in exchange for outfielder Trey Harris. The Braves also designated veteran second baseman Robinson Canó for assignment. Adrianza, who will celebrate his 33rd birthday in a...
Vikings' Johnny Mundt: Could get looks with Irv Smith out
Mundt is the leading candidate for the top tight end role with Irv Smith sidelined for the preseason and possibly early in the regular season after thumb surgery, and Vikings offensive coordinator Wes Phillips said Mundt has untapped potential as a pass catcher, the St. Paul Pioneer Press reports. Mundt...
Vikings 2022 training camp observations: Kevin O'Connell's effect, Kellen Mond at No. 2 QB and more
EAGAN, Minn. -- The sun was out in full force on Monday, as the Vikings began their first full week of training camp practice. It was a perfect template for the thousands of fans on hand at TCO Performance Center, giving local faithful a brightly lit look at the keys to Minnesota's 2022 season, both old and new.
Mariners' Mitch Haniger: Rehab continues successfully
Haniger (ankle) is 1-for-7 with a home run, three walks and three RBI over his last two rehab games with Triple-A Tacoma. The rehabbing outfielder notably played right field in both games, the first time he's done so in back-to-back minor-league contests. Haniger appears set to be activated from his extended injured list stint Friday as previously reported, barring any unforeseen setbacks in what should be his final couple of games with the Rainiers.
Cardinals' Jose Quintana: First start with new team on tap
Quintana is scheduled to start the Cardinals' series finale with the Cubs in St. Louis on Thursday. Quintana will be making his Cardinals debut Thursday after he was acquired from the Pirates on Monday along with reliever Chris Stratton in exchange for right-hander Johan Oviedo and first baseman Malcom Nunez. The Cardinals also added another starting pitcher in Jordan Montgomery prior to Tuesday's deadline, leaving Dakota Hudson most at risk of moving to the bullpen if St. Louis opts to maintain a five-man rotation. Quintana had been solid through his first 20 outings of the season with Pittsburgh, compiling a 3.50 ERA and 1.27 WHIP in 103 innings.
Cardinals' Marquise Brown: Removed from NFI list
Brown (hamstring) was activated from the non-football injury list Tuesday morning, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports. Brown can now practice with his Cardinal teammates, after missing the first week of training camp due to a hamstring injury he reportedly suffered during a private workout over the summer. He may be eased into practice with his new team, as there's a high recurrence rate for soft-tissue injuries -- and perhaps even more so for speed-dependent players. Brown has nearly six weeks to ramp up before Arizona's season opener against Kansas City, at which point teammate DeAndre Hopkins will begin serving a six-game suspension.
Texans' Blake Cashman: Drawing praise at practice
Coach Lovie Smith said Wednesday that Cashman has "come from nowhere" during training camp. Smith's comments suggest Cashman has put the groin injury that kept him out of the last 10 games of the 2021 season behind him. Despite having drafted Alabama's Christian Harris in the third round of this year's draft, the rebuilding Texans don't necessarily have an excess of talent at linebacker behind Christian Kirksey and Kamu Grugier-Hill, meaning Cashman has a legitimate shot to see a notable role in 2022.
NBA insiders overwhelmingly believe Donovan Mitchell would leave Jazz as free agent in 2025, per report
The Utah Jazz have a number of viable reasons for exploring a Donovan Mitchell trade. Even when they had Rudy Gobert, they'd proven on several occasions that they were not capable of winning a championship. Without him, they had no obvious way of rebuilding a contender before Mitchell's 2025 free agency. Outside free agents rarely want to come to Utah. Even if they did, the Jazz had no cap flexibility this offseason. Their only viable path forward is through the draft. Trading Mitchell would net a boat load of picks.
Rookie DE Dominique Robinson 'turning heads' in training camp
LAKE FOREST, Ill., — It's been nearly a week since the Chicago Bears reported to Halas Hall for training camp with one of the key storylines being the performance of the Bears rookie class, a group that has impressed throughout the offseason. Through the first six practices, defensive backs Kyler Gordon and Jaquan Brisker have impressed on defense with multiple takeaways while wide receiver Velus Jones Jr. has quickly developed into a favorite target for quarterback Justin Fields.
Jaguars' Marvin Jones: Starting spot secure
Jones is listed as one of Jacksonville's starting wide receivers, John Shipley of SI.com reports. The 32-year-old operated as the Jaguars' No. 1 wideout last year and finished with 73 receptions for 832 yards and four touchdowns in 17 games, so it's not a surprise he'll be a starter again in 2022. The offseason signings of Christian Kirk and Zay Jones should bring more firepower to the aerial attack, which could open things up for QB Trevor Lawrence and Jones, whose 11.4 yards per catch last year was his lowest since his rookie campaign in 2012.
Padres' Nabil Crismatt: Secures fifth hold
Crismatt earned a hold against Minnesota on Sunday by striking out two batters over a perfect inning. After Padres starter Sean Manaea completed six effective innings, Crismatt was brought in to protect a one-run lead. The righty reliever was excellent in the outing, throwing 11 of 13 pitches for strikes and fanning the final two batters he faced. Crismatt has notched a hold in three of his past five appearances and has thrown 4.2 scoreless innings over that span. He appears to be moving up in the bullpen pecking order after posting only one hold in 26 outings prior to July.
Giants' Antonio Williams: Injures knee in practice
Williams appeared to suffer a left knee injury during training camp Tuesday, Dan Duggan of The Athletic reports. Williams appeared to hurt his left knee while running routes during a 1-on-1 drill and was subsequently seen with the knee wrapped. He didn't return to practice for the remainder of the day. Williams is vying for a roster spot as the Giants' third running back, so missing any amount of time could considerably hurt his chances of making the roster.
Broncos' KJ Hamler: To come off PUP list
The Broncos are expected to activate Hamler (knee) from the active/PUP list Monday, Mike Klis of 9News Denver reports. Hamler reportedly is recovering well from a torn left ACL suffered last September, and the Broncos are hopeful his impressive speed won't have diminished. Though the trio of Courtland Sutton, Jerry Jeudy and Tim Patrick appear entrenched atop Denver's wide receiver depth chart, Hamler boasts a skill set that could allow him to thrive as the No. 4 option for new franchise quarterback Russell Wilson.
Indianapolis Colts owner weighs in on Bears moving to Arlington Heights
Indianapolis Colts owner and Chicago native Jim Irsay said he’s keeping a close eye on the Bears to make the move to Arlington Heights. Having worked in the NFL for more than 50 years, he’s no stranger to stadium disputes.
Pirates' Yohan Ramirez: Recalled by Bucs
Ramirez was recalled from Triple-A Indianapolis on Wednesday, Rob Biertempfel of The Athletic reports. Ramirez was traded from the Guardians to the Pirates in early July, and he'll join Pittsburgh's active roster just under a month later. He's made eight relief appearances between Seattle and Cleveland this year and has posted a 6.97 ERA and 1.65 WHIP in 10.1 innings.
Colts' Dennis Kelly: Out with knee injury
Kelly will miss some time due to a knee injury, head coach Frank Reich told 107.5 Indianapolis. The severity of his knee injury isn't clear, but this isn't great news for Indy's offensive line depth. Kelly started four games for the Packers in 2021, including Green Bay's playoff loss to the 49ers.
